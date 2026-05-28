CNN's Kaitlan Collins Accidentally Helped Scott Bessent Torch WaPo While She Pushed Dem Talking Points

Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent filled in for Karoline Leavitt today while she's on maternity leave, but some of the gathered White House reporters didn't get a break from being called out for their hackery.

Advertisement

At issue during Bessent's exchange with CNN's Kaitlan Collins was the possibility of President Trump's likeness being on a $250 bill for the nation's semiquincentennial (it's a real word, we had to look it up).

Collins teed it up nicely for Bessent, with the Washington Post being hardest hit:

.@SecScottBessent just humiliated both CNN’s Kaitlan Collins AND The Washington Post in one go:



“Who here's from The Post? Yeah, terribly written, terribly edited" 🤣



"Because basically, what it says is that Treasury is following the law... pic.twitter.com/s6o1VY0GUn — Townhall.com (@townhallcom) May 28, 2026

🚨 LMAO!! Scott Bessent physically pulled out a Washington Post story about Trump on the $250 bill and CALLED OUT their writers to their faces



*Pulls out the story*: "Who here's from the post? Yeah, TERRIBLY written, TERRIVLY edited!" 😭



"Because basically what it says is that… pic.twitter.com/CAiNhnKZi3 — Eric Daugherty (@EricLDaugh) May 28, 2026

If you listen, Collins also seemed to be reading straight from the Democrats' talking points memo for how to react to just about anything Trump's doing.

CNN’s @KaitlanCollins: “You said that it’s up to Congress if the president’s face is on a $250 bill. But it is actually — The Washington Post that’s reporting two political appointees from the Treasury Department who have asked agencies to be ready to — to do that. Do you think… pic.twitter.com/opUIdTin9c — Curtis Houck (@CurtisHouck) May 28, 2026

The evidence of media bias can be subtle but if you look hard enough you'll see it. This particular response from Collins sounded like it was scripted by the DNC:

Bessent: “Yeah, of course, but we — we prepare for everything. If it gets passed, just like we — we were ready six months in advance of the one big, beautiful bill for tax guidance that. So, we have to prepare in advance. You can’t draw something up the day before.” Collins: “But, politically, do you think it’s a good idea, though, when people are struggling to afford gas and groceries?”

The Dems will appreciate that media assist but their media ally reports about the $250 bill got torched in the process.

*****

Editor's Note: The mainstream media continues to deflect, gaslight, spin, and lie about President Trump, his administration, and conservatives, all while running cover for Democrats (and repeating their talking points).

Help us continue to expose their left-wing bias by reading news you can trust. Join Twitchy VIP and use promo code FIGHT to receive 60% off your membership. Thank you!