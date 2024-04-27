Strong 'Do You Know Who I Am?' Vibes: Monroe County DA Refuses to Pull Over for Police (Watch)

'It's Not a Safe Place' Says Former Fed Prosecutor Who Was Punched in...
Grateful Calvin
Grateful Calvin  |  12:30 PM on April 27, 2024
AngieArtist

Welcome to the latest episode of 'It's Not Hypocrisy, It's Hierarchy.' 

For today's show, we travel up to Western New York, Rochester specifically, to watch Monroe County District Attorney Sandra Doorley reminding police officers that she is better than them ... not to mention all of us. 

Earlier this week, Doorley was speeding home -- literally -- when police clocked her vehicle doing 55 mph in a 35 mph zone. As police are wont to do in this sort of situation, one officer attempted to pull Doorley over to issue her a ticket. 

As a District Attorney -- THE District Attorney, in fact -- we can assume that Doorley dutifully pulled over to allow the officer to write her the speeding ticket ... right? 

Wrong. Doorley forced the officer to follow her all the way back to her home, where she pulled into her garage and began berating the officer for having the audacity to try to enforce a legal traffic stop against her. 

Let's watch our superior tell us all how much more important she is than everyone else: 

'Why didn't you just stop?'

'Because I didn't feel like stopping on Phillips Road at 5:30.'

'That's not your choice.'

Are you feeling the 'no one is above the law' energy yet? 

It gets SO much worse, however. This is a brief two-minute clip of the incident. Local news station WIVB 4 posted the full body cam footage of the altercation, not just from one officer, but from FOUR who responded to the scene. We can't embed all those videos here (and there is plenty of profanity from Doorley in them), but you can watch them for yourself if you want to see Doorley's full self-perceived privilege on display. 

We should pause for a moment to note that Doorley is a Republican (we don't hide those details like the mainstream media likes to do). However, she was a lifelong Democrat before switching parties in 2015. 

In other words, she is a political opportunist. This writer grew up in and knows a few things about Rochester. It is not like New York City. It is far more conservative than downstate New York and Doorley likely saw the writing on the wall for her political career if she didn't make a party switch. 

We can all do that, right? 

And it wasn't just that she refused to stop. As the body cam footage shows, when she arrived home, she refused to comply with ANY of the officers' commands, even going into her house and getting the police chief on the phone (who did not help her out of the situation). 

The officers all told her that she should know better, which only angered her further. 

She should, but she will not. After the incident, as WIVB also reported, she issued a statement where she had the audacity to claim, 'Nobody, including your District Attorney, is above the rule of law, even traffic laws.'

LOL. Except you tried to be, didn't you? 

Again, should have. But didn't. And we know why not. 

We actually have to admire the restraint of all the officers on the scene. They would have been fully justified in wrestling her to the ground and slapping cuffs on her (maybe a little pepper spray for good measure). But, of course, they have their jobs to think of, and Doorley seems EXACTLY like the type who would absolutely try to end those jobs had they exerted any justified force. 

She still might. 

LOL. We believe that is a technical police term for 'roundhouse kick.'

She made no secret about being in a club above all of us. 

That's District Attorney Karen to you, bub. 

And we're getting pretty tired of it, frankly. 

Well, at least she didn't demand the officers get down on bended knee and kiss her ring. 

This, of course, is the only answer. 

And it doesn't have to be a Democrat DA who replaces her. Democrats didn't even run a candidate for DA in Monroe County in 2023. Even though Democrats outnumber Republicans in the county, a Soros-type DA would never get elected there.

Maybe Republicans can find someone better than Doorley. Someone who actually believes in the rule of law and remembers that the DA is a servant of the people, not the other way around.

