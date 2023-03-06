Well well well, whaddya know. It sounds like Vivek Ramaswamy has some friends who are center-Left and are uneasy about the rise of CRT in schools. It would be nice for them to speak up so parents like this editor aren’t attacked and accused of being white nationalist neo-Nazis from Hell BUT hey, they’re too scared to speak up publicly about it.

Probably because they’ve seen how parents on the Right are treated.

What really ticks us off is how they’re happy and secretly grateful that parents on the Right are taking one for the team.

Grrr.

In private, my friends on the center-left are uneasy with the rise of CRT in schools. Yet they’re too scared to say something publicly about it. Instead, they look at each other & nervously laugh at right-wing media . . . while secretly grateful that many moms are pushing back. https://t.co/0pKRa8O4a3 — Vivek Ramaswamy (@VivekGRamaswamy) June 14, 2021

Even Lefties know CRT is bad … but they’re too cowardly to say anything. That reads.

Megyn Kelly called them all out.

And it sounds like she has some center-Left friends in the same boat:

Same. But we are well past the time where silence is an acceptable option. https://t.co/OLkSyQy1Zo — Megyn Kelly (@megynkelly) March 6, 2023

… past the time where silence is an acceptable option.

Way past time.

I have seen so many destructive ideas promoted by the left. I mostly ignored them. But then they started targeting kids with CRT and Gender Theory against parents wishes. They should not be surprised when Mama Bears fight back. Leave the kids alone. pic.twitter.com/iCMZik9sB1 — Janine Curran (@janinereturns) March 6, 2023

This is the reason why it’s taking over

People are afraid to speak up

It’s a clear intimidation of the people in the centre they take advantage of this fear

However if you don’t push back there will be a higher price to pay — tom jones (@thjones008) March 6, 2023

They need to grow a pair — EjC33 (@ejc367) March 6, 2023

Two even.

