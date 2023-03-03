Way to exploit survivors to play the victim, Gisele. Seriously, ACES.

Last week, after her husband John Fetterman, was admitted to the hospital for depression (???), Gisele Fetterman tweeted about taking her children to Canada and having fun. Now, a lot of people questioned the timing of her trip and tweets, and with good reason; how many wives take off to another COUNTRY right after their husband has been hospitalized for who knows how long? Welp, after she went on a blocking spree (she blocked this editor even) she played the victim.

And equated being dragged for ditching her husband for a good time to rape.

No, really.

In the worst moments of our lives, women are told it's their fault. In case you need to hear it today: It's. Not. Your. Fault. I will keep living and fighting with love. We all need more of it. 💘💘 https://t.co/oFALKdvDAB — Gisele Barreto Fetterman (@giselefetterman) March 2, 2023

From WaPo:

“Jill Biden and Gisele Fetterman are failing their husbands,” read the headline of a recent Washington Examiner column, the body of which went on to claim that “both of these men are arguably victims of terrible women.” This column linked to a Twitter poll put up by conservative commentator Matt Walsh titled “Who is the worst wife in America?” (In addition to Jill and Gisele, the other choices were Meghan Markle and Jada Pinkett-Smith, and no, I do not think it’s a coincidence that three of these four options are immigrants or women of color). The attacks on Gisele, in particular, are dizzying in scope and ambition: It was her fault that her husband ran for Senate. It was her fault that he won. It was her fault that her children were not dressed more formally for their father’s swearing-in. John Fetterman, according to one line of grotesque and specious Twitter speculation, struggled with depression because his wife wouldn’t stop seeking the spotlight. But then it was also Gisele’s fault when to avoid the spotlight brought on by his hospitalization, she decided to take their children to Niagara Falls. “Gisele Left-Her-Man,” …

Awww, yes, it’s the RIGHT’S fault for calling her out.

Way to carry that water, WaPo. Nobody does it better.

Oh, and LOL, Left-Her-Man.

Clever.

Interesting – you can only comment if you agree with her. She knew her husband wasn't well and she took center stage. We all saw it. https://t.co/vOQ68Ukzvq — rob8828 🇺🇸🇬🇧🏴󠁧󠁢󠁳󠁣󠁴󠁿🇫🇷 (@classyrobbie828) March 3, 2023

She abandons her husband in the hospital but it is everyone else's fault? Can someone explain that to me? https://t.co/9y6FUJufsB — Matthew Konchan (@MatthewKonchan) March 3, 2023

Democrats.

That’s the explanation.

Oh – here we go…. Poor Gisele…🙄 https://t.co/nIUjnFplSP — PA VOTER (Marla) (@PAKAG2020) March 3, 2023

Nobody made her ditch John at the hospital, go to Canada, and then post tweets about the family having fun.

Maybe instead of playing the victim and exploiting LITERAL victims, she should take this as a learning opportunity …

JUST KIDDING. We know that won’t be happening any time soon.

***

Related:

‘Don’t know who is stupider’: Larry Correia nukes Keith Olbermann in deliciously BRUTAL thread

Kurt Schlichter ROASTS Aaron Rupar with his own pearl-clutching CPAC tweet and it’s PERFECT

Adam Kinzinger RAGE-CRYING at Netflix over a movie about Russia calling it propaganda BACKFIRES

***

Editor’s Note: Do you enjoy Twitchy’s conservative reporting taking on the radical left and woke media? Support our work so that we can continue to bring you the truth. Join Twitchy VIP and use the promo code SAVEAMERICA to get 40% off your VIP membership!