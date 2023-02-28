If gun-grabbers even knew just a LITTLE bit about guns they wouldn’t be nearly as annoying, right?

Ok, that’s not true, they’d still be annoying AF.

Take for example the pic Smith & Wesson shared that totally freaked David Hogg out. Welp seems Ryan Busse also saw the picture and went on some rant in a thread about Proud Boys and seditious conspiracy and other insane horse crap that far too many people out there are comfortable pushing for their own agendas.

Good on Ian for calling our attention to the thread …

Here is the thread in all it’s ridiculous glory:

We better buckle up.

HA HA HA HA HA HA

Oh, and we really don’t believe him when he says, ‘A lot of folks ask me how this could happen …’

No, he just thinks he knows and wants people to see him as some sort of expert.

Which makes this even funnier.

Trending

Recipe for disaster.

Hrm.

IT’S ALL A PLOT!

It’s a brand, dude.

Perception Brand.

Look it up.

So?

Enter Travis Kennedy the guy literally IN THE PICTURE who was good enough to educate David Hogg earlier, and is now trying to do so with Busse:

Busse snidely responded:

Ooooh, he’s waiting for an explanation from the guy who told him it’s not Proud Boys.

Gotta love it when they double down on dumb.

Busse just doesn’t want to admit he made a total tool of himself.

Ian took him apart:

Evil, sure.

But also really dumb.

***

***

