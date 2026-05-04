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Leftist Judge to Trump Assassination Suspect: 'My Deepest Apologies for the Suicide Watch, Sir'

justmindy
justmindy | 6:00 PM on May 04, 2026
Twitchy

Cole Allen tried to kill the President and probably some of his Cabinet members as well. He disrupted a whole event that had to be cancelled after thousands of dollars and hours of time went into planning it. He terrified pregnant women and caused men to crawl out of their hands and knees in hopes they may see their families again. Yet, today a judge apologized to the man. Yes, really.

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It seems very fair for the police to think someone who ran armed at the Secret Service had a suicide wish. If they hadn't put him in restraints and he killed himself, this judge would be the first one to say the police should have protected him from himself. 

When Judges don't care about the lives of our President, things are bad.

Also, why even bring up January 6 Defendants. They have nothing at all to do with this case. Also ... they were treated horribly.

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The man is lucky to not be dead. 

And not in the 'Beautiful, there is always something new to discover' way. 

Don't give them any ideas.

And who also very clearly hates America. 

The judge should be removed from the bench immediately.  

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That explains quite a lot.

DEI is always a disaster.

Editor’s Note: The American people overwhelmingly support President Trump’s law and order agenda.

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