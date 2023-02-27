Awwww, look at that. Obama bro Tommy Vietor is trying to make excuses for the government and media and the Left and Democrats getting the COVID lab leak story REALLY REALLY REALLY wrong. C’mon guys, it’s not the government’s fault they lied to us all. It’s not their fault we were ‘punished’ by Big Tech if we dared question their logic.

The government is the real victim here ya’ know!

– 4 intel agencies think covid spread naturally

– DoE thinks lab leak with “low confidence”

– FBI thinks lab leak with “moderate confidence"

– None think it was part of a Chinese bioweapon program.

Hope the DNI will release what info it can soon. https://t.co/i6xqLiOwfZ — Tommy Vietor (@TVietor08) February 26, 2023

This guy used to drive a van for Obama.

It shows.

After the Iraq WMD fiasco, the intel community started emphasizing their level of confidence in intelligence assessments. Seems like the assessments on both sides of the lab leak debate are low to medium confidence. That uncertainty is as important as the judgments themselves. — Tommy Vietor (@TVietor08) February 26, 2023

Nice try, Tommy.

Buuuut …

Yes, the key issue here is not that the US Govt now knows for sure what COVID's origins are. They don't. What is now 100% clear is they *don't* know and never did. And yet, for the first full year of the pandemic, Big Tech *barred* anyone from questioning the "zoonotic theory": https://t.co/te2NApfeHR — Glenn Greenwald (@ggreenwald) February 27, 2023

*popcorn*

This is what concerns me most about this new "Fake News" law Brazil is about to implement as a model for the West. So often, governments claim something is "Absolute Truth" due to grave error or a desire to suppress dissent. Outlawing debate makes those vital debate impossible. — Glenn Greenwald (@ggreenwald) February 27, 2023

Many of history's greatest thinkers were imprisoned or persecuted for disseminating "false ideas" which institutions of power had outlawed: Copernicus, Galileo, Voltaire, Descartes, anti-war protesters, etc. Returning to these days where power centers have this power is madness. — Glenn Greenwald (@ggreenwald) February 27, 2023

Madness.

Evil.

Dangerous.

Insane.

Ludicrous.

We could keep going and going and going.

Due to that shameful Lancet letter – driven by all kinds of undisclosed conflicts of interest – Fauci and the USG pretended they knew for sure the virus was zoonotic. Only when the Biden WH admitted it didn't know did FB reverse its ban and allow debate:https://t.co/FPVTrw0Ztn — Glenn Greenwald (@ggreenwald) February 27, 2023

We’re going to find out all of this was just the tip of the iceberg when the #FauciFiles finally drop.

So think about that: the COVID pandemic was easily one of the most consequential human events of the last several decades. And yet, the platforms we use to communicate banned any debating or questioning of government decrees of Truth – until the govt. admitted it didn't know. — Glenn Greenwald (@ggreenwald) February 27, 2023

That they did.

100% of the time, the "official answer" will be defined as that which is most convenient/useful to those in power. The remarkable thing here is that those same power systems have convinced so many people that they are dedicated and obedient followers of "the science". — Fauxmaha (@J3ffMiller) February 27, 2023

100% of the time.

***

***

