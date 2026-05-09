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CNN's Jake Tapper Provides the Dem Response After John King Says Republicans Are in Better Shape Today

Doug P. | 11:25 AM on May 09, 2026
Journalism meme

The Democrats had been prematurely celebrating their 10-1 redistricting referendum when the Virginia Supreme Court ruled that it violates the state's Constitution. The Dems started the redistricting battle and it appears the Republicans are finishing it. 

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On CNN, John King made it clear that the Republicans have come out on top, and then Jake Tapper offered a rebuttal that could have been written by the Democrats:

Actually they can thank the Democrats' arrogance and lack of attention to the state's Constitution for that, Jake: 

"No one is above the law" sure got put on the back burner awfully fast once Trump started his second term. 

They always make it way too obvious. 

*****

Editor's Note: The mainstream media continues to deflect, gaslight, spin, and lie about President Trump, his administration, and conservatives while carrying water for the Democrats. 

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