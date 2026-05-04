Leftist Judge to Trump Assassination Suspect: 'My Deepest Apologies for the Suicide Watch, Sir'

Cole Allen tried to kill the President and probably some of his Cabinet members as well. He disrupted a whole event that had to be cancelled after thousands of dollars and hours of time went into planning it. He terrified pregnant women and caused men to crawl out of their hands and knees in hopes they may see their families again. Yet, today a judge apologized to the man. Yes, really.

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NEW: Judge apologizes in court to WHCA Dinner shooting suspect Cole Allen.



Magistrate Judge Zia Faruqui said that he was “fascinated and disturbed” by Allen's treatment in jail.



Allen was placed on suicide watch when he was first imprisoned. Prosecutors argued that since Allen… pic.twitter.com/3X88PVK45E — Fox News (@FoxNews) May 4, 2026

It seems very fair for the police to think someone who ran armed at the Secret Service had a suicide wish. If they hadn't put him in restraints and he killed himself, this judge would be the first one to say the police should have protected him from himself.

Do you understand, finally, what is happening? https://t.co/9hd2azd6nv — Cernovich (@Cernovich) May 4, 2026

When Judges don't care about the lives of our President, things are bad.

Realize where we are. https://t.co/xPm8dmfJfu — Oilfield Rando (@Oilfield_Rando) May 4, 2026

Also, why even bring up January 6 Defendants. They have nothing at all to do with this case. Also ... they were treated horribly.

We have a serious judicial problem in this country https://t.co/yN0Vl8sA3b — Whale Psychiatrist ™️ (@k_ovfefe2) May 4, 2026

This man nearly killed federal officers on his suicide mission to assassinate the President of the United States, so naturally a federal judge is apologizing to him for being restrained. https://t.co/035XtYJ1TL — Mike Lee (@SenMikeLee) May 4, 2026

The man is lucky to not be dead.

What a world https://t.co/JPif5zNYQd — Dan Dakich (@dandakich) May 4, 2026

And not in the 'Beautiful, there is always something new to discover' way.

“He then ordered Allen to be released, gave him a kiss on the forehead, and carried him out of the courthouse in his arms like that scene in ‘An Officer and a Gentleman.’” https://t.co/UdxOFdCWUb — Chrissie Mayr’s CANNONS (@chrissiemayrsb1) May 4, 2026

Don't give them any ideas.

You cant make this crap up. The whole DC circuit should be abolished. https://t.co/K4MMmPvvjq — Zach Rehl (@zach_rehl) May 4, 2026

Activist judge with Main character syndrome apologizes to would-be assassin. Alright. https://t.co/404G4ry6Na — burntbacon (@spyballoonpilot) May 4, 2026

And who also very clearly hates America.

I don’t understand the connection between the January 6 protesters and Cole Allen.



The judge seems to be implying some partisan treatment at play.



The apology especially seems like an unusual and ill-advised statement to make. https://t.co/dWCWtiA4RR — Andrew Ruiz (@then_there_was) May 4, 2026

The judge should be removed from the bench immediately.

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That explains quite a lot.

“As the first Muslim Judge to be appointed to the Federal Court in Washington D.C., Judge Faruqui has also devoted much of his career to diversity, equity, and inclusion efforts.”https://t.co/1Wd3KY0JfA https://t.co/EkoF74u6M2 — Sunny (@sunnyright) May 4, 2026

DEI is always a disaster.

Editor’s Note: The American people overwhelmingly support President Trump’s law and order agenda.

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