Kansas City Mayor Says Governor Used 'Dog Whistle' When He Called Shooters 'Thugs'

We used to have a photo of a dog whistle in our photo library because the word was being thrown around so much during the Trump administration. President Trump set off a weeks-long news cycle when he called members of the violent gang MS-13 animals. Then-Speaker Nancy Pelosi stood up for them, asking if they did not have a spark of humanity in them. Back during the Baltimore riots, Trump used the word "thug," and we were assured that it was racist. Jimmy Fallon bandleader Questlove said it was racist code.

The Associated Press, transcribing the Democrats' talking points, had to delete a tweet claiming that Trump had referred to all immigrants as thugs, just like he said that all Mexicans are rapists.

AP has deleted a tweet from late Wednesday on Trump’s “animals” comment about immigrants because it wasn’t made clear that he was speaking after a comment about gang members. — The Associated Press (@AP) May 17, 2018

As you know, there was a shootout after the Kansas City Chiefs' victory parade Wednesday that left one person dead and many injured. President Biden tweeted about banning assault weapons, even though we're pretty sure the rival gangs used illegal handguns.

Missouri Governor Mike Parson made news by calling the shooters thugs. "What happened yesterday with those thugs is not who we are in Missouri," Parson said, blaming the chaos on "just a bunch of criminals, thugs out there, just killing people at an incident like that."

The Kansas City Star is reporting that Kansas City Mayor Quinton Lucas has called the governor's remarks a racist "dog whistle."

KC mayor says governor used dog whistle when blaming ‘thugs’ for Chiefs rally shooting https://t.co/SWAzx59j2X — The Kansas City Star (@KCStar) February 16, 2024

So the shooters were black. That clears that up.

This is the same mayor who in 2021 announced plans to defund the police department $47 million:

This morning in Kansas City, Mayor Quinton Lucas announced plans to defund KCPD by 47 million dollars. His roughly seven minute speech was centered around “listening to black and brown people”.



“Forty-seven million dollars, is not actually (giggle) a lot (giggle)” pic.twitter.com/1n3eRUBJPx — John Curtis (@Johnmcurtis) May 20, 2021

This is also the same mayor who sued the state over a law requiring Kansas City to spend more on police.

BREAKING: Kansas City Mayor Quinton Lucas announced this morning that he will file a lawsuit against the state of Missouri arguing a new law requiring the city to spend more on police is unconstitutional.https://t.co/gw0KTX7rwX — KCUR (@kcur) August 17, 2022

Lucas sounds like the kind of guy who favors thugs over police officers.

"Thugs" is a dog whistle. Come on.

The mayor doesn't want to hurt the feelings of murder suspects? No way. — Tony Perkins (@5Irontpmoval72) February 16, 2024

It’s sickening. One of them might be a good dancer. Or one might be a budding artist. — 🫃🏼💉🇺🇦Hollaria Briden, Esq. (@HollyBriden) February 16, 2024

A beloved Michael Jackson impersonator.

When you shoot 22 people and kill one, you’re a thug. — 𝙹𝚞𝚕𝚎𝚜 ☕️ 𝙳𝚒𝚗𝚎𝚛© (@JulesDiner) February 16, 2024

They were having a mostly peaceful protest. That's all. Kneel for them and then erect statues of them. Problem solved. — Lynn (@RoyalsHawk) February 16, 2024

Would the mayor had preferred "scholars" or "cultural enrichers"? — Lili von Shtupp (@LvS_Redux) February 16, 2024

Why would "thugs" come to mean black men? — Shalenkur (@jesse_schlenker) February 17, 2024

Won’t anyone think about the feelings of the killers? — Chris G (@ChrisGThree4) February 17, 2024

They WERE thugs. This is how you can tell that Lucas is not serious about trying to end violence in KC. Too PC. He loves the thugs. His base. But decent people want them cleaned up off the street. — Jonathan Bainbridge (@bainbridger1984) February 16, 2024

They're murderous thugs. Where's the lie? — GreyC (@GreyC____) February 16, 2024

So who starts randomly shooting people in a crowd? How do you describe that person? Who brings a gun to a parade? — MJ (@MMJorgenson) February 16, 2024

Then start by telling us what they were then. What do you call 2 or 3 urban teens who start a gun fight at a parade? Model citizens? This issue right here is why nothing will ever change. — Ronaldusmagnus (@Ronaldusmagnus9) February 17, 2024

Is there really a problem with calling violent gang members willing to murder innocent bystanders in a shootout with rivals "thugs"?



Because there's a lot worse they could rightly be called. — Eric Tank (@sl7171) February 16, 2024

This is what Lucas is concerned about? The governor using the word thugs?

We're certain they were all austere religious scholars.

***