Kamala Harris has really struggled as our vice president – hey, when you get your job based on your sex and color versus your qualifications and ability we suppose that’s just how it goes. And we almost feel sorry for her here with this clip.

Almost.

Let’s not pretend she’s got a problem with getting a job based on her identity, especially with her history.

Ahem.

This is just so bad though …

Is anyone else getting a ‘please clap’ vibe? Notice even after she says they can clap, they don’t?

Yikes.

Heh.

And there will be juice boxes and cookies afterward. — LionFireVA (@lionfireva) February 23, 2023

What about granola bars? Nap time?

All the cringe.

that is so sad. if you have to tell people to clap, then you already lost. there is no respect there. I did notice people clapping for trump in ohio.

and nobody had to tell them to do so. — Rob_E_Lee (@Gold50k) February 23, 2023

It's not good when you have to tell people to clap, ask Jeb Bush. — Harold (@HaroldKnighten) February 23, 2023

Not good for her and definitely not good for Democrats.

Clap? They don’t even want to stand. — doug💬 (@DouglasSylvia64) February 24, 2023

It’s true. They don’t even seem like they want to stand up.

Telling.

For those who want to react. please use the barf bags underneath your chair. — JIMBO (@jimbitros) February 24, 2023

There ya’ go.

