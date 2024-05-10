Dude. Really? X Users DRAG Mayor Eric Adams for Taking 'Essential' Trip to Rome to Fight Crime in NYC

This is so utterly tone deaf, we're almost at a loss for words.
Almost.
Eric Adams is traveling to Italy to address crime in New York City. Because 'sharing ideas and strategies' requires a costly taxpayer funded trip across the globe. Or something.
I'm traveling to Rome because the solutions to the problems facing our city, country and planet must be solved together — by sharing ideas and strategies.— Mayor Eric Adams (@NYCMayor) May 10, 2024
We will be talking infrastructure, climate change, the asylum seeker crisis and so much more.
Through hard work and… pic.twitter.com/yKeBh2opI9
Traveling to Rome. To address crime in NYC.
Make it make sense.
You are a fvcking clown, spending our tax money to go to the country that doesn’t even know how to control their mass migration.— I Meme Therefore I Am 🇺🇸 (@ImMeme0) May 10, 2024
Close the FVCKING BORDERS, here I saved thousands of taxpayers money and a trip!
Close the borders and put criminals in jail. There's a handful of known, repeat offenders who terrorize the subways. Putting them behind bars would fix a lot of issues.
Imagine being terrible at your job and getting a free luxury vacation with other people who are terrible at their jobs.— MAZE (@mazemoore) May 10, 2024
Must be nice, right?
Translation: I'm making up a bunch of political nonsense because I want to go to Italy.— Andrea E (@AAC0519) May 10, 2024
Recommended
Yep. On our dime.
Introduce this fool to Zoom calls.— 100 Proof 🥃 (@ChampionCapua) May 10, 2024
Zoom calls are for little people.
You’re going to Rome on the taxpayers dime for a boondoggle and everyone knows it.— Helen (@txtiger1) May 10, 2024
YUP.
Resign you disgrace. You’re seriously taking a fancy trip to Rome paid for by the taxpayer?— Paul A. Szypula 🇺🇸 (@Bubblebathgirl) May 10, 2024
WTH is wrong with you Mayor Eric Adams?
He's a Democrat.
That's the answer to all your questions.
Just say you're taking a European vacation on the taxpayer dime.— mark (@rhapsodyboard) May 10, 2024
This is laughable.
That would require honesty.
Italy has been taken over by immigrants, you want to do the same to New York?— Keez Nuts (@KeezNuts) May 10, 2024
Hasn't he already?
Nice vacation to Italy. Respect the grift.— RexBanner (@TheBeerBar0n321) May 10, 2024
The grift is strong with this one.
I, too, need a taxpayer funded trip to Rome.— FilmLadd (@FilmLadd) May 10, 2024
For infrastructure! https://t.co/d66XSxSxfd
Bold strategy.
I don’t know man it seems like you just want to go to Rome??? https://t.co/0jDWF6Qh0o— Mike Solana (@micsolana) May 10, 2024
Yeah, he just wants to go to Rome.
Flying to Rome and staying in a 5-star. On your dime. https://t.co/BMyPCGhFma— john jackson (@pvtjokerus) May 10, 2024
Maddening, no?
Mayor proposes new coliseum. Bread & Circuses Party https://t.co/wcyHPWVTfZ— Vilified Ostracized (@brakinggnus) May 10, 2024
Same vibes.
How to justify a vacation on the tax payers dime👇 https://t.co/5eq9nWFTYz— Bobby Ferrari (@Bobby_Ferrari1) May 10, 2024
Barely justification, too.
This may be the most ridiculous explanation for a tax payer funded vacation ever described. Does ANYONE actually believe this garbage👇 https://t.co/yAwIVdsqRJ— Chuck Soltys (@Sisu_911) May 10, 2024
No one believes it. Not even the good Mayor.
Join the conversation as a VIP Member