The Hill: Poll Shows Most Americans Say Trump Is Mentally and Physically Unfit to Serve

Organizations take polls for two reasons: first, to get the response they wanted, and second, with the hope that the media will pick up the poll as news. The Hill is here with a new poll claiming that most Americans say that President Donald Trump is mentally and physically unfit to serve as the president effectively. This poll comes after the latest narrative push to have Trump removed from office via the 25th Amendment, which some members of Congress pretend includes their input.

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NEW POLL: Most Americans say Trump is mentally, physically unfit to serve effectivelyhttps://t.co/4jAbup8tJ3 — The Hill (@thehill) May 4, 2026

Ashleigh Fields reports for The Hill:

A new poll found that most Americans say they believe President Trump is mentally and physically unfit to serve as commander in chief. The Washington Post-ABC News-Ipsos poll found that 59 percent of U.S. respondents said that Trump does not have the mental sharpness it takes to lead the country. Forty percent of respondents said the president is mentally equipped for leadership, and 1 percent of participants skipped the question. … Sixty-one percent of survey respondents said the Iran war has increased the threat of terrorism against Americans, 11 percent said it decreased threats, 26 percent said it makes no difference and 2 percent of people skipped the question. The Washington Post-ABC News-Ipsos poll was conducted online April 24-28 among 2,560 U.S. adults nationwide. The margin for error is plus or minus 2.2 percentage points.

The story fleshes out the poll mainly by focusing on gas prices and the war in Iran, and doesn't mention anything about the president's physical fitness to serve. It doesn't report on the exact questions asked of these 2,560 U.S. adults.

As our own Jacob Bunn reported on Sunday, a Harvard CAPS/Harris Poll showed that 74 percent think the U.S. is winning in the war with Iran, including 60 percent of Democrats, 91 percent of Republicans, and 70 percent of independents

We get it... same pollsters that said Biden was fit as a fiddle. 🎻 — Bret Seufert (@bret8202) May 4, 2026

“Washington Post/ABC News poll”



Get the fuck outta here. — Kron (@Kronykal) May 4, 2026

Those same clueless Democrats didn’t think anything was wrong with Biden. That’s hilarious. — Getajob (@Getajobjob) May 4, 2026

The greatest scam the Bolsheviks pulled was convincing people they were the majority.



No thanks, rag mag. — VNTNR (@orgnl_vntnr) May 4, 2026

“In a poll of recent No Kings protesters” — ForCryingOutLoud (@AdamInBako) May 4, 2026

That’s a lie. Provide the poll — Pearl S (@aoccowfart) May 4, 2026

You misspelled Biden. This headline was written years ago but never used for some reason. — Yuge Balz 🏴‍☠️🏴‍☠️🏴‍☠️ (@wsimpsonkw) May 4, 2026

Calling BS. Most Americans lack the ability to make this assessment considering they felt Biden was sharp as a tack, when all objective evidence pointed otherwise. — BEN (@24mobius42) May 4, 2026

The Biden White House even managed to fool veteran newsman Jake Tapper, who went on to write a book about how the press had been fooled.

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Where was this poll from 2021-2024? pic.twitter.com/2GdIpZgtgo — Red Dot in a Blue Dot in a Red State (@reddotaustintx) May 4, 2026

59% of respondents to this poll are not going to scale up to 120 million people. So I think most is a little too much of a reach. — End State Debrief (@EndStateDebrief) May 4, 2026

Oversampling white, liberal women! 😳🤨😡🇺🇸 — thecoolmom (@thecoolmom2000) May 4, 2026

Anything @Acosta retweets is 100% certifiable bias fake news. — KK (@KincaidKyle1975) May 4, 2026

Few in DC can even keep up with him. Is this a joke 😃 — John_from small town NH (@JDem526) May 4, 2026

As we reported on Saturday, Tapper tattled on Trump for posting after 11 p.m. that Hakeem Jeffries was a low-IQ thug. President Biden would have called a lid by 9 a.m.

NEW POLL: Most people don't believe polls. — Unapproved Thought Representative (@ChrioJoe) May 4, 2026

Fitness claims recycled from Biden era—Trump's still sharper, more energetic than most 80-year-olds in D.C. — JP maga 🇺🇸 (@JoePannu119738) May 4, 2026

Biden was worse, and Democrats claimed he was the most capable president, so President Trump has nothing to worry about; he is unquestionably better than Biden or any Democrat running for the White House. — I Simply am (@SCuriousity) May 4, 2026

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If it's coming from these two sources then you can be sure it's bullshit. — Chuck Riddle (@criddle123) May 4, 2026

Did they ask if the majority of Americans wanted Trump to step down so that Vice President JD Vance could take over?

We haven't heard anything about Trump's physical health apart from zoomed-in shots of a supposed bruise on his hand. The Hill reports that 55 percent of U.S. adults said Trump is not in good enough physical health to serve as president. What's wrong with him? He looks pretty solid to us. The poll on which president is physically and mentally fit to serve was taken in November 2024.

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Editor's Note: The mainstream media continues to deflect, gaslight, spin, and lie about President Trump, his administration, and conservatives.

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