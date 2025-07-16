They've Got Him THIS Time! Vile Lefties 'Pounce' on Trump's Hand and Ankles to Show Us Who They Are

The left will deny to their last breath the fact that not only did everyone else in America see that Joe Biden was a walking zombie for most of his presidency, but they saw it too. They knew it just as well as we did, but they will never admit it.

But we can tell how much they were also aware because of their hilariously desperate attempts now to try to claim that Trump is not fit for office.

It's pure transference and projection.

Biden couldn't manage a five-minute press conference even with everything written out for him and the questions preselected. Trump, meanwhile, talks to reporters for hours without a script, and they will 'pounce and seize' on the slightest misstep to scream, 'SEE? HE'S WORSE THAN BIDEN! 25TH AMENDMENT!'

And since that is not working, they have now turned to taking microscopes to Trump's physical appearance to get hysterical over the slightest aberration.

Last night, the account 'Maine,' who fashions himself an 'influencer,' zoomed in on a couple of photos of Trump over the past few days to DEMAND that Jake Tapper write an entire book about the President's 'failing health.'

Swollen ankles at the World Cup

Bruised hand at today’s press availability.



Is the Trump administration hiding the President’s health?



Where is @jaketapper? pic.twitter.com/SRo0bpJReK — Maine (@TheMaineWonk) July 15, 2025

LOL. Desperation is the world's worst cologne, chief.

Yes, the President does appear ot have thick ankles. So what? And yes, he put a little makeup on his hand recently, probably to hide a small bruise (or possibly calamine lotion from a bug bite). Again, so what?

Meanwhile, Biden pooped in front of the Pope, shook hands with ghosts, and wandered off into the jungle as they claimed he was 'sharp as a tack' and they couldn't even keep up with him.

But even worse than Maine's pathetic 'gotcha' photos were the responses they inspired from fellow lefties, who are now all of a sudden cardiologists.

Swollen ankles are a sign of edema, usually caused from congestive heart failure. https://t.co/cqlqEtF28Q — NastyCanukGurl (@kanukgirl1962) July 16, 2025

LOL. Or, you know, he plays a lot of gold and has strong legs.

Or he flies often, which is known to cause some fluid retention.

I have a PharmD. Trump very clearly has bilateral edema in his legs, a classic sign of heart failure. He’s also fatigued and falling asleep, another sign of heart failure.



Very clearly getting infusions in his hand (it’s been like this for months), probably diuresis. https://t.co/KGqo9fUK6A — Rob Gaudette (@GaudetteRob) July 16, 2025

Yes, we always check in with our pharmacist to diagnose our heart problems. (And where is this fictional 'falling asleep happening? That sounds like more Biden projection.)

The left even tried to use Grok as a diagnostician. Which is kind of like consulting Wikipedia these days.

🚨GROK DETECTS POSSIBLE LIFE-THREATENING EDEMA IN PRESIDENT TRUMP



Swollen hands. Puffy ankles. Thin, wrinkled skin.



The latest version of Grok can analyze visual patterns in photos, and it’s flagging classic signs of edema, a fluid buildup linked to heart failure in over 60% of… pic.twitter.com/2imnaNJs9S — HustleBitch (@HustleBitch_) July 16, 2025

Of course, even Grok has made no such diagnosis, which is why the poster above didn't include a citation.

Ahh, we also have amateur endocrinologists to go along with the amateur cardiologists.

He has had syphilis hand for years… that’s makeup. — Shawn McAllister (@entrepeneur4lyf) July 16, 2025

Good Lord. We can't even with these people.

Either Jake doesn’t have any sources on Trump’s health because he’s been obsessed with Biden for 2 years; or he won’t touch the story because he’s afraid of Trump. https://t.co/bZkjHB3OY2 — Landon Hall (@LandonHall) July 16, 2025

BAAAHAHAHAHAHAHA.

Yes, that must be it.

But, as they always do, the left then got truly repugnant with their comments.

President Pedo is gonna pass away soon. Sooner the better. https://t.co/i8MkXZZp5O — Mikey Likes It (@TheMach99) July 15, 2025

There it is. They can't help themselves. This is who they are.

Oddly, they use the word 'pedo,' yet they never seemed to get upset that Biden didn't release anything about Epstein, sniffed and bit any child who made the mistake of getting too close to him, and showered with his young daughter.

These are the same people who got sad when the assassin in Butler missed by a fraction of an inch.

They know they are losing. All they have left is death wishes.

Thankfully, many on X last night were more than happy to laugh at Maine and all of his ghoulish followers.

That’s called liver spots and water retention. Dudes in his seventies — Larry from Detroit (@La44y_Detroit) July 15, 2025

🤦🏼‍♂️🤦🏼‍♂️🤦🏼‍♂️🤦🏼‍♂️



You sound so desperate, it’s sad really. — AJH - Question Everything (@1_2_question) July 16, 2025

He is 79yrs old. Old people get bruises easily everybody with a older parent knows this. I'm sure he covered up so you idiots would be on here screaming about his bruised hands. Grow the hell up and get a life. — Melissa Sebree AKA Your Mother (@MelissaSebree) July 15, 2025

This IS their life. Like Harry Sisson, they have zero personality outside of hating and being obsessed with Trump.

That is pathetic and sad.

If you are having to search this hard for bulls*** to post about Trump, it speaks volumes about how great he is doing. — betamaxtax (@betamaxtax) July 16, 2025

Yep.

They got nothing but Trump has a bruise on his hand LMFAO WINNING MAGA — Heidi (@HeidiL_RN) July 16, 2025

Ok this is pure desperation 🤣. Keep grasping at those straws “Maine” https://t.co/YtbbDOvVhP — 🇺🇸 MAGA Michelle S 🇺🇸 (@MAGAMichelleS69) July 16, 2025

It would be funny even if everyone on the left HADN'T tried to deny the truth about Joe Biden for four years.

But in that context, it is hilarious that this is all they have.

But we're grateful for people like 'Maine' in a way. Whenever he tries a ridiculous Hail Mary like this, it makes the vile leftists slither out from beneath their rocks and show us how vile and hateful they really are.

It also shows us how badly they're losing ... and, deep down, even they know that, too.