We get it, David Hogg is gonna David Hogg but, c’mon man.

How absolutely brainwashed and paranoid do you have to be to see a picture like this from Smith & Wesson and think it’s about the Proud Boys? Seriously. OH NO, he’s wearing khakis too … REEEEEE!

Dude.

I’m sure that it’s just a wild coincidence this is literally the same colors and initials as one of Americas largest domestic terror groups the proud boys who were heavily involved in J6. https://t.co/bcicq9vaWU — David Hogg ☮️ (@davidhogg111) February 27, 2023

If we rolled our eyes any further back in our heads we’d be able to see DC from our offices.

Oh, and the guy in the pic?

@davidhogg111

The man in that photo is me. I want to make it very clear to you and the rest of your followers. Neither myself, S&W nor Perception brand are affiliated with the proud boys. You should know better to look into something before you go and put nonsense online. — Travis Kennedy🇺🇸 (@Travisk267) February 28, 2023

It’s David Hogg, what do you expect? The troglodyte doesn’t think Americans have the right to keep and bear arms … we’re not talking about the brightest bulb.

Thanks for the tip. I’m gonna order a couple shirts right now. Ya know what? I’ll even buy one for someone. Just drop a comment and I’ll pick one of you at random and send you a shirt. — Zeek Arkham 🇺🇸 (@ZeekArkham) February 28, 2023

Does Michael Bloomberg pay you for this content? — Matthew Kolken (@mkolken) February 28, 2023

If so, he should get his money back.

You're still a dumbass pic.twitter.com/sPEgQvl3l7 — ☘️Tabatha- SSG Ginger (ret) 🇺🇸🏴󠁧󠁢󠁳󠁣󠁴󠁿🇮🇪 (@Winning4Him) February 28, 2023

🤣🤣🤣 did Alex Jones give you that tinfoil hat, David? — MomAtArms (@mom_at_arms) February 28, 2023

You are seriously just a goober at times. — Nos Autem Populus (@dejberry) February 27, 2023

College hasn't taught you anything about Life, Liberty and the pursuit of Happiness. — Stiles Bitchley ☆☆ $8 (@StilesBitchley2) February 28, 2023

Only the brainwashed call the proud boys a domestic terror organization. Damn, you are brainwashed. — Paige 🍀 (@paigethe1st) February 27, 2023

Thanks for the shopping ideas, looks like a really nice set up. — Mike Monad (@MikeMonad) February 27, 2023

That is a nice rifle. Thanks for sharing 👍 — Chuck Tompkins (@ChuckTompkins96) February 28, 2023

Awesome shirt! I’m definitely going to have to order a few! #crymore — throttleit (@throttlegirl123) February 28, 2023

Love the holster. — Rhonda Caffey-Farris 🇺🇸U.S.A. (@R_Caffey_Farris) February 28, 2023

Go sell a pillow… — Archway Defense (@ArchwayDefense) February 28, 2023

Aww, he can’t. That didn’t go over so well …

***

