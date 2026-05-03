Speculation Abounds About Carlson Not Going on Shapiro
Erick Erickson Warns Republicans About 2020
YIKES: Mallory McMorrow Doubles Down on Smug, NASTY Comments About Rural Americans and...
Justine Bateman Describes Gavin Newsom's BIZARRE Hand Gestures and Unnerving Behavior in 3...
CNN's Kasie Hunt Tries Tripping Scott Jennings Up With Anti-America Poll and HOOBOY...
VIP
Abigail Spanberger Can Take Her Unity Post and Stick It Where the Sun...
WHY Would He Do THAT?! Ruben Gallego Tries QUIETLY Deleting Certain Threads With...
Lefties PANIC As DataRepublican EXPOSES Miles Taylor's Unsecured GTFO ICE Site in THREAD...
LOL! Just Cement Him As the GOAT: John Kennedy DROPS Iran Regime the...
Project Runway: Video That Imagines Marco Rubio Running Spirit Airlines Is Just Plane...
VIP
Post Millennial Reporter Mobbed by Antifa at ICE Detention Facility
Justice Kagan Writes in Dissent That the VRA ‘Was Born of the Literal...
Elizabeth Warren Ran With ANOTHER Opportunity to Get Ratioed (This Time With Her...
Jennifer Welch Tells Racist Fascist Erika Kirk TPUSA Is Making Youth Racist and...

Poll Looks Into American Mindset About War

Jacob B. | 1:28 PM on May 03, 2026
AP Photo/Mark Schiefelbein

Mark Dubowitz cites a Harvard/Harris Poll, which phrases a question, "In the war with Iran, is Iran or the U.S. winning right now?"

Advertisement

The graphic in Dubowitz's tweet reveals that 74 percent respond "United States" to 26 percent responding "Iran."

It is informative to look at what people think about conflict and what conclusions are drawn about perceived winners and losers. Are there any winners in war? Have there ever been any? Those are rhetorical questions and are beside the point of the information contained in the preceding tweet. But sometimes there may arise a temptation to look too casually at news reports about conflict as just another day, another report of two sides going at it. A war declaration should be taken gravely seriously. That there are those who are willing to put themselves on the line and who may be called upon to do hard things must be taken gravely seriously. The cause that impels conflict must be taken gravely seriously. Those who make war, a government that calls forth those who make war, and the people who elect a government that calls forth those who make war, must all be soberly reflected upon.

Tags:

IRAN

Join the conversation as a VIP Member

Recommended

Justine Bateman Describes Gavin Newsom's BIZARRE Hand Gestures and Unnerving Behavior in 3 PERFECT Words
Sam J.
Speculation Abounds About Carlson Not Going on Shapiro
Jacob B.
Lefties PANIC As DataRepublican EXPOSES Miles Taylor's Unsecured GTFO ICE Site in THREAD (Mark Ruffalo?!)
Sam J.
CNN's Kasie Hunt Tries Tripping Scott Jennings Up With Anti-America Poll and HOOBOY Was THAT Ever Dumb
Sam J.
YIKES: Mallory McMorrow Doubles Down on Smug, NASTY Comments About Rural Americans and Michigan (Watch)
Sam J.
Erick Erickson Warns Republicans About 2020
Jacob B.

Trending on Twitchy Videos

Advertisement

TRENDING ON TOWNHALL MEDIA

Advertisement

Most Popular

Justine Bateman Describes Gavin Newsom's BIZARRE Hand Gestures and Unnerving Behavior in 3 PERFECT Words Sam J.
Advertisement