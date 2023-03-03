When you watch horrible stuff like this from children you can’t help but think to yourself that THIS is a learned behavior. These kiddos didn’t magically decide to divide themselves based on skin color, then take other kids hostage, and force them to pledge allegiance to Black Lives Matter.

Someone they trusted ‘poisoned’ them with the level of hate we see here in an Ohio elementary school:

Exclusive: I've obtained the police report of an incident at an Ohio elementary school where black students used violence to make their white peers pledge allegiance to #BLM. Those who tried to escape were assaulted & dragged back. https://t.co/ea0MgLyF0d https://t.co/r2jg59CWkP — Andy Ngô 🏳️‍🌈 (@MrAndyNgo) February 16, 2023

An adult somewhere taught them to hate.

An adult somewhere taught them that this was ok.

Watch this:

Update: The City of Springfield, Ohio has released surveillance footage of the elementary school incident from Feb. 10 where white students were held hostage & assaulted on the playground by black students who wanted to force them to pledge allegiance to #BLM. pic.twitter.com/MFTrneH12G — Andy Ngô 🏳️‍🌈 (@MrAndyNgo) March 3, 2023

Children violently forcing other children to pledge allegiance to a movement.

Awful.

And again, this comes from an adult … children don’t just do this.

It’s a cult — Chrissie Mayr🇺🇸 (@ChrissieMayr) March 3, 2023

It sure looks like it.

This is learned behavior. This mentality of violent coercion comes from their homes. — Lexie 🙄 (@harleylexx) March 3, 2023

I think it's from their teachers too. — Kitt 🍀 (@Dk_Burr) March 3, 2023

Absolutely.

BLM is a racist destructive scam and needs to be ended. — Jim Bob Levy (@geotexasjew) March 3, 2023

This is what you wanted libs

Embrace what you have wrought — Corporal Punishment (@CplPunishment_) March 3, 2023

Oh, they’ll find a way to blame the white kids or the white parents of the system of OPPRESSION AND RACISM.

Or something.

Why was this never on the news! I would sue the school and district. They fanned this flame. — Lori Mills (@LoriMills4CA42) March 3, 2023

Because it hurts the media’s Democrat/Lefty-approved narrative, that’s why.

