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The Hill: Poll Shows Most Americans Say Trump Is Mentally and Physically Unfit to Serve

Brett T. | 5:00 PM on May 04, 2026
Meme

Organizations take polls for two reasons: first, to get the response they wanted, and second, with the hope that the media will pick up the poll as news. The Hill is here with a new poll claiming that most Americans say that President Donald Trump is mentally and physically unfit to serve as the president effectively. This poll comes after the latest narrative push to have Trump removed from office via the 25th Amendment, which some members of Congress pretend includes their input.

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Ashleigh Fields reports for The Hill:

A new poll found that most Americans say they believe President Trump is mentally and physically unfit to serve as commander in chief. 

The Washington Post-ABC News-Ipsos poll found that 59 percent of U.S. respondents said that Trump does not have the mental sharpness it takes to lead the country. Forty percent of respondents said the president is mentally equipped for leadership, and 1 percent of participants skipped the question. 

Sixty-one percent of survey respondents said the Iran war has increased the threat of terrorism against Americans, 11 percent said it decreased threats, 26 percent said it makes no difference and 2 percent of people skipped the question. 

The Washington Post-ABC News-Ipsos poll was conducted online April 24-28 among 2,560 U.S. adults nationwide. The margin for error is plus or minus 2.2 percentage points.

The story fleshes out the poll mainly by focusing on gas prices and the war in Iran, and doesn't mention anything about the president's physical fitness to serve. It doesn't report on the exact questions asked of these 2,560 U.S. adults.

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As our own Jacob Bunn reported on Sunday, a Harvard CAPS/Harris Poll showed that 74 percent think the U.S. is winning in the war with Iran, including 60 percent of Democrats, 91 percent of Republicans, and 70 percent of independents

The Biden White House even managed to fool veteran newsman Jake Tapper, who went on to write a book about how the press had been fooled.

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As we reported on Saturday, Tapper tattled on Trump for posting after 11 p.m. that Hakeem Jeffries was a low-IQ thug. President Biden would have called a lid by 9 a.m.

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Did they ask if the majority of Americans wanted Trump to step down so that Vice President JD Vance could take over?

We haven't heard anything about Trump's physical health apart from zoomed-in shots of a supposed bruise on his hand. The Hill reports that 55 percent of U.S. adults said Trump is not in good enough physical health to serve as president. What's wrong with him? He looks pretty solid to us. The poll on which president is physically and mentally fit to serve was taken in November 2024.

***

Editor's Note: The mainstream media continues to deflect, gaslight, spin, and lie about President Trump, his administration, and conservatives.

Help us continue to expose their left-wing bias by reading news you can trust. Join Twitchy VIP and use promo code FIGHT to receive 60% off your membership.

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DONALD TRUMP MENTAL HEALTH POLLING WASHINGTON POST

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