Adam Schiff Says DOJ Investigating Him for Alleged Mortgage Fraud Would Be an Assault on Rule of Law

Yesterday on Truth Social, President Trump posted about a criminal referral to the Justice Department which could turn into an investigation of Democrat Sen. Adam Schiff. Trump said that if Schiff is found to have committed mortgage fraud he should be brought to justice:

President Trump on Tuesday called for California Democratic Sen. Adam Schiff to be “brought to justice” for alleged mortgage fraud — after a federal housing agency sent a criminal referral to the Justice Department regarding Schiff’s ownership of a Maryland home. “I have always suspected Shifty Adam Schiff was a scam artist. And now I learn that Fannie Mae’s Financial Crimes Division have concluded that Adam Schiff has engaged in a sustained pattern of possible Mortgage Fraud,” Trump wrote on Truth Social. “Adam Schiff said that his primary residence was in MARYLAND to get a cheaper mortgage and rip off America, when he must LIVE in CALIFORNIA because he was a Congressman from CALIFORNIA. I always knew Adam Schiff was a Crook,” the president wrote.

Remember the Dems' constant lectures about nobody being above the law? Adam Schiff sure doesn't.

It's possible that Schiff's autopen preemptive pardon could at some point be put to the test.

Schiff is now saying that any probe of lawbreaking on his part would be an assault on the rule of law. It sounds to us like Schiff-ty believes he should be above the law:

Donald Trump is calling for me to be criminally prosecuted.



It's nothing new – but his attacks on the rule of law are more dangerous than ever. pic.twitter.com/UkAkr2Lsql — Adam Schiff (@SenAdamSchiff) July 15, 2025

Here's a shorter, more accurate version of what Schiff is saying:

Enforcing laws is an attack on the rule of law https://t.co/UG1HSRxg97 — jimtreacher.substack.com (@jtLOL) July 16, 2025

Also Schiff's trying to make it about Trump but he's not the entity that made the criminal referral to the DOJ:

It was Fannie Mae’s Financial Crimes Division which reported you for mortgage fraud. — Snarknado ⚓️ 🇺🇸 (@ZannSuz) July 15, 2025

As usual if you want to know what Democrats like Schiff are doing just watch what they're accusing others of.

Did you or did you not commit mortgage fraud? Never mind, don't bother answering that because you are a proven liar anyway. — MOMof DataRepublican (@data_republican) July 16, 2025

Right. It's pointless to ask Schiff any questions because we know the answers will all be lies anyway. Schiff also lied in the above video he posted:

Schiff is falsely claiming that the President has an issue with him owning more than one home.



The issue is that he declared both of his homes as a primary residence to get better mortgage terms… https://t.co/dq6XWLw5Os pic.twitter.com/oiaH80AZ2X — ALX 🇺🇸 (@alx) July 16, 2025

Schiff's lying again? What a shocker. But "no one is above the law," Adam!

Editor’s Note: The Democrat Party has never been less popular as voters reject its globalist agenda, all while trying to hold themselves above the law (like Schiff just demonstrated) and projecting their lawlessness onto Trump and the Republicans.

