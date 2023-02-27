Now that we know what we know about COVID coming from a Chinese lab, you’d think there would be a whole LOT of mea culpa coming from our pals on the Left, in the media, and Democrats but … nope. In fact, many are doubling down on the fact that it’s somehow not THEIR fault they attacked anyone and everyone who dared QUESTION the COVID narrative.

Like this nonsense from Mehdi Hasan.

The simple reason why so many people weren’t keen to discuss the ‘lab leak’ *theory* is because it was originally conflated by the right with ‘Chinese bio weapon’ conspiracies and continues to be conflated by the right with anti-Fauci conspiracies. Blame the conspiracy theorists. https://t.co/XnvbnCmBAA — Mehdi Hasan (@mehdirhasan) February 26, 2023

Blame the conspiracy theorists … WHO HAD IT RIGHT.

He’s such a d-bag.

Luckily, Dan Bongino was more than happy to call him OUT:

There’s ALWAYS a bullshit excuse with these liars and frauds. Almost nothing they tell you is true. They’re all bullshit, all the time. Then they get caught, again and again, and they double down on bullshit. If you really want the truth, it’s typically the opposite of what these… https://t.co/3hjOjUkHLH — Dan Bongino (@dbongino) February 27, 2023

Typically the opposite of what these losers are pumping.

Bingo.

“I can’t believe anything the people I don’t like believe and it’s their fault I couldn’t believe it even though it was true” — Jasmine Keith (@Jasmine_Keith1) February 26, 2023

Do not forget- Many Americans died. Innocent Americans trusted their government. And, died. Do not forget- — Edsel Robbins (@edsel_robbins) February 27, 2023

We don’t plan on forgetting nor do we intend to allow the Branch Covidians to forget.

Oh, NOW they will follow the ‘science’?? — CBG1 (@CBGTruth2) February 27, 2023

I knew it was man made and came from a lab in Chyna, masks don’t work, lockdowns don’t work, natural immunity is the best, the jab is dangerous, Fauci lies, the WHO and CDC are political weapons, two years ago, and I’m not all that smart. — Randy Rowe 🇺🇸 (@rowerandal) February 27, 2023

Reinhailing the C02 you exhale while you're wearing the mask you are causing brain damage. And while the mask is on your IQ drops by up to 10%. This is information that was available before the pandemic. — Bob Holland (@BobHoll73602461) February 27, 2023

Can’t help but think about the brain trusts driving around by themselves in their cars masked with the windows rolled up.

Yup. That reads.

It's our fault that you lied? Seriously, dude? You truly are the enemy of people. — Smokerscough (@Smokerscough3) February 27, 2023

That's some weapons-grade BS you're spewing right now. — Ultra Silky Calvin 🇺🇸🐶🏒 🎶 (@shoveitjack) February 27, 2023

Just in case you weren’t convinced that the media isn’t really out to find the facts but is intent on keeping the question of #OriginOfCovid politicized as possible, @mehdirhasan confirms it once again. — Ashley Rindsberg (@AshleyRindsberg) February 27, 2023

At least he’s consistent?

***

***

