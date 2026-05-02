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Jake Tapper Tattles on Trump for Calling Hakeem Jeffries Low-IQ and a Thug

Brett T. | 8:00 PM on May 02, 2026
Twitchy

CNN's Jake Tapper keeps a journalistic eye out for other people posting screenshots of President Donald Trump's Truth Social posts. Trump posts to Truth Social a lot, so it must have been a very newsworthy post for Tapper to single it out for addition to his X timeline.

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And? Trump calls a lot of people low-IQ. Maybe Tapper was more concerned with the miniature bat-wielding Hakeem Jeffries, who's been daring Florida to F around and find out when it comes to redistricting and had a "Maximum warfare, everywhere, all the time" cardboard stand-up made for one of his recent press conferences, being called a thug. We remember when it made the news when Kansas City Mayor Quinton Lucas called the word a racist "dog whistle."

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If a Democrat were ever to call Trump a racist, fascist, Nazi, rapist pedophile, we're sure Tapper would be right on it. Tapper's very concerned about political rhetoric a week after another Democrat nut tried to assassinate the president.

***

Editor's Note: The mainstream media continues to deflect, gaslight, spin, and lie about President Trump, his administration, and conservatives.

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DONALD TRUMP HAKEEM JEFFRIES JAKE TAPPER TRUTH SOCIAL

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