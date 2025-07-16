Here's More About the 'Providence Neighbor' a Dem State Rep Wants to Save...
Adam Schiff Says DOJ Investigating Him for Alleged Mortgage Fraud Would Be an Assault on Rule of Law

Doug P. | 10:02 AM on July 16, 2025

Yesterday on Truth Social, President Trump posted about a criminal referral to the Justice Department which could turn into an investigation of Democrat Sen. Adam Schiff. Trump said that if Schiff is found to have committed mortgage fraud he should be brought to justice

President Trump on Tuesday called for California Democratic Sen. Adam Schiff to be “brought to justice” for alleged mortgage fraud — after a federal housing agency sent a criminal referral to the Justice Department regarding Schiff’s ownership of a Maryland home.

“I have always suspected Shifty Adam Schiff was a scam artist. And now I learn that Fannie Mae’s Financial Crimes Division have concluded that Adam Schiff has engaged in a sustained pattern of possible Mortgage Fraud,” Trump wrote on Truth Social.

“Adam Schiff said that his primary residence was in MARYLAND to get a cheaper mortgage and rip off America, when he must LIVE in CALIFORNIA because he was a Congressman from CALIFORNIA. I always knew Adam Schiff was a Crook,” the president wrote.

Remember the Dems' constant lectures about nobody being above the law? Adam Schiff sure doesn't. 

It's possible that Schiff's autopen preemptive pardon could at some point be put to the test. 

Schiff is now saying that any probe of lawbreaking on his part would be an assault on the rule of law. It sounds to us like Schiff-ty believes he should be above the law: 

Here's a shorter, more accurate version of what Schiff is saying:

Also Schiff's trying to make it about Trump but he's not the entity that made the criminal referral to the DOJ: 

As usual if you want to know what Democrats like Schiff are doing just watch what they're accusing others of. 

Right. It's pointless to ask Schiff any questions because we know the answers will all be lies anyway. Schiff also lied in the above video he posted:

Schiff's lying again? What a shocker. But "no one is above the law," Adam!

