When you watch horrible stuff like this from children you can’t help but think to yourself that THIS is a learned behavior. These kiddos didn’t magically decide to divide themselves based on skin color, then take other kids hostage, and force them to pledge allegiance to Black Lives Matter.

Someone they trusted ‘poisoned’ them with the level of hate we see here in an Ohio elementary school:

An adult somewhere taught them to hate.

An adult somewhere taught them that this was ok.

Watch this:

Children violently forcing other children to pledge allegiance to a movement.

Trending

Awful.

And again, this comes from an adult … children don’t just do this.

It sure looks like it.

Absolutely.

Oh, they’ll find a way to blame the white kids or the white parents of the system of OPPRESSION AND RACISM.

Or something.

Because it hurts the media’s Democrat/Lefty-approved narrative, that’s why.

***

Related:

Christina Pushaw just needs ONE WORD to rub a whole LOTTA salt in VICE’s DeSantis wound

Gisele Fetterman DRAGGED for exploiting survivors to play the VICTIM after ditching hubby in hospital

‘Don’t know who is stupider’: Larry Correia nukes Keith Olbermann in deliciously BRUTAL thread

***

Editor’s Note: Do you enjoy Twitchy’s conservative reporting taking on the radical left and woke media? Support our work so that we can continue to bring you the truth. Join Twitchy VIP and use the promo code SAVEAMERICA to get 40% off your VIP membership!

Share on Facebook Share on Twitter
Tags: Black lives matterblack studentsElementaryOhioschoolspringfieldWhite Students