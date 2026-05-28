Giants ‘Working Through’ Jason Dart’s Introduction of President Trump, Moving Forward

As our own Warren Squire wrote in a VIP post on Wednesday, New York Giants quarterback Jaxson Dart is still drawing criticism for introducing President Donald Trump at an event on Friday. The View's always-miserable Sunny Hostin said that Dart appearing with Trump “felt personal” to her because Trump "attacks the community to which I belong."

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On Thursday, Mike Garafolo of the NFL Network reported that Dart addressed his teammates in a meeting on Tuesday, and that "the players worked through it" and are "moving forward."

#Giants QB Jaxson Dart addressed teammates in a meeting yesterday to discuss his introduction of President Trump last week, sources tell me and @RapSheet.



Other team leaders spoke up as well, and Dart and the players worked through it. They are moving forward. pic.twitter.com/6u7aSgj9RY — Mike Garafolo (@MikeGarafolo) May 28, 2026

We're so glad these football players are in touch with their feelings.

Why did they have to “work through it”?

Did he do something wrong? — Gary Eaton (@garysteveneaton) May 28, 2026

This is incredibly gay. Every Democrat supporter on the team should have to apologize and explain it to the entire team. — Wade Miller (@WadeMiller) May 28, 2026

Imagine a world where @nfl players had to apologize for introducing the President, but not for abusing women? — Tony Bruno Show (@TonyBrunoShow) May 28, 2026

Do you all have any idea how batshit insane you sound?



Leftists are the most intolerant and brainwashed people on the planet. You all don’t live in reality. — Clandestine (@WarClandestine) May 28, 2026

This editor doesn't get the NFL Network, and was going to suggest it's as woke as ESPN when he looked it up and found out that it's a joint venture of ESPN and the NFL.

I just hope everyone is ok. Hopefully there were tissues and maybe some counseling available.



Can't imagine how hard it is for these players that their quarterback welcomed *the President* to the city they play for.



A President supported by *a majority of their fan base.* — Matt Whitlock (@MattWhitlock) May 28, 2026

Absolutely ridiculous that he had to address this. You have players literally beating their wives and it doesn’t get this level of discussion — CooperBaggs 💰🍞 (@edgaralandough) May 28, 2026

If anything shows how stupid society has become it is this report



I’m not a Trump guy, but the fact that he had to address the media and his teammates for introducing the President of the United States is insane — Alex B. (@KnicksCentral) May 28, 2026

Moving forward from what, exactly? The Giants sound like a bunch of children. — Jim Verdi (@jjverdi) May 28, 2026

Oh no, the liberals on the Giants roster had their vaginas hurt.



So sad. — Pro-America | Politics & Markets (@Pro__Trading) May 28, 2026

Pity the "Dudes for Kamala" on the team.

This is just stupid. — 🇺🇸 The FJC 🇺🇸 (@The_FJC) May 28, 2026

We're just glad to hear the team is moving forward a full week later.

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