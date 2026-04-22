Hakeem Throws a Fit Supreme: Tiny Dem Leader Big Mad Over Real SPLC Fraud Indictment He Calls 'Baseless'

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justmindy
justmindy | 9:50 AM on April 22, 2026
X

Someone made a mighty small dude feel like a big man because he is really throwing his limited weight around in the last 24 hours. Now, Hakeem Jeffries is big mad about the indictment against the Southern Poverty Law Center.

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Listen, if the Republicans were actually weaponizing government against their political opponents (they're not), they learned it from watching Hakeem's party. He needs to simmer down.

Unlike Hakeem's 'so called' power.

He's a liar. Democrats lie. 

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And then when the government rightly investigates, he'll threaten to throw them in jail when Dems are in power again. What a guy.

Hakeem is spiraling.

One of the times when he was honest.

How dare they indict the folks who do Hakeem's dirty work.

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Sounds like Hakeem is scared.

Of course, he will. Did you witness Trump's first term in office?

He agreed with that, of course.

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MASSIVE DOJ Indictment Confirms Every Horrible Thing about the SPLC -- and THEN SOME Grateful Calvin
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