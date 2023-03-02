Dude … it’s just a movie. About Russia.

And people don’t have to watch it.

Seems Adam Kinzinger has officially turned into an unhinged mouthbreather; hey, it’s good to see him taking his new job with CNN so seriously. Imagine being SO ENVELOPED in a war that you shriek at Netflix for featuring a movie that’s not even REAL.

Therapy. Get some.

From IMDB:

A group of Russian soldiers fight to hold a strategic building in their devastated city against a ruthless German army, and in the process become deeply connected to two Russian women who have been living there.

Totally propaganda.

Adam. Bro. Did you want the Nazis to beat Russia?

Wow.

BUT BUT BUT UKRAINE. REEEEEEEEEE.

Well, there are rumors about Nazis in Ukraine.

Just sayin’.

BECAUSE RUSSIA RUSSIA RUSSIA.

You guys … this is just all so damn dumb.

***

***

