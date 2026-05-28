Jill Biden Further Trashes Sleepy Joe's 'Legacy'
WORST AG on the Planet Claims He's Safeguarding Rights and WHOA NELLIE That's...
Here's an Election Night Flashback (and More) Featuring Canned 60 Minutes Journo Libs...
VIP
Obama-Nominated U.S. Attorney Says E. Jean Carroll IS Above the Law
Clay Travis Has a Status Update on the Dem Party's Average Male Voter...
Just WOW: Yet ANOTHER 'Assassination Attempt' Made on a Sitting Trump-Appointed SCOTUS Jus...
E. Jean Carroll's BIZARRE Interview About How She TRICKED the Jury Every Day...
VIP
CBS Reporter Just Proved Some Journos Are STILL Part of the 'Conspiracy of...
James Talarico Claims His Many MAGA Supporters Have to Whisper Their Support for...
DERANGED Tucker Carlson Goes FULL Woke Right Claiming Holocaust Museums Must Include THIS...
Jimmy Failla Flashes Back to What Jill Biden Was Chanting Just After Supposedly...
WHOA: Here's What the Case Against E. Jean Carroll Is REALLY About –...
Miranda Devine Calls BS on Jill Biden's Way Too Obvious Attempt to Rewrite...
CNN's Abby Phillip SHREDS Jill Biden for Saying She Thought Joe Stroked Out...

CNN's Kaitlan Collins Accidentally Helped Scott Bessent Torch WaPo While She Pushed Dem Talking Points

Doug P. | 3:47 PM on May 28, 2026
AP Photo/Jose Luis Magana

Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent filled in for Karoline Leavitt today while she's on maternity leave, but some of the gathered White House reporters didn't get a break from being called out for their hackery. 

Advertisement

At issue during Bessent's exchange with CNN's Kaitlan Collins was the possibility of President Trump's likeness being on a $250 bill for the nation's semiquincentennial (it's a real word, we had to look it up). 

Collins teed it up nicely for Bessent, with the Washington Post being hardest hit: 

If you listen, Collins also seemed to be reading straight from the Democrats' talking points memo for how to react to just about anything Trump's doing. 

Recommended

Here's an Election Night Flashback (and More) Featuring Canned 60 Minutes Journo Libs Are Flipping Over
Doug P.
Advertisement

The evidence of media bias can be subtle but if you look hard enough you'll see it. This particular response from Collins sounded like it was scripted by the DNC:

Bessent: “Yeah, of course, but we — we prepare for everything. If it gets passed, just like we — we were ready six months in advance of the one big, beautiful bill for tax guidance that. So, we have to prepare in advance. You can’t draw something up the day before.” 

Collins: “But, politically, do you think it’s a good idea, though, when people are struggling to afford gas and groceries?”

The Dems will appreciate that media assist but their media ally reports about the $250 bill got torched in the process. 

*****

Editor's Note: The mainstream media continues to deflect, gaslight, spin, and lie about President Trump, his administration, and conservatives, all while running cover for Democrats (and repeating their talking points). 

Help us continue to expose their left-wing bias by reading news you can trust. Join Twitchy VIP and use promo code FIGHT to receive 60% off your membership. Thank you!

Join the conversation as a VIP Member

Recommended

Here's an Election Night Flashback (and More) Featuring Canned 60 Minutes Journo Libs Are Flipping Over
Doug P.
WORST AG on the Planet Claims He's Safeguarding Rights and WHOA NELLIE That's a LOTTA (Deserved) Backfire
Sam J.
E. Jean Carroll's BIZARRE Interview About How She TRICKED the Jury Every Day HURTS Her Case More (WATCH)
Sam J.
Clay Travis Has a Status Update on the Dem Party's Average Male Voter Outreach
Doug P.
WHOA: Here's What the Case Against E. Jean Carroll Is REALLY About – Cooked Up at a Resistance Party?!
Sam J.
Just WOW: Yet ANOTHER 'Assassination Attempt' Made on a Sitting Trump-Appointed SCOTUS Justice (LISTEN)
Sam J.

Trending on Twitchy Videos

Advertisement

TRENDING ON TOWNHALL MEDIA

Advertisement

Most Popular

Here's an Election Night Flashback (and More) Featuring Canned 60 Minutes Journo Libs Are Flipping Over Doug P.
Advertisement