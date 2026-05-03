Poll Looks Into American Mindset About War

Mark Dubowitz cites a Harvard/Harris Poll, which phrases a question, "In the war with Iran, is Iran or the U.S. winning right now?"

Poll: Majority in U.S. Think America Winning in War With Iran (Harvard CAPS/Harris Poll) April 23-26, 2026



74% think the U.S. is winning in the war with Iran, including 60% of Democrats, 91% of Republicans, and 70% of Independents. pic.twitter.com/6jHng5NCnO — Mark Dubowitz (@mdubowitz) May 3, 2026

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The graphic in Dubowitz's tweet reveals that 74 percent respond "United States" to 26 percent responding "Iran."

It is informative to look at what people think about conflict and what conclusions are drawn about perceived winners and losers. Are there any winners in war? Have there ever been any? Those are rhetorical questions and are beside the point of the information contained in the preceding tweet. But sometimes there may arise a temptation to look too casually at news reports about conflict as just another day, another report of two sides going at it. A war declaration should be taken gravely seriously. That there are those who are willing to put themselves on the line and who may be called upon to do hard things must be taken gravely seriously. The cause that impels conflict must be taken gravely seriously. Those who make war, a government that calls forth those who make war, and the people who elect a government that calls forth those who make war, must all be soberly reflected upon.