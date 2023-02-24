As Twitchy readers know, boil on the butt of humanity Joy Behar told the people of East Palestine, Ohio that they get what they deserve because of the way they vote.

Yeah, repugnant. Especially when we know politics has nothing to do with the accident and the ‘but Trump’ talking point has been debunked over and over again. You can tell Joy didn’t think the audience would disagree with her, which is even scarier.

Their gasp tells us even they thought she went too far.

'The View' Audience Loudly Gasps When Joy Behar Suggests Trump-Voting East Palestine Got What Was Coming: 'That's Who You Voted For!' https://t.co/IH0jZ3Bd7I — Mediaite (@Mediaite) February 23, 2023

We’ve been telling you guys, it’s not Behar, it’s BEHAG.

Janice Dean though, she really let Joy and ‘The View’ have it.

This person has long overstayed her welcome. @JoyVBehar you are a disgrace. And so is @TheView for allowing you to stay in that chair. https://t.co/hUl1NtSMw4 — Janice Dean (@JaniceDean) February 23, 2023

Seriously. What sort of person actually watches ‘The View’ for their smart takes on life, politics, etc? At this point we can’t help but wonder if they leave the show on the air because they get just as much out of people hating them as they do people enjoying the show.

Or maybe daytime television really is just crap and this is all there actually is.

What’s changed since yesterday? Or the day before? — Eric Hellwig (@Coach_Hellwig) February 23, 2023

She'll get the @donlemon treatment… vacation a day or two and back to spewing hatred — PoliticalAbhor (@PoliticalAbhor) February 23, 2023

They act like Trump is still President. If cutting those regulations caused the accident why didn’t Biden reverse that like he did so many other ones? — Carolewithane (@Carolewithane13) February 24, 2023

Joyless Blowhard — earl davis (@edavisearl) February 23, 2023

Why does ABC allow a hateful show like the view? — Butterscotch (@Butters09016449) February 24, 2023

Good question.

Sadly, we doubt any of us will get an answer.

***

Related:

Aaron Rupar RAGING at Elon Musk for verifying super-duper EVIL MAGA accounts goes HILARIOUSLY wrong

Charles Payne ‘brings the PAYNE’ leveling Geraldo Rivera over Biden’s staged Ukraine visit (watch)

Eric Swalwell drops another stinker blaming Trump for East Palestine, OH and let the fact-NUKING begin

***

Join us in the fight. Become a Twitchy VIP member today and use promo code SAVEAMERICA to receive a 40% discount on your membership.