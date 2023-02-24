We’ve lost count of the number of public education apologists attacking parents and pro-school-choice advocates accusing them of spreading conspiracy theories about evil teachers doing evil things at evil public schools. And yet here we are looking at a thread of tweets from a Washington state teacher shared by Ian Prior. Granted, seeing this in Washington of all places is not exactly shocking BUT it’s very helpful for parents to see this in black and white.

And to hopefully use it to hold their public schools accountable.

Check this out:

A teacher in her own words even. Yikes.

And Kelly Love wants schools to do MORE to keep secrets from parents … calling them Christo-fascists. Broken people are teaching our children, you guys. This is so bad.

You know this broad is a lot of fun at birthday parties.

Yikes.

And here we go:

HOO boy.

*popcorn*

THIS is gonna be fun.

