Every time David Hoggs tweets, millions of Americans think less and less of Harvard. Imagine believing this brain trust sets a GOOD example for your university.

Hogg just keeps doubling down on stupid, especially when it comes to his favorite subject, mean guns that go pew pew pew.

You have no right to a gun. You are not a militia. When you’re talking about your second amendment rights you’re talking about a states right to have what is today the national guard. The modern interpretation of 2A is a ridiculous fraud pushed for decades by the gun lobby. — David Hogg ☮️ (@davidhogg111) February 26, 2023

Harvard.

Right.

But wait, there’s more.

Also Bruen has to be one of the most illogical and stupid decisions ever put out by SCOTUS that 20 years ago if turned in as a paper at almost any law school would have got an F. — David Hogg ☮️ (@davidhogg111) February 26, 2023

Wow. So much wow, and we don’t mean that in a good way.

How about we just let Twitter say the rest for us:

Our rights aren't subject to what you or any tyrant think we need. — Libertarian Party (@LPNational) February 26, 2023

This. ^

Leaving aside how hilariously wrong his claim is historically, he’s arguing, in effect, that Americans have the individual right to join a state organization over which the federal government has plenary control. That’s lunacy. — Charles C. W. Cooke (@charlescwcooke) February 27, 2023

Lunacy.

Stupidity.

All of the above.

So the Constitution is a living, breathing, fluid document, except for THIS ONE ISSUE ONLY ALWAYS because it suits your (false) narrative. — Jenna Ellis 🇺🇸 (@JennaEllisEsq) February 27, 2023

The redcoats were confiscating guns in the colonies, which was one of the many human rights violations preceding the Revolution Why the Fk would America fight a war with a state that was taking their guns away and then write a document saying “only the state should have guns”? — The Redheaded libertarian (@TRHLofficial) February 27, 2023

Right? We can just see the Founding Fathers sitting around after winning the war and saying, ‘You know, we should really make sure that only militias are able to be armed.’

Debate someone about this claim. Let's see your historical evidence. — David Harsanyi (@davidharsanyi) February 26, 2023

Make it a PPV.

"My professor said it's true. And, conveniently, it supports my preconceptions about what should be true." — Amy Swearer (@AmySwearer) February 27, 2023

Tell me you are really dumb and don’t know what a militia is without telling me. — Bonchie (@bonchieredstate) February 27, 2023

The bill of rights doesn’t codify state’s rights, lol. It codifies individual rights. — Some Welder 🇺🇸 (@SomeWelder) February 27, 2023

BUT MUH-LISH-AAAAAA.

David, you can literally always set up a debate with a gun enthusiast/gun law expert. You do know that, right? Unless you do, please stop yelling at clouds on twitter. — Sour Patch Lyds 🇹🇷 (@sourpatchlyds) February 27, 2023

You are the only ridiculous fraud I see. Shall not be infringed. — Kevin Dalton (@TheKevinDalton) February 27, 2023

How's that pillow company coming? — Jacob Airey (@realJacobAirey) February 27, 2023

Ouch.

***

Related:

Comfortably Smug WALLOPS media who smeared the Right for KNOWING COVID was a lab-leak in BRUTAL thread

Teacher’s thread claiming sex between adults and minors is not ‘intrinsically harmful’ HORRIFIES Twitter

Elon Musk drops the MIC on media calling them straight-up RACIST for spinning Scott Adams’ remarks

***

Join us in the fight. Become a Twitchy VIP member today and use promo code SAVEAMERICA to receive a 40% discount on your membership.