Dude. Really? X Users DRAG Mayor Eric Adams for Taking 'Essential' Trip to Rome to Fight Crime in NYC

This is so utterly tone deaf, we're almost at a loss for words.

Almost.

Eric Adams is traveling to Italy to address crime in New York City. Because 'sharing ideas and strategies' requires a costly taxpayer funded trip across the globe. Or something.

Advertisement

I'm traveling to Rome because the solutions to the problems facing our city, country and planet must be solved together — by sharing ideas and strategies.



We will be talking infrastructure, climate change, the asylum seeker crisis and so much more.



Through hard work and… pic.twitter.com/yKeBh2opI9 — Mayor Eric Adams (@NYCMayor) May 10, 2024

Traveling to Rome. To address crime in NYC.

Make it make sense.

You are a fvcking clown, spending our tax money to go to the country that doesn’t even know how to control their mass migration.



Close the FVCKING BORDERS, here I saved thousands of taxpayers money and a trip! — I Meme Therefore I Am 🇺🇸 (@ImMeme0) May 10, 2024

Close the borders and put criminals in jail. There's a handful of known, repeat offenders who terrorize the subways. Putting them behind bars would fix a lot of issues.

Imagine being terrible at your job and getting a free luxury vacation with other people who are terrible at their jobs. — MAZE (@mazemoore) May 10, 2024

Must be nice, right?

Translation: I'm making up a bunch of political nonsense because I want to go to Italy. — Andrea E (@AAC0519) May 10, 2024

Yep. On our dime.

Introduce this fool to Zoom calls. — 100 Proof 🥃 (@ChampionCapua) May 10, 2024

Zoom calls are for little people.

You’re going to Rome on the taxpayers dime for a boondoggle and everyone knows it. — Helen (@txtiger1) May 10, 2024

YUP.

Resign you disgrace. You’re seriously taking a fancy trip to Rome paid for by the taxpayer?



WTH is wrong with you Mayor Eric Adams? — Paul A. Szypula 🇺🇸 (@Bubblebathgirl) May 10, 2024

He's a Democrat.

That's the answer to all your questions.

Just say you're taking a European vacation on the taxpayer dime.



This is laughable. — mark (@rhapsodyboard) May 10, 2024

That would require honesty.

Italy has been taken over by immigrants, you want to do the same to New York? — Keez Nuts (@KeezNuts) May 10, 2024

Hasn't he already?

Nice vacation to Italy. Respect the grift. — RexBanner (@TheBeerBar0n321) May 10, 2024

The grift is strong with this one.

I, too, need a taxpayer funded trip to Rome.



For infrastructure! https://t.co/d66XSxSxfd — FilmLadd (@FilmLadd) May 10, 2024

Bold strategy.

I don’t know man it seems like you just want to go to Rome??? https://t.co/0jDWF6Qh0o — Mike Solana (@micsolana) May 10, 2024

Advertisement

Yeah, he just wants to go to Rome.

Flying to Rome and staying in a 5-star. On your dime. https://t.co/BMyPCGhFma — john jackson (@pvtjokerus) May 10, 2024

Maddening, no?

Mayor proposes new coliseum. Bread & Circuses Party https://t.co/wcyHPWVTfZ — Vilified Ostracized (@brakinggnus) May 10, 2024

Same vibes.

How to justify a vacation on the tax payers dime👇 https://t.co/5eq9nWFTYz — Bobby Ferrari (@Bobby_Ferrari1) May 10, 2024

Barely justification, too.

This may be the most ridiculous explanation for a tax payer funded vacation ever described. Does ANYONE actually believe this garbage👇 https://t.co/yAwIVdsqRJ — Chuck Soltys (@Sisu_911) May 10, 2024

No one believes it. Not even the good Mayor.