While we have been avoiding making any sort of digs or jokes about John Fetterman being in the hospital (that does not include his ridiculous wife who left the country after he was admitted), we can’t help but see this and wonder …

What.

The.

Eff?

How is Fetterman joining ANY group of senators? C’mon you guys.

U.S. Sens. Bob Casey and John Fetterman of Pa. have joined a bipartisan group of senators to introduce legislation aimed at preventing future freight train derailments like the one last month in East Palestine, Ohio. Story by @SocialKimLy https://t.co/nddurXFKhq — Pennsylvania Capital-Star (@PennCapitalStar) March 1, 2023

From PennCapital-Star:

U.S. Sens. Bob Casey and John Fetterman of Pennsylvania joined a bipartisan group of senators on Wednesday introducing new legislation aimed at preventing future freight train derailments like the one last month in East Palestine, Ohio. Darlington Township, Pennsylvania was also affected by the wreck of the Norfolk Southern train that carried hazardous materials including vinyl chloride. Residents have raised concerns about how the air, water, and soil in the area were affected after Norfolk Southern conducted a controlled release of vinyl chloride in the days following the derailment, claiming it was necessary to avoid an explosion. In a statement, the Pennsylvania Democrats said the bill, christened the “Railway Safety Act of 2023,”will “take key steps to improve rail safety protocols, such as enhancing safety procedures for trains carrying hazardous materials,” increasing fines for rail carriers who violate rules, and requiring railroads to operate with crews of at least two people.

Notice they’re not asking how the Hell Fetterman signed onto anything considering he’s currently in the hospital. So who really signed off? Anyone? You know if this was a Republican Senator the media would be FREAKING OUT, claiming the evil wife or the KKK or some other WHITE NATIONALIST NEO-NAZI FROM HELL is signing off for him. But since it’s a Democrat.

Nothing to see here.

Then again, they’ve totally ignored what a hot mess Joe Biden has been every day since taking office so we’re not entirely surprised.

Media keep reporting that and then don’t explain how exactly Fetterman is proposing anything from the hospital. They’re just going to pretend all is well, apparently. https://t.co/tyXrpqlsXy — Doug Powers (@ThePowersThatBe) March 2, 2023

They’ve done nothing but pretend all is well with Biden, why would they be any different with Fetterman? Take for example Fetterman’s Chief of Staff, Adam Jentleson, who thinks it’s ‘ugliness’ from the right to ask questions about what is happening with his boss.

There has been an uptick in ugliness from the right but as a window into how disconnected that junk is, and to give a sense of what is motivating those who bother to pick up the phone, this remains true: The top topic of calls to our office has been will wishes, every single day. https://t.co/N7nl1CCgBa — Adam Jentleson (@AJentleson) February 28, 2023

How TF is Fetterman ‘joining’ anything? That’s a fair question … Adam. Answer it.

RedSteeze DID ask:

Adam, who is co-signing and introducing Senate legislation from Senator Fetterman's office while he himself is currently hospitalized and under current medical observation?https://t.co/3P77DaZhK1 — Stephen L. Miller (@redsteeze) March 2, 2023

Guess how Adam answered Steeze.

Why is the chief of staff of a United States Senator blocking people on Twitter who are asking about the Senator's constitutional ability to vote on or introduce legislation? https://t.co/4AhiKLW3JC — Stephen L. Miller (@redsteeze) March 2, 2023

Blocked him.

Classy.

John Fetterman is currently incapacitated and under hospitalized observation and also introducing congressional legislation. Also, if you ask his office about it, they will block you on Twitter. Seems like something worth looking into. https://t.co/74pvIA58T5 — Stephen L. Miller (@redsteeze) March 2, 2023

Yup.

But we’re not holding our breath waiting for the media to look into it.

