Jake Tapper Tattles on Trump for Calling Hakeem Jeffries Low-IQ and a Thug

CNN's Jake Tapper keeps a journalistic eye out for other people posting screenshots of President Donald Trump's Truth Social posts. Trump posts to Truth Social a lot, so it must have been a very newsworthy post for Tapper to single it out for addition to his X timeline.

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The president posted this about House Democratic Leader Jeffries shortly after 11 pm last night. pic.twitter.com/2J5Os2yPah — Jake Tapper 🦅 (@jaketapper) May 2, 2026

And? Trump calls a lot of people low-IQ. Maybe Tapper was more concerned with the miniature bat-wielding Hakeem Jeffries, who's been daring Florida to F around and find out when it comes to redistricting and had a "Maximum warfare, everywhere, all the time" cardboard stand-up made for one of his recent press conferences, being called a thug. We remember when it made the news when Kansas City Mayor Quinton Lucas called the word a racist "dog whistle."

Where’s the lie? — Kira (@Kiradavis) May 2, 2026

He’s not wrong. — catie lord (@tudsgrl) May 2, 2026

He's correct.



You support thugs, Joke? — JWF (@JammieWF) May 2, 2026

And? What’s the problem? — SeldenGADawgs (@SeldenGADawgs) May 2, 2026

Seems accurate.



What is the issue? — Wall Street Mav (@WallStreetMav) May 2, 2026

You forgot the part where Jeffries called for "maximum warfare" against Republicans, using the same kind of incendiary language that has normalized & provoked multiple assassination attempts against the President.



No need to thank me for the reminder. I'm here to help. — Troy Riser (@TroyRiser) May 2, 2026

What’s your point?



Is that a crime? — Gunther Eagleman™ (@GuntherEagleman) May 2, 2026

This is exactly what I voted for Karen — Vince Langman (@LangmanVince) May 2, 2026

Are you trying to make me like him more, Jake? — RAW EGG NATIONALIST (@Babygravy9) May 2, 2026

Just here for the ratio and to confirm that @realDonaldTrump is correct about Jeffries.

Retire Jake.

No sane person listens to you. — TheFoundersWeep (@TheFoundersWeep) May 2, 2026

It seems perfectly accurate to me.



His rhetoric is outright incitement to violence. — William Tabor DDS (@WilliamTaborDDS) May 2, 2026

He's 100% correct. Thanks for reposting. — Intoxicated Ideology (@Backblastradio) May 2, 2026

Well, he isn't bright. If you were honest you'd admit that. And he is standing in an office holding a bat like some kind of strike buster. I'd describe that as a thug. — Sharon Penley (@penley153) May 2, 2026

And? Would it matter if it was before 11 pm? — Rod (@Rod1589224) May 2, 2026

If a Democrat were ever to call Trump a racist, fascist, Nazi, rapist pedophile, we're sure Tapper would be right on it. Tapper's very concerned about political rhetoric a week after another Democrat nut tried to assassinate the president.

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Editor's Note: The mainstream media continues to deflect, gaslight, spin, and lie about President Trump, his administration, and conservatives.

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