Dude. Really? X Users DRAG Mayor Eric Adams for Taking 'Essential' Trip to Rome to Fight Crime in NYC

Amy Curtis  |  11:00 AM on May 10, 2024
Twitter

This is so utterly tone deaf, we're almost at a loss for words.

Almost.

Eric Adams is traveling to Italy to address crime in New York City. Because 'sharing ideas and strategies' requires a costly taxpayer funded trip across the globe. Or something.

Traveling to Rome. To address crime in NYC.

Make it make sense.

Close the borders and put criminals in jail. There's a handful of known, repeat offenders who terrorize the subways. Putting them behind bars would fix a lot of issues.

Must be nice, right?

Yep. On our dime.

Zoom calls are for little people.

YUP.

He's a Democrat.

That's the answer to all your questions.

That would require honesty.

Hasn't he already?

The grift is strong with this one.

Bold strategy.

Yeah, he just wants to go to Rome.

Maddening, no?

Same vibes.

Barely justification, too.

No one believes it. Not even the good Mayor.

