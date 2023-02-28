We have no idea what is happening here with Biden and this young man and the cackling hyena Kamala Harris but it’s seriously cringe. Even Biden looks sort of confused, annoyed, and embarrassed about her hee-hawing at something that clearly only she finds really funny.

Watch this, and watch Biden’s face:

Kamala Harris takes the stage, immediately starts laughing uncontrollably pic.twitter.com/c6BR3DqRXA — RNC Research (@RNCResearch) February 27, 2023

Yikes, Kamala, even Biden thinks you’re annoying.

Then again, with Biden it could be gas, confusion, or a multitude of other things … but we like to think he’s thinking, ‘What is this crazy woman cackling about now?’

She’s always stoned. Did she mention a Venn diagram — Stevo1962 (@stevo1962) February 28, 2023

She loves Venn diagrams.

One heartbeat away…how frightening. — Hopeful Reds Fan (@KristenAStrong) February 28, 2023

This entire regime is creepy! — Karen Hoskins: Proud Ultra MAGA Gal 🇺🇸 (@HoskinsKaren) February 28, 2023

That fake accent and fake laughing is insane. — Jancy 🇺🇸🕊 (@iJancy) February 28, 2023

Ah, notice Kamala's accent changes. 🤔 — AngryConservative (@Oliver_Murray15) February 28, 2023

Yeah.

What the heck is up with that?

She's truly unbearable- — Sue Felago (@sfelago) February 27, 2023

And maybe Biden thinks so too.

***

***

