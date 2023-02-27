As we all patiently wait for Elon Musk to drop the #FauciFiles (ok, not patiently but still), at least we can sit back and enjoy watching the media, Left, Democrats, etc. squirm as they try and avoid owning what they did with COVID propaganda. Heck, we can even point and laugh at public health officials who smugly called us all sorts of names and accused us of horrible things … while lying about natural immunity, masks, social distancing, vaccinating, boosting, and everything else they put us through to ‘protect us.’

Especially Anthony Fauci.

Now, Fauci is no stranger to being called out and dragged by Rand Paul, but now Rand’s awesome and totally rad wife Kelley Paul is speaking up.

Take a look:

“Senator Paul, with all due respect, you are entirely and completely incorrect. The NIH has not ever and does not now fund gain of function research in the Wuhan Institute of Virology.” Fauci lied. He knew NIH and NIAID money was sent to Wuhan via intermediary EcoHealth Alliance. — Kelley Paul (@KelleyAshbyPaul) February 26, 2023

We love love love how Kelley Paul has her husband’s (and our) back.

Fauci lied.

So, when is the man being hauled before Congress again or hauled off to jail? — Rusty 🎙️ (@rustyweiss74) February 27, 2023

It’s a fair question although, to be honest, we’re not holding our breath. These people somehow, someway are rarely held accountable for the awful things they’ve done. If they had been, Fauci would have been out of a job decades ago after his AIDS debacle.

Instead, he was allowed to be an expert, a public health official, ruining the lives of millions of Americans …

Yay.

Classic lib Dodge, I paid the bill, but I paid company B, so I didn't actually pay the bill to company C. #FauciLiedMillionsDied — Michael 🇺🇸 Distinguished Fellow of Shankapotomi (@click4mrh) February 27, 2023

Classic.

And predictable.

Indeed.

This country owes a debt of gratitude to Rand Paul for exposing Fauci. He was against Fauci before it was cool! — Dr Miguel Pestana 🇺🇸 (@DrJMPestana) February 26, 2023

Oh yeah. Rand was one of the first to call BS even when we still had legislators accusing us of killing grandma because we were too selfish to wear a mask. Heck, our own president told millions of Americans they were in for a long cold winter of illness and death.

I can see @RandPaul revving up the engines right now. — Jocelyn James (@jtjames55) February 27, 2023

And calling it something other than “gain of function” to create a false plausible deniability isn’t going to cut it. — DebMoley (@DeborahMoleswo1) February 27, 2023

Nope.

And Rand has all the receipts.

***

Related:

South Park strikes AGAIN this time taking hilarious aim at trans activists and bathrooms (watch)

Dan Bongino pulls zero punches DROPPING Mehdi Hasan for snidely DEFENDING media ignoring COVID lab-leak

David Hogg tells Americans they have no right to own a gun and yeah, that goes really really REALLY bad

***

Join us in the fight. Become a Twitchy VIP member today and use promo code SAVEAMERICA to receive a 40% discount on your membership.