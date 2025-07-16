Rain of Terror! Klobuchar Fearmongers Americans Won’t Get Weather Disaster Warnings Withou...
CNN Panel Throws a Hissy Fit on Scott Jennings for (Correctly) Stating That Egg Prices Have Gone Down

Grateful Calvin
Grateful Calvin | 11:00 AM on July 16, 2025
Twitchy

Democrats are professionals at doomsaying, which makes it all the more remarkable that they are so bad at it. They've tried it with 'climate change' for decades, only to find out recently that they've had zero impact on public opinion since 1980

But their favorite source of horrible predictions (at least since 2015) has always been Donald Trump. 

None of their predictions about Trump have come true, of course, but that won't stop them. They even like to lie about reality to claim that Trump's presidency is a failure ... after half a year. 

Last night, Scott Jennings, in his usual fashion, absolutely trounced Julie Roginsky and Abby Phillip with the truth about the cost of eggs in America, and they absolutely couldn't deal. 

Watch as both Phillip and Roginskey throw a hysterical fit when Jennings accurately points out that the cost of eggs has gone down month over month during Trump's six months in office. 

Before we move on, a little level setting. The reason the price of eggs has only gone down month over month and not year over year is because of four years of Bidenflation, culminating in the Biden administration needlessly killing MILLIONS of chickens on its way out the door, just to spite the current President. 

This caused a huge spike in prices when Trump took office, topping out in March of this year. Since then, as farms begin to recover, prices have been dropping every month. 

Even Jennings could not believe the lengths to which his co-panelists were going to distort reality. 

Yes, you do need to take crazy pills to listen to almost anyone other than Jennings speak on CNN. 

With CNN's budget, it shouldn't have been difficult to show a chart like that on the screen. Not doing so was a deliberate choice by the show's producers. 

Not losing. Lost. Past tense. 

Jennings is doing heroic work, calling out CNN's lies night after night. 

But we can't be shocked if sometimes this level of dishonesty gets to even him. 

The left knows this. It is exactly why people like Roginsky and Phillip are trying to play their semantics game and hide the reason for the price spike in early 2025. 

Phillip has never been a 'moderator.' She is an activist, trying to control the narrative and the terms of the conversation. 

She must HATE that Jennings never lets her get away with it. 

That was a new low for NBC News, which is kind of remarkable when we consider how low they've already sunk. 

Without Jennings (or a scant few others like Shermichael Singleton), CNN is 100 percent unwatchable. 

As usual, the legacy media wants us to ignore our eyes and ears and just listen to them tell us what the truth is. 

How's that working out for them?

Yeah, it's not working out very well. 

The problem for the legacy media is that video is a thing that exists. 

We can't wait to show this clip to Phillips and Roginsky next summer and see if they still want to talk about year-over-year prices.

We probably won't have to, though. We're sure Jennings has this segment saved as well and will be happy to remind them about it in 2026 (right before the midterms). 

As insufferable as these two women -- and most others on CNN -- are, that will be worth making some popcorn to watch.

