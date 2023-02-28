We get it, David Hogg is gonna David Hogg but, c’mon man.

How absolutely brainwashed and paranoid do you have to be to see a picture like this from Smith & Wesson and think it’s about the Proud Boys? Seriously. OH NO, he’s wearing khakis too … REEEEEE!

Dude.

If we rolled our eyes any further back in our heads we’d be able to see DC from our offices.

Oh, and the guy in the pic?

It’s David Hogg, what do you expect? The troglodyte doesn’t think Americans have the right to keep and bear arms … we’re not talking about the brightest bulb.

If so, he should get his money back.

Aww, he can’t. That didn’t go over so well …

***

