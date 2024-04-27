Strong 'Do You Know Who I Am?' Vibes: Monroe County DA Refuses to Pull Over for Police (Watch)

Welcome to the latest episode of 'It's Not Hypocrisy, It's Hierarchy.'

For today's show, we travel up to Western New York, Rochester specifically, to watch Monroe County District Attorney Sandra Doorley reminding police officers that she is better than them ... not to mention all of us.

Earlier this week, Doorley was speeding home -- literally -- when police clocked her vehicle doing 55 mph in a 35 mph zone. As police are wont to do in this sort of situation, one officer attempted to pull Doorley over to issue her a ticket.

As a District Attorney -- THE District Attorney, in fact -- we can assume that Doorley dutifully pulled over to allow the officer to write her the speeding ticket ... right?

Wrong. Doorley forced the officer to follow her all the way back to her home, where she pulled into her garage and began berating the officer for having the audacity to try to enforce a legal traffic stop against her.

Let's watch our superior tell us all how much more important she is than everyone else:

NEW: Monroe County DA refuses to stop for police after she was caught speeding; ‘I didn't feel like stopping…’



Sandra Doorley was driving 55 mph in a 35 mph zone on Phillips Road in Webster when she chose not to pull over



Instead, she called Webster Police Chief Dennis… pic.twitter.com/IOxFbRXm9D — Unlimited L's (@unlimited_ls) April 26, 2024

'Why didn't you just stop?'

'Because I didn't feel like stopping on Phillips Road at 5:30.'

'That's not your choice.'

"I made it my choice." https://t.co/wNfPb1YDTY — James Woods (@RealJamesWoods) April 27, 2024

Are you feeling the 'no one is above the law' energy yet?

It gets SO much worse, however. This is a brief two-minute clip of the incident. Local news station WIVB 4 posted the full body cam footage of the altercation, not just from one officer, but from FOUR who responded to the scene. We can't embed all those videos here (and there is plenty of profanity from Doorley in them), but you can watch them for yourself if you want to see Doorley's full self-perceived privilege on display.

Why was this woman not thrown face first on the ground with guns drawn and hauled off to jail like any one of us would have been. These people don’t deserve these positions of power and need to be held to the laws they hold us to. This is disgraceful. https://t.co/9DHamCVWUJ — Some Welder 🇺🇸 (@SomeWelder) April 27, 2024

We should pause for a moment to note that Doorley is a Republican (we don't hide those details like the mainstream media likes to do). However, she was a lifelong Democrat before switching parties in 2015.

In other words, she is a political opportunist. This writer grew up in and knows a few things about Rochester. It is not like New York City. It is far more conservative than downstate New York and Doorley likely saw the writing on the wall for her political career if she didn't make a party switch.

Hey @FrostyTakes can I refuse to stop during a legit police stop cause the traffic is awful? And it’s highly inconvenient? 😬🤣 https://t.co/8qgVweQma2 — Fifty Shades of Sarcasm (@Fifty_ShadesOfD) April 27, 2024

We can all do that, right?

And it wasn't just that she refused to stop. As the body cam footage shows, when she arrived home, she refused to comply with ANY of the officers' commands, even going into her house and getting the police chief on the phone (who did not help her out of the situation).

The officers all told her that she should know better, which only angered her further.

She should resign immediately. https://t.co/rs31e58Fb6 — Tim Young (@TimRunsHisMouth) April 27, 2024

She should, but she will not. After the incident, as WIVB also reported, she issued a statement where she had the audacity to claim, 'Nobody, including your District Attorney, is above the rule of law, even traffic laws.'

LOL. Except you tried to be, didn't you?

I dare one of you all to try this and see what happens. It will end with either a pit maneuver or a bullet. Maybe both. https://t.co/4JeEpjY9XK — Accitentially (@Accitentially) April 27, 2024

They should’ve arrested her on the spot and taken her to jail. https://t.co/HRLtNDqHGO — 𝐂𝐚𝐧𝐢𝐬 𝐂𝐚𝐞𝐫𝐮𝐥𝐞𝐮𝐬 (@CaeruleusCanis) April 27, 2024

Again, should have. But didn't. And we know why not.

We actually have to admire the restraint of all the officers on the scene. They would have been fully justified in wrestling her to the ground and slapping cuffs on her (maybe a little pepper spray for good measure). But, of course, they have their jobs to think of, and Doorley seems EXACTLY like the type who would absolutely try to end those jobs had they exerted any justified force.

She still might.

I would have RK’d her ass. https://t.co/4pTbEoVWXh — Jr Bonner (@bonner_jr1979) April 27, 2024

LOL. We believe that is a technical police term for 'roundhouse kick.'

It’s a big club and you ain’t in it https://t.co/28g1atiYwx — Not WTFOMGBBQ!?!?! (Now with 928% more tard) (@notwtfomgbbq) April 27, 2024

She made no secret about being in a club above all of us.

And she starts by declaring who she’ll talk to?

This is the problem…she is the problem. We have a boatload of people deciding if they like our laws or not. She seems very Karen-ish. https://t.co/38V5FlAf5c — Kris (@BrincoBrinco) April 27, 2024

That's District Attorney Karen to you, bub.

Over and over, we see politicians ignoring laws because they feel that they don't apply to them. https://t.co/hgJSPNzevw — Corn Pop's Gun Moll (@jeannebodine) April 27, 2024

And we're getting pretty tired of it, frankly.

Can she be any more entitled? — Downtown Fairy (@Downtownfairy) April 27, 2024

Well, at least she didn't demand the officers get down on bended knee and kiss her ring.

This, of course, is the only answer.

And it doesn't have to be a Democrat DA who replaces her. Democrats didn't even run a candidate for DA in Monroe County in 2023. Even though Democrats outnumber Republicans in the county, a Soros-type DA would never get elected there.

Maybe Republicans can find someone better than Doorley. Someone who actually believes in the rule of law and remembers that the DA is a servant of the people, not the other way around.