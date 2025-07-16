Here's More About the 'Providence Neighbor' a Dem State Rep Wants to Save...
They've Got Him THIS Time! Vile Lefties 'Pounce' on Trump's Hand and Ankles to Show Us Who They Are

Grateful Calvin
Grateful Calvin | 9:00 AM on July 16, 2025
Gif meme

The left will deny to their last breath the fact that not only did everyone else in America see that Joe Biden was a walking zombie for most of his presidency, but they saw it too. They knew it just as well as we did, but they will never admit it. 

But we can tell how much they were also aware because of their hilariously desperate attempts now to try to claim that Trump is not fit for office. 

It's pure transference and projection. 

Biden couldn't manage a five-minute press conference even with everything written out for him and the questions preselected. Trump, meanwhile, talks to reporters for hours without a script, and they will 'pounce and seize' on the slightest misstep to scream, 'SEE? HE'S WORSE THAN BIDEN! 25TH AMENDMENT!'

And since that is not working, they have now turned to taking microscopes to Trump's physical appearance to get hysterical over the slightest aberration. 

Last night, the account 'Maine,' who fashions himself an 'influencer,' zoomed in on a couple of photos of Trump over the past few days to DEMAND that Jake Tapper write an entire book about the President's 'failing health.'

LOL. Desperation is the world's worst cologne, chief. 

Yes, the President does appear ot have thick ankles. So what? And yes, he put a little makeup on his hand recently, probably to hide a small bruise (or possibly calamine lotion from a bug bite). Again, so what? 

Meanwhile, Biden pooped in front of the Pope, shook hands with ghosts, and wandered off into the jungle as they claimed he was 'sharp as a tack' and they couldn't even keep up with him. 

But even worse than Maine's pathetic 'gotcha' photos were the responses they inspired from fellow lefties, who are now all of a sudden cardiologists. 

LOL. Or, you know, he plays a lot of gold and has strong legs. 

Or he flies often, which is known to cause some fluid retention. 

Yes, we always check in with our pharmacist to diagnose our heart problems. (And where is this fictional 'falling asleep happening? That sounds like more Biden projection.) 

The left even tried to use Grok as a diagnostician. Which is kind of like consulting Wikipedia these days. 

Of course, even Grok has made no such diagnosis, which is why the poster above didn't include a citation. 

Ahh, we also have amateur endocrinologists to go along with the amateur cardiologists.

Good Lord. We can't even with these people. 

BAAAHAHAHAHAHAHA. 

Yes, that must be it. 

But, as they always do, the left then got truly repugnant with their comments. 

There it is. They can't help themselves. This is who they are. 

Oddly, they use the word 'pedo,' yet they never seemed to get upset that Biden didn't release anything about Epstein, sniffed and bit any child who made the mistake of getting too close to him, and showered with his young daughter. 

These are the same people who got sad when the assassin in Butler missed by a fraction of an inch. 

They know they are losing. All they have left is death wishes. 

Thankfully, many on X last night were more than happy to laugh at Maine and all of his ghoulish followers. 

This IS their life. Like Harry Sisson, they have zero personality outside of hating and being obsessed with Trump. 

That is pathetic and sad. 

Yep. 

It would be funny even if everyone on the left HADN'T tried to deny the truth about Joe Biden for four years. 

But in that context, it is hilarious that this is all they have. 

But we're grateful for people like 'Maine' in a way. Whenever he tries a ridiculous Hail Mary like this, it makes the vile leftists slither out from beneath their rocks and show us how vile and hateful they really are.

It also shows us how badly they're losing ... and, deep down, even they know that, too.

