Like many other privileged ‘legacy’ blue checks on Twitter, Chris Hayes is very very very whiny about Elon Musk giving the normies and the poors a voice on Twitter. How dare the richest man in the world care about the nobodies that Hayes and other Lefties would rather ignore?!

THE NERVE.

In fact, for Chris, it’s genuinely a bummer.

It's genuinely a bummer how much worse Twitter has gotten since Musk bought it. — Chris Hayes (@chrislhayes) March 2, 2023

Mean ol’ Elon, not protecting Chris from reading tweets from people he disagrees with.

I’m sorry this is happening to you. — Ryan Petty (@rpetty) March 2, 2023

Tell everyone that you really miss your progressive echo chamber without telling everyone that you really miss your progressive echo chamber. — Skeptical Stoic (@StoicSkeptical) March 3, 2023

Why because the platform no longer caters to journalists that think they're better than everyone else? Oh man, I hope you survive this. — Syzmon Thomas (@ThomasSzymon) March 2, 2023

The struggle is real.

I understand. Lefties love diversity in everything but opinion. pic.twitter.com/Iu4LRurb4d — Arqahn (@Arqahn) March 2, 2023

Because you're forced to defend your bad ideas instead of getting opposing views silenced? — The Culture Wag (@_TheCultureWag) March 2, 2023

Yet here you are, sniveling as usual. — JWF (@JammieWF) March 2, 2023

If you’re good at something, profit.

Right?

Why don't you leave? Oh, because you have a bigger reach than MSNBC has viewers? — Charles Watson (@cwatson34) March 3, 2023

It’s less censored. I can understand why you’d have a problem with that. — Trump'sConscience (@c3t1p99) March 3, 2023

lol, get rekt — PopeHat n’ Vestments Inc. ⭐️ (@PontifHat) March 2, 2023

Thought you all went to Mastodon? — #Farmageddon23 (@fallingdowncat) March 2, 2023

Nobody's forcing you to be here, cupcake. — Mac (@macthekabar) March 3, 2023

Yeah, cupcake.

***

Related:

Check out the AWESOME influence #BLM has been on young, Black elementary students (watch)

Christina Pushaw just needs ONE WORD to rub a whole LOTTA salt in VICE’s DeSantis wound

Gisele Fetterman DRAGGED for exploiting survivors to play the VICTIM after ditching hubby in hospital

***

Editor’s Note: Do you enjoy Twitchy’s conservative reporting taking on the radical left and woke media? Support our work so that we can continue to bring you the truth. Join Twitchy VIP and use the promo code SAVEAMERICA to get 40% off your VIP membership!