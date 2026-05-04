Scott Jennings' Response to Keith Olbermann Getting All Big and Bad About Getting Him FIRED Is PERFECTION

As you read this, keep in mind that Keith Olbermann was too crazy for MSNBC (now MSNOW) to hire and Jim Acosta lost his job ...

They both want Scott Jennings fired, which really tells us that the man is doing his job and doing it well.

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BOOM: @ScottJenningsKY takes down Keith Olbermann and Jim Acosta for demanding CNN fire him...



"It's not the first time...Keith Olbermann said I should be murdered...Now he only says I should be fired!"



"With Jim...He sounds like a bitter person...They don't think any… pic.twitter.com/p4d4LUVSeh — Townhall.com (@townhallcom) May 4, 2026

Post continues:

... "With Jim...He sounds like a bitter person...They don't think any conservatives should be allowed to speak!"

It's not that they don't think we should be allowed to speak. They don't WANT US to be allowed to speak. Period. And if we step out of line and call Democrats out in a way that makes them look even worse than usual? They REALLY hate that.

Then again, Olbermann is a confused fruit loop who thinks posting crazy rants on X makes him relevant.

Narrator: It does NOT.

We suppose pushing for Jennings to lose his job is a step up from wishing death on him, but we imagine Olbermann will come back with something even nastier after he catches wind of this conversation.

Keith is delicate that way.

Give Scott Jennings his own show! — Angela Mozingo Santos (@mozingo323) May 4, 2026

Hey, now THERE'S an idea. OH WAIT, he DOES have his own show ...

https://salemnewschannel.com/host/scott-jennings



Hey, the more you know.

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