Jeff Zucker used CNN as his own ‘weapon’ against Trump. We were constantly making fun of the outlet for being a nonstop anti-Trump propaganda machine, but seeing this story about Zucker now, it would appear that’s EXACTLY what CNN was doing. What they became.

When you hate one politician enough to nuke your own outlet and possibly get millions of Americans killed?

NEW – CNN ex-boss Jeff Zucker reportedly "ordered" staff not to probe COVID lab leak theory because it was a Trump talking point.https://t.co/J7dVVHGVgH — Disclose.tv (@disclosetv) March 6, 2023

From the New York Post:

One of Zucker’s charges who follow through on his boss’ reported edict was Oliver Darcy, the network’s media reporter who wrote an item in the initial days of the pandemic titled: “Here’s how to debunk coronavirus misinformation and conspiracy theories from friends and family.” “While the coronavirus pandemic has isolated family and friends inside their homes, it has in many cases increased online or over-the-phone communication with loved ones,” Darcy wrote on March 28, 2020. “But, in some cases, relatives and friends share poor information — whether it is bad science related to how to prevent the virus, debunked rumors about cities being put on lockdown, or conspiracy theories about the origins of Covid-19,” he wrote.

Of course- being anti Trump was more important than National security. — 💯 CoachCalande 💯 (@CoachCalande) March 6, 2023

This surprises exactly…nobody. Anything 45 said, CNN and friends took the story the opposite direction. — James Wilkinson (@NitroMH) March 6, 2023

