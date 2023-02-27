Awww, we’re having so much FUN looking at old tweets from the media getting all snotty with anyone and everyone who even DARED to suggest COVID came from a lab … and how wrong they really were. What makes it even funnier is how smug they all were, how snide, how ‘above it all’ they were.

When they were wrong.

Case in point:

Seems Ted Cruz has come up with his own ‘fact-check’ system … and it works! Sure, Pinocchios work when you’re claiming someone is lying but the clowns? Really and truly PERFECT for today’s media, especially fact-checkers like Kessler.

This totally works:

Womp womp womp.

We give Kessler THREE WOMPS.

That’s not QUITE as good as four clowns … c’mon folks, they can’t all be winners.

Biggest. Miss. EVER.

Ouch.

Yup.

And then they’ll pretend they didn’t lock us down, close our schools, make us mask and distance …

Accurate.

Hey, told you guys the clowns work.

Gosh, wonder WHY.

***

***

