CNN's Jake Tapper Provides the Dem Response After John King Says Republicans Are in Better Shape Today

The Democrats had been prematurely celebrating their 10-1 redistricting referendum when the Virginia Supreme Court ruled that it violates the state's Constitution. The Dems started the redistricting battle and it appears the Republicans are finishing it.

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On CNN, John King made it clear that the Republicans have come out on top, and then Jake Tapper offered a rebuttal that could have been written by the Democrats:

John King describing redistricting outcomes: "Republicans are in better shape today than they were yesterday."



Snide Jake Tapper: “And you can thank the Virginia Supreme Court for that."



They’re so mad. pic.twitter.com/wyTNbCw7pQ — Western Lensman (@WesternLensman) May 9, 2026

Actually they can thank the Democrats' arrogance and lack of attention to the state's Constitution for that, Jake:

Yes indeed Jake Tapper. They followed the VA state constitution unlike the governor & her toadies. — Linda Hennessey (@lahennessey752) May 9, 2026

He should “thank" Democrats for running an unconstitutional redistricting scheme — Western Lensman (@WesternLensman) May 9, 2026

"No one is above the law" sure got put on the back burner awfully fast once Trump started his second term.

Nothing shows media ‘neutrality’ quite like anchors pouting on air when a court ruling doesn’t break their way — the mask always slips when the map stops matching their wishes. https://t.co/2alXjOpEUt — Matthew Newgarden (@a_newgarden) May 9, 2026

They always make it way too obvious.

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Editor's Note: The mainstream media continues to deflect, gaslight, spin, and lie about President Trump, his administration, and conservatives while carrying water for the Democrats.

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