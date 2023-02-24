Gosh, we hate to break it to our pals on the Left like Pete Buttigieg, Eric Swalwell, and Joy Behar who are working very hard to blame Trump for what happened in East Palestine, OH BUT it sounds like NTSB Chair Jennifer Homendy just debunked all of that.

On CNN, which makes it even sweeter.

Watch:

WATCH: NTSB Chair Jennifer Homendy says the brake rule Buttigieg and Joy Behar blamed President Trump for repealing 'would not have prevented' the East Palestine derailment. "The wheel bearing failed on car number 23. So even with ECP brakes, the derailment would have occurred." pic.twitter.com/AECPta0T5F — Trump War Room (@TrumpWarRoom) February 24, 2023

You’d think at some point these dummies would figure out Trump has been out of office for over two years now.

Oh, and she also wrote a thread on this but you know, mainstream media doesn’t seem at all interested in covering it for some reason so WE will. Sheesh!

THREAD on East Palestine derailment: First, a message to the community…then a plea to those spreading misinformation. — Jennifer Homendy (@JenniferHomendy) February 17, 2023

A plea to those spreading misinformation.

Looking at you, Mayor Pete:

To everyone affected: know that @NTSB is working vigorously to understand what caused this train derailment — so it never happens again. — Jennifer Homendy (@JenniferHomendy) February 17, 2023

You have my personal commitment that the NTSB will CONTINUE to share all information publicly as soon as possible following our analysis. Here's a link to our Feb. 14 update:https://t.co/EwEwQszIL3 — Jennifer Homendy (@JenniferHomendy) February 17, 2023

Next: NTSB investigators will thoroughly examine the tank cars once decontaminated. As always, we’ll issue urgent safety recommendations as needed. — Jennifer Homendy (@JenniferHomendy) February 17, 2023

Urgent safety recommendations may be issued at any time; meaning, we don't wait until the end of our investigation if immediate safety action is warranted. — Jennifer Homendy (@JenniferHomendy) February 17, 2023

Nothing…nothing is more important than accuracy at a moment like this, which is why the NTSB is deliberate in our approach to investigations. Credibility is ESSENTIAL to our lifesaving mission. The NTSB process WORKS. See how here: https://t.co/BKKMQ9Dpz6 — Jennifer Homendy (@JenniferHomendy) February 17, 2023

That leads me to my last point: anyone speculating about what happened, didn’t happen, or should've happened is misleading a suffering community – PLEASE STOP SPREADING MISINFORMATION. For example… — Jennifer Homendy (@JenniferHomendy) February 17, 2023

Yeah, Pete.

Yeah, Eric.

Yeah, Joy.

Yeah, anyone blaming Trump.

Some are saying the ECP (electronically controlled pneumatic) brake rule, if implemented, would’ve prevented this derailment. FALSE – here’s why… — Jennifer Homendy (@JenniferHomendy) February 17, 2023

See?

The ECP braking rule would’ve applied ONLY to HIGH HAZARD FLAMMABLE TRAINS. The train that derailed in East Palestine was a MIXED FREIGHT TRAIN containing only 3 placarded Class 3 flammable liquids cars. pic.twitter.com/ReAFDSdsn7 — Jennifer Homendy (@JenniferHomendy) February 17, 2023

WOMP WOMP WOMP

This means even if the rule had gone into effect, this train wouldn't have had ECP brakes. — Jennifer Homendy (@JenniferHomendy) February 17, 2023

For a reminder of the history on ECP, see this graphic from @USGAO. The Dec 2015 FAST Act directive (below) resulted in PHMSA withdrawing the ECP brake rule on September 24, 2018. pic.twitter.com/not4rQkPhU — Jennifer Homendy (@JenniferHomendy) February 17, 2023

I urge you: let the NTSB lead the #safety analysis. Anything else is harmful — and adding pain to a community that’s been through enough. — Jennifer Homendy (@JenniferHomendy) February 17, 2023

Notice, she put this thread out over A WEEK AGO. All of these a-holes playing politics and lying had to know this already … well, maybe not Joy. But the others?

C’mon.

But…if this derailment has moved you to want to become a safety investigator, we’d love to have you at the NTSB. https://t.co/DxAZpaBeRV — Jennifer Homendy (@JenniferHomendy) February 17, 2023

Ok, we love her style.

Maybe both Pete and Eric should sign up.

***

