Well, this might belong in the 'Too Much Information' file.

Gavin Newsom's ex-mistress admits she wet the bed on their first night together https://t.co/5NjVAoUqxD pic.twitter.com/knZdcTMgH3 — New York Post (@nypost) July 28, 2026

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Ruby Rippey, an ex-lover of Gavin Newson and at one time his close aide, admitted to a humiliating mistake she made during her first night in bed with him. Rippey, who was married to Newsom’s close friend and top aide at the time Alex Tourk, said she ended up with the then-mayor of San Francisco following a fellow aide’s wedding. The following morning, she woke up with her dress soaked. She had wet the bed following the drunken night.

You could not waterboard this information out of most women, but go off, queen. Tell us more.

“I wake the next morning beside him, still dressed. I am cold, almost shivering, and my dress—the one my mother warned me not to wear—is soaked from the waist down. I had passed out. I had also wet the bed,” she wrote in a Vanity Fair essay. She then quickly left to return to her husband Tourk. “He is still asleep. I find my clutch, gather my heels, and leave quickly, wanting to get back to Alex,” she wrote.

Well, obviously when you get drunk, sleep with your boss, pass out and pee in his bed, you want to wake up and sneak out and get back to your husband.

“A few days later, back at work, my boss slips my gold bracelet onto my desk as he passes. A gift from my grandmother, left behind in the Napa hotel room. He keeps walking. We pretend nothing has changed,” she writes. “But everything has.” Their affair would go on until May 2006, when she checked herself into rehab. Rippey confessed to her husband in January of 2007, and Tourk confronted Newsom later that month.

It was nice of Gavvy to return her bracelet. Also, it's great she got help because when you're wetting the bed, it's probably time to admit you're a mess.

Figures. Newscum could only get a bed wetter to cheat on his wife. 😆😭👇🏻 https://t.co/TnooHHbbvT — Sentinel Directive (@SentinelDir) July 28, 2026

Why in the hell would anyone want to know this. The dems and rhinos are some sick people. How in hell did we get here.



These Godless devils need to be put away with now. https://t.co/TszzIEGLOK — @𝕸𝖈𝖑𝖔𝖛𝖎𝖓 (@onlyme0187) July 28, 2026

She must have some YUGE debts to pay off to willingly share this information with the general public.

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There are so many times this meme could be used and this is just another of those perfect times.

This has to be a veiled OF advert, right? https://t.co/BMBC6EZm00 — Moffuging Sephiroth (@uberbasado) July 28, 2026

She did include a picture of her foot in the photo, so who knows.

Yuck!

I don't know how to feel about this... https://t.co/GbGTZisxD6 — Mcdonalds Boy (@mcdonaldsboy_) July 28, 2026

Hmmm, something that should've been kept in her burn bag. But that's just me I guess. https://t.co/WgbMNXhsL9 — Frank (@bubbagump64) July 28, 2026

It just confirmed that Gavin Newsom is a scum ball with terrible taste in women.