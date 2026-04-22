Hakeem Throws a Fit Supreme: Tiny Dem Leader Big Mad Over Real SPLC Fraud Indictment He Calls 'Baseless'

Someone made a mighty small dude feel like a big man because he is really throwing his limited weight around in the last 24 hours. Now, Hakeem Jeffries is big mad about the indictment against the Southern Poverty Law Center.

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The so-called indictment against the Southern Poverty Law Center announced by Todd Blanche and Kash Patel is baseless and illegitimate.



These partisan hacks who continue to weaponize the criminal justice system against perceived opponents will never intimidate us.



And all of… — Hakeem Jeffries (@RepJeffries) April 21, 2026

Listen, if the Republicans were actually weaponizing government against their political opponents (they're not), they learned it from watching Hakeem's party. He needs to simmer down.

For the record, it's an actual indictment. https://t.co/GORHEeN1L4 — Boo (@IzaBooboo) April 22, 2026

Unlike Hakeem's 'so called' power.

This is beyond extremely reckless. It is outright perfidious for the House Minority Leader to flatly dismiss a detailed indictment as baseless and illegitimate without knowing anything about it. For instance, this is what the indictment says about Charlottesville. Now, either… https://t.co/7i4ZxJvnjF pic.twitter.com/gYeGTRhMhp — Hans Mahncke (@HansMahncke) April 22, 2026

He's a liar. Democrats lie.

“We should be able to fraudulently pay for false flag extremism to boost our political fortunes and then use shell companies to hide it!”



Nah, dawg. https://t.co/omRD77dCm8 — Bonchie (@bonchieredstate) April 22, 2026

And then when the government rightly investigates, he'll threaten to throw them in jail when Dems are in power again. What a guy.

Bruh. The Grand Jury has the bank records. That's one reason that warrants are issued.



Not to mention warrants to surveil correspondence (calls, emails, texts, etc.) between notable parties on both sides.



Probably best if Dolla Store Obama sits this one out. https://t.co/z2Go46DkZM — AwakenedOutlaw⚒️ (@AwakenedOutlaw) April 22, 2026

Hakeem is spiraling.

Quite a different tone from the party of rule of law. https://t.co/rx55i8khBJ — Stephen L. Miller (@redsteeze) April 22, 2026

Hakeem Jeffries puts himself in with the SPLC by saying "us"



Who is writing his posts? https://t.co/rx55i8khBJ pic.twitter.com/gp1LYtt6dE — Stephen L. Miller (@redsteeze) April 22, 2026

One of the times when he was honest.

He’s thundering about “accountability” — not for the alleged criminals whose conduct is demonstrated in receipts laid out in the indictment handed down by a grand jury — but for the Justice Department officials who’ve investigated and demonstrated the alleged crimes. https://t.co/IMbs7dTSO6 — Guy Benson (@guypbenson) April 22, 2026

How dare they indict the folks who do Hakeem's dirty work.

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It's quite amazing how desperate you are to defend fraud and faux hate crimes. https://t.co/qccK9pOnpu — Leftism (@LeftismForU) April 22, 2026

Sounds like Hakeem is scared.

No matter what it takes?



Are you going to weaponize the Justice system when you have control? https://t.co/84u1meQldL — patch (@Grownded) April 22, 2026

Of course, he will. Did you witness Trump's first term in office?

Notice how nobody is denying the allegations. They did use accounting tricks to funnel 3 million to avowed racists. They're just trying to say its not wire fraud to do it. https://t.co/POSzO16a7S — Kevin Tierney (@CatholicSmark) April 22, 2026

Hakeem didn’t say a word about Biden’s DOJ actually weaponizing the FACE Act t throw pro-life Christians in prison.



But the SPLC, which incited violence against conservatives, gets defended. https://t.co/pToeoNWale — Amy Curtis (@RantyAmyCurtis) April 22, 2026

He agreed with that, of course.

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