Dude … it’s just a movie. About Russia.

And people don’t have to watch it.

Seems Adam Kinzinger has officially turned into an unhinged mouthbreather; hey, it’s good to see him taking his new job with CNN so seriously. Imagine being SO ENVELOPED in a war that you shriek at Netflix for featuring a movie that’s not even REAL.

Therapy. Get some.

What say you @netflix? You ok with Russian propoganda? The director was a fan of Putins invasion of #Ukraine in 2014 https://t.co/6rRIZzGs0z — Adam Kinzinger #fella (@AdamKinzinger) March 1, 2023

From IMDB:

A group of Russian soldiers fight to hold a strategic building in their devastated city against a ruthless German army, and in the process become deeply connected to two Russian women who have been living there.

Totally propaganda.

Adam. Bro. Did you want the Nazis to beat Russia?

Wow.

For love of all that is holy, look at this Russian propaganda I found in my child's textbook! Adam, you must stop this. Perhaps you can convince your friends in the House to form a committee. It could be called the House Umfangreichen Activities Committee or HUAC for short. pic.twitter.com/IG1qJOBVFI — Doctor Fever (@BornProblematic) March 2, 2023

So, #illinoisNazi, we should ban all creative media, athletes, neighbors, children our kids attend school with from Russia?

I'd rather have my kids go to school with my Russian neighbors than with your kids…. #justsayin — Matthew S Harrison (@MatthewSHarriso) March 2, 2023

Damn you are truly a pathetic crybaby @AdamKinzinger — undercover Tim (@secretagenttim) March 2, 2023

Funny how you didn’t say anything about them showing All Quiet On The Western Front I think you like to cherry pick your battles…….#snowflake pic.twitter.com/y1CF0pqzoa — Space Woman Spiff 👩🏻‍🚀 (@BellaPelosi) March 2, 2023

It's a film…. About the WW2 battle of Stalingrad…. An allied victory against the Naxi expansion — Mustachioed Medic™ (Pickle, the Younger®){©} (@SpaceborneMedic) March 2, 2023

BUT BUT BUT UKRAINE. REEEEEEEEEE.

You're still bent that they haven't released Cuties 2, huh? — Dr. Ammosexual – cosquillas en los dedos🏴‍☠️ (@oldscratch4) March 2, 2023

So Russian actions at Stalingrad in WWII are some how propaganda now? Did you want the other guys to win? — SHOOT MODE GLOCKTOR WHO (@NorCalRiverRat) March 2, 2023

Well, there are rumors about Nazis in Ukraine.

Just sayin’.

Soft boy gonna be soft. — EinsteinsComb (@einsteinscomb) March 2, 2023

How is this Russian propaganda? pic.twitter.com/KjzndTst4m — Heather B (@BoulwareH2) March 2, 2023

BECAUSE RUSSIA RUSSIA RUSSIA.

You guys … this is just all so damn dumb.

***

