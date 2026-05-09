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CNN's Abby Phillip Had No Problem With the FA Part of Dem Redistricting but Is VERY Upset by the FO Era

Doug P. | 9:00 AM on May 09, 2026
Twitchy

When it came to Democrat efforts to gerrymander Republicans into having little to no political representation, the Democrats and their media water carriers did nothing but applaud when this kind of premature boasting was going on:

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You might want to cancel that order, senator. 

CNN had a separate report in which the host pointed out how badly Hakeem Jeffries' "the law is with us" claim has aged in the wake of the Virginia Supreme Court ruling. However, that reality hasn't trickled down to Abby Phillip, who is highly disturbed that the state's map will stay the same instead of drastically shifted to favor the Democrats: 

“America's redistricting battles just became a full-fledged war. Democrats are vowing to go all in tonight after a consequential setback in Virginia. The state Supreme Court striking down the new congressional map that favors Democrats…  for black voters in particular in the South they're looking to lose pretty much most if not all of their representation.”

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Oh, so NOW it's a problem? 

Whoops! 

And it might be about to get even worse for the Democrats (and their media allies). 

Pass the popcorn!

*****

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