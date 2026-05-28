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Giants ‘Working Through’ Jason Dart’s Introduction of President Trump, Moving Forward

Brett T. | 6:00 PM on May 28, 2026
Twitter

As our own Warren Squire wrote in a VIP post on Wednesday, New York Giants quarterback Jaxson Dart is still drawing criticism for introducing President Donald Trump at an event on Friday. The View's always-miserable Sunny Hostin said that Dart appearing with Trump “felt personal” to her because Trump "attacks the community to which I belong."

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On Thursday, Mike Garafolo of the NFL Network reported that Dart addressed his teammates in a meeting on Tuesday, and that "the players worked through it" and are "moving forward."

We're so glad these football players are in touch with their feelings.

This editor doesn't get the NFL Network, and was going to suggest it's as woke as ESPN when he looked it up and found out that it's a joint venture of ESPN and the NFL.

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Pity the "Dudes for Kamala" on the team.

We're just glad to hear the team is moving forward a full week later.

***

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DONALD TRUMP NEW YORK NFL WOKE

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