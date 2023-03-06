As Twitchy readers know, Socialist Democrat darling Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez is facing an ethics probe over her Met Gala event. You know, the one where she wore a dress about ‘taxing the rich’ as she attended the event in a limo, with hundreds (thousands) of dollars simply going into her appearance?

Welp, it sounds like there’s a lot more to what happened with AOC and that, believe it or not, she looks even worse than we all realized.

AG Hamilton was good enough to pull everything out for us to take a look at and … WOW.

Just like the good little socialist she is:

Wow. I did not realize the extent of the issues here. AOC apparently not only lied about her Met Gala invite to try to circumvent Congressional ethics rules, but also tried to stiff a bunch of small businesses that helped her attend.https://t.co/fuq3YnIDIj pic.twitter.com/o1yAVGgatE — AG (@AGHamilton29) March 5, 2023

Wow is right … AOC does not actually treat ‘workers’ very well. Like, at all.

Socialists – it's all about stealing the labor of others. — Charles X Proxy™ (@Charlemagne0814) March 5, 2023

See? She’s totally doing what any powerful socialist does – take advantage of the working class.

If she doesn’t pay the bill, does that mean she doesn’t have to pay sales tax? Tax the rich, you know, the ones having their hair done for $477… — Cheese Crackers 🇺🇸 (@Why45huh) March 5, 2023

I guess the A in @aoc doesn't stand for accountability. — Will Sinner (@WillfulSinner) March 5, 2023

"tax the rich" *proceeds to stiff a bunch of small businesses not making a congressional salary* ah, the typical champagne socialist — gosuprime (@gosuprime21) March 5, 2023

Champagne Socialist.

That is PERFECT for her.

Imagine how excited some of these people must’ve been to do her hair, make up, etc., only to have her disrespect their work and expect it to be comped. She’s been a poser from the beginning so I’m not surprised, but I bet THEY were. — Scarlett 🍸 (@fledtothesouth) March 5, 2023

The office of congressional ethics must really want to date her. — Ramesh Ponnuru (@RameshPonnuru) March 5, 2023

THERE it is.

We knew there was a reason … heh.

@SpeakerMcCarthy should strip her from all assignments until a full investigation has been conducted. — 🇺🇸 ConstableCurt 🇺🇸💯 (@ConstableCurt) March 5, 2023

Or you know, at least until they know what’s going on.

***

***

