Well well well, whaddya know. It sounds like Vivek Ramaswamy has some friends who are center-Left and are uneasy about the rise of CRT in schools. It would be nice for them to speak up so parents like this editor aren’t attacked and accused of being white nationalist neo-Nazis from Hell BUT hey, they’re too scared to speak up publicly about it.

Probably because they’ve seen how parents on the Right are treated.

What really ticks us off is how they’re happy and secretly grateful that parents on the Right are taking one for the team.

Grrr.

Even Lefties know CRT is bad … but they’re too cowardly to say anything. That reads.

Megyn Kelly called them all out.

And it sounds like she has some center-Left friends in the same boat:

… past the time where silence is an acceptable option.

Way past time.

Two even.

***

Tags: CRTMegyn KellyVivek Ramaswamy