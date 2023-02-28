If gun-grabbers even knew just a LITTLE bit about guns they wouldn’t be nearly as annoying, right?

Ok, that’s not true, they’d still be annoying AF.

Take for example the pic Smith & Wesson shared that totally freaked David Hogg out. Welp seems Ryan Busse also saw the picture and went on some rant in a thread about Proud Boys and seditious conspiracy and other insane horse crap that far too many people out there are comfortable pushing for their own agendas.

Good on Ian for calling our attention to the thread …

It appears that @ryandbusse doesn’t have it within him to delete this demonstrably false post. This is what it looks like when false narratives become more important than the truth. https://t.co/yOsh1dOw63 — Ian McKelvey (@ian_mckelvey) February 28, 2023

Here is the thread in all it’s ridiculous glory:

If you don’t believe the gun industry is now full-on supporting domestic terrorists…I give you the official instagram post for Smith and Wesson…I mean the Proud Boys. Here’s to gun industry sponsored Seditious Conspiracy. Better buckle up. pic.twitter.com/Vr0YYfja6s — Ryan Busse (@ryandbusse) February 27, 2023

We better buckle up.

HA HA HA HA HA HA

Oh, and we really don’t believe him when he says, ‘A lot of folks ask me how this could happen …’

No, he just thinks he knows and wants people to see him as some sort of expert.

Which makes this even funnier.

A lot of folks ask me how this could happen. Simple: The Firearms Industry is now a monolithic bloc of right wing extremists and those who support them. Now everyone laughs at the offensive jokes…no one left with the guts to criticize anything. It’s a recipe for disaster. — Ryan Busse (@ryandbusse) February 27, 2023

Recipe for disaster.

Hrm.

Another “wink” gun industry trick for idiots not smart enough to connect one dot. “The big igloo” rifle instead of the “boogaloo”. Man…the intellect is overwhelming but if ya try real hard you can see what they were going for. pic.twitter.com/QqJ2pqgsg4 — Ryan Busse (@ryandbusse) February 28, 2023

IT’S ALL A PLOT!

Back of that shirt. pic.twitter.com/SyluS0ZxNg — Ryan Busse (@ryandbusse) February 28, 2023

It’s a brand, dude.

Perception Brand.

Look it up.

Proud boys in dc pic.twitter.com/6V4VlICuYn — Ryan Busse (@ryandbusse) February 28, 2023

So?

Enter Travis Kennedy the guy literally IN THE PICTURE who was good enough to educate David Hogg earlier, and is now trying to do so with Busse:

@ryandbusse stop spreading your fake news rhetoric. The man in that photo is me. I want to make it very clear to you and your followers. Neither myself, S&W nor Perception Brand are affiliated with the proud boys. Do your own research before you spread nonsense. — Travis Kennedy🇺🇸 (@Travisk267) February 28, 2023

Busse snidely responded:

Travis I’m waiting for the explanation of how those same yellow brass knuckles accidentally ended up on the “PB” tee shirt. Out of all the millions of possible symbols…somehow that one. It’s got to be a good story. — Ryan Busse (@ryandbusse) February 28, 2023

Ooooh, he’s waiting for an explanation from the guy who told him it’s not Proud Boys.

Gotta love it when they double down on dumb.

It takes a special kind of stupid when one can write but can’t read. PB stands for Perception Brand. How many clues do you need?

🤣🤣🤣👉🤡 pic.twitter.com/hVQwjfqOGf — I Meme Therefore I Am 🇺🇸 (@ImMeme0) February 28, 2023

Busse just doesn’t want to admit he made a total tool of himself.

Ian took him apart:

Why is it that “gun control advocates” must incessantly lie to implement their policies? What’s worse is that they’re lying in an effort to disarm law abiding citizens. And it’s no coincidence that these same activists also advocate for defunding the police. — Ian McKelvey (@ian_mckelvey) February 28, 2023

So, they want us disarmed, leaving us vulnerable to armed criminals, AND they want to hobble law enforcement, which ensures that illegal guns remain on the streets. I can’t think of anything dumber. It’s not just dumb. It’s evil. — Ian McKelvey (@ian_mckelvey) February 28, 2023

Evil, sure.

But also really dumb.

***

***

