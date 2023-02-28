We have no idea what is happening here with Biden and this young man and the cackling hyena Kamala Harris but it’s seriously cringe. Even Biden looks sort of confused, annoyed, and embarrassed about her hee-hawing at something that clearly only she finds really funny.

Watch this, and watch Biden’s face:

Yikes, Kamala, even Biden thinks you’re annoying.

Then again, with Biden it could be gas, confusion, or a multitude of other things … but we like to think he’s thinking, ‘What is this crazy woman cackling about now?’

She loves Venn diagrams.

Yeah.

What the heck is up with that?

And maybe Biden thinks so too.

