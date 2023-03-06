What sort of doorknob thinks cowboy boots are high heels?

Don’t answer that.

Ok … fine.

Why is Ron DeSantis wearing high heels pic.twitter.com/30SlJb1ibZ — Tom Pappert (@realTomPappert) March 6, 2023

Bro.

C’mon.

Those are clearly cowboy boots, not high heels. *sigh*

It’s adorable to watch the left pretending like they’ve never heard of boots. It’s literally all they’ve got. https://t.co/Dn5axAxlQp — The Dank Knight 🦇 (@capeandcowell) March 6, 2023

Sadly, we’re pretty sure Pappert isn’t on the Left.

This was just really cringy.

The pushback though … WOOF:

You haven’t seen cowboy boots? Have you even BEEN outside the beltway, like… ever? — Jenna Ellis 🇺🇸 (@JennaEllisEsq) March 6, 2023

Fair question although people in DC wear cowboy boots as well.

Guy easily has the worst drip in DC — Hard R CafeTM (@DetroitKid69) March 6, 2023

Say what? He’s in Florida …

It’s his own unique style. Cowpoke Lobbyist, maybe? — Tom Pappert (@realTomPappert) March 6, 2023

*smh*

This was not a great dig; if this is all they’ve got?

Considering he lives in Florida this is a weird anti Desantis flex. — Saint Van Halen 🇺🇸🇺🇦🤘🦅 (@SaintVanHalen) March 6, 2023

Not super familiar with the cowboy boot, are you? — Brandon Hannibal Donkey (@bhdonkey1) March 6, 2023

Why do you, ostensibly a man, not know how Cowboy boots work? — Andre 3001 – I’m sorry Mrs. Jackson (@Herr_Wunderbarr) March 6, 2023

It just got worse and worse.

Meep.

More cowboy lobbyists?

Why did these guys? pic.twitter.com/ZKq7bjMHtZ — Witchy Chick (@1WitchyChick) March 6, 2023

Fair question.

We’re pretty sure Obama wasn’t a cowboy.

It's hilarious that this is all you can come up with. The self own about not knowing what cowboys boots are is just an added bonus 🤡 — NeVeRMoRe (@Bird_or_Devil) March 6, 2023

Never saw cowboy boots, my dude? pic.twitter.com/8NrN9BK4xv — George Wept (@GeorgeWept) March 6, 2023

Those are boots, you idiot — 💓 Duchess of Hearts 💓 (@AnnaDsays) March 6, 2023

The people here who don’t understand cowboy boots. Lol — MissUSA1776 (@real_miss_kim) March 6, 2023

Literally cowboy boots. Haha — Joshua Smith from Break The Cycle (@JoshuaAtLarge) March 6, 2023

And on and on and on …

All the cringe.

***

