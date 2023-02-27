Awww, we’re having so much FUN looking at old tweets from the media getting all snotty with anyone and everyone who even DARED to suggest COVID came from a lab … and how wrong they really were. What makes it even funnier is how smug they all were, how snide, how ‘above it all’ they were.

When they were wrong.

Case in point:

I fear @tedcruz missed the scientific animation in the video that shows how it is virtually impossible for this virus jump from the lab. Or the many interviews with actual scientists. We deal in facts, and viewers can judge for themselves. https://t.co/TprMnaHSZL — Glenn Kessler (@GlennKesslerWP) May 1, 2020

Seems Ted Cruz has come up with his own ‘fact-check’ system … and it works! Sure, Pinocchios work when you’re claiming someone is lying but the clowns? Really and truly PERFECT for today’s media, especially fact-checkers like Kessler.

This totally works:

Womp womp womp.

We give Kessler THREE WOMPS.

That’s not QUITE as good as four clowns … c’mon folks, they can’t all be winners.

Documenting Glenn Kessler’s BIGGEST MISS ever: Today, the Wall Street Journal reported, “Lab Leak Most Likely Origin of Covid-19 Pandemic.” But in 2020, Kessler tweeted: “I fear @tedcruz missed the scientific animation in the video that shows how it is virtually impossible for… https://t.co/j7PILxmWGk pic.twitter.com/10GQYmXsex — Steve Guest (@SteveGuest) February 26, 2023

Biggest. Miss. EVER.

Ouch.

The Left is still denying it as much as they can. This will get harder to do as the months go by, but they'll keep it up as long as they can. By the end of 2023, they will all be claiming they "always thought it was a lab leak". — The Countess In Cowboy Boots (@LooneyOldLady) February 27, 2023

Yup.

And then they’ll pretend they didn’t lock us down, close our schools, make us mask and distance …

Accurate.

Hey, told you guys the clowns work.

Glenn has been REAL quiet since this article dropped. 🤣🤣 — 💚🍀Kassiopia🍀💚 (@KassiopiaTx) February 26, 2023

Gosh, wonder WHY.

***

***

