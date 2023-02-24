We’ve lost count of the number of public education apologists attacking parents and pro-school-choice advocates accusing them of spreading conspiracy theories about evil teachers doing evil things at evil public schools. And yet here we are looking at a thread of tweets from a Washington state teacher shared by Ian Prior. Granted, seeing this in Washington of all places is not exactly shocking BUT it’s very helpful for parents to see this in black and white.

And to hopefully use it to hold their public schools accountable.

Check this out:

🧵Teacher in Washington State thinks schools don’t go far enough to keep secrets about their students because they “are not safe in this nation from their Christo-fascist parents.” 😲/1 pic.twitter.com/vNYSjiIlFe — Ian Prior (@iandprior) February 24, 2023

A teacher in her own words even. Yikes.

And Kelly Love wants schools to do MORE to keep secrets from parents … calling them Christo-fascists. Broken people are teaching our children, you guys. This is so bad.

She also believes that 50% of Caucasian female teachers support “upholding white supremacy and the patriarchy.” 2 pic.twitter.com/wP4PTP1Avs — Ian Prior (@iandprior) February 24, 2023

You know this broad is a lot of fun at birthday parties.

Yikes.

And here we go:

I wonder how far DOES she think the school should go to keep secrets from parents? There's a public records request for that. pic.twitter.com/dRvINsR4og — Nicole Solas Domestic Terrorist! (@Nicoletta0602) February 24, 2023

HOO boy.

*popcorn*

Anyone can submit a public records request to learn more about government worker Kelly Love's communications about keeping secrets from parents. Just email your request to [email protected] pic.twitter.com/oCtZU5g2Ct — Nicole Solas Domestic Terrorist! (@Nicoletta0602) February 24, 2023

THIS is gonna be fun.

