Now that we know what we know about COVID coming from a Chinese lab, you’d think there would be a whole LOT of mea culpa coming from our pals on the Left, in the media, and Democrats but … nope. In fact, many are doubling down on the fact that it’s somehow not THEIR fault they attacked anyone and everyone who dared QUESTION the COVID narrative.

Like this nonsense from Mehdi Hasan.

Blame the conspiracy theorists … WHO HAD IT RIGHT.

He’s such a d-bag.

Luckily, Dan Bongino was more than happy to call him OUT:

Typically the opposite of what these losers are pumping.

Bingo.

Trending

We don’t plan on forgetting nor do we intend to allow the Branch Covidians to forget.

Can’t help but think about the brain trusts driving around by themselves in their cars masked with the windows rolled up.

Yup. That reads.

At least he’s consistent?

***

Related:

David Hogg tells Americans they have no right to own a gun and yeah, that goes really really REALLY bad

Comfortably Smug WALLOPS media who smeared the Right for KNOWING COVID was a lab-leak in BRUTAL thread

Teacher’s thread claiming sex between adults and minors is not ‘intrinsically harmful’ HORRIFIES Twitter

***

Join us in the fight. Become a Twitchy VIP member today and use promo code SAVEAMERICA to receive a 40% discount on your membership.

Share on Facebook Share on Twitter
Tags: COVIDdan bonginomasksnatural immunity