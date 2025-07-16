CNN Panel Throws a Hissy Fit on Scott Jennings for (Correctly) Stating That Egg Prices Have Gone Down

Democrats are professionals at doomsaying, which makes it all the more remarkable that they are so bad at it. They've tried it with 'climate change' for decades, only to find out recently that they've had zero impact on public opinion since 1980.

Advertisement

But their favorite source of horrible predictions (at least since 2015) has always been Donald Trump.

None of their predictions about Trump have come true, of course, but that won't stop them. They even like to lie about reality to claim that Trump's presidency is a failure ... after half a year.

Last night, Scott Jennings, in his usual fashion, absolutely trounced Julie Roginsky and Abby Phillip with the truth about the cost of eggs in America, and they absolutely couldn't deal.

Watch as both Phillip and Roginskey throw a hysterical fit when Jennings accurately points out that the cost of eggs has gone down month over month during Trump's six months in office.

🚨NEW: Dem Strategist Julie Roginsky and CNN's Abby Phillip *FLIP OUT* on @ScottJenningsKY for pointing out egg prices have gone down under TRUMP🚨@DailyCaller pic.twitter.com/FclDeKLtlE — Jason Cohen 🇺🇸 (@JasonJournoDC) July 16, 2025

Before we move on, a little level setting. The reason the price of eggs has only gone down month over month and not year over year is because of four years of Bidenflation, culminating in the Biden administration needlessly killing MILLIONS of chickens on its way out the door, just to spite the current President.

This caused a huge spike in prices when Trump took office, topping out in March of this year. Since then, as farms begin to recover, prices have been dropping every month.

Even Jennings could not believe the lengths to which his co-panelists were going to distort reality.

One of the most dishonest things I’ve ever seen out there. Just wild. Under Trump, eggs are down. I feel like I’m losing my mind! https://t.co/lj45lmkMzT — Scott Jennings (@ScottJenningsKY) July 16, 2025

Yes, you do need to take crazy pills to listen to almost anyone other than Jennings speak on CNN.

Jennings is correct here. And the show’s producers should have a graphic at the ready to verify it. Like this one below. Instead - it becomes a he said-she said thing in an attempt to go viral for the wrong reasons: https://t.co/SABGA3c27U pic.twitter.com/wnwsIjqhpU — Joe Concha (@JoeConchaTV) July 16, 2025

With CNN's budget, it shouldn't have been difficult to show a chart like that on the screen. Not doing so was a deliberate choice by the show's producers.

The Leftists are losing their minds! https://t.co/fz0etXyQ0n — Freely Informed (@FreedomsLH) July 16, 2025

Not losing. Lost. Past tense.

I could not deal with this panel on a daily basis. https://t.co/X4RpnZIeAU — GAgirl1967❤️🖤 (@SavvyTamz_57) July 16, 2025

Watched it live & my jaw dropped at the dishonesty & stupidity you were dealing with. There’s not enough Xanax in the world that would allow me to put up with what you do on that God-awful show. https://t.co/bhe8Sc9WRz — Not perfect, just forgiven. (@SLJNorth) July 16, 2025

Jennings is doing heroic work, calling out CNN's lies night after night.

But we can't be shocked if sometimes this level of dishonesty gets to even him.

Almost all of my groceries have gone down. Gas has gone down. Now if they can get my various insurances to go down, they'll have a voter for life! https://t.co/KpzskcNhpP — Okie Dokie (@hg131113) July 16, 2025

Advertisement

The left knows this. It is exactly why people like Roginsky and Phillip are trying to play their semantics game and hide the reason for the price spike in early 2025.

I like how Abby Phillip has just dropped all pretense of being an unbiased moderator and just attacks her conservative guests the whole time. https://t.co/DQ4qSkZ5zr — Bonchie (@bonchieredstate) July 16, 2025

Phillip has never been a 'moderator.' She is an activist, trying to control the narrative and the terms of the conversation.

She must HATE that Jennings never lets her get away with it.

In 24 hours the media tried to tell us the price of groceries hasn't gone down and that Biden's autopen is the same as Adobe's electronic signature function. https://t.co/FMoZPH9uqd — Anthony Abides (@AnthonyAbides) July 16, 2025

That was a new low for NBC News, which is kind of remarkable when we consider how low they've already sunk.

This is just embarrassing for @cnn and a waste of time for the viewers. https://t.co/b4MsADRNrW — ConservativeNotCrazy (@IAMMGraham) July 16, 2025

Without Jennings (or a scant few others like Shermichael Singleton), CNN is 100 percent unwatchable.

He wasn’t President until January 20th when a dozen of eggs was around $6. They are under $3 a dozen right now. They are just being stupid to go against everything Trump. Ridiculous. — Ryan Byrd (@byrdman220) July 16, 2025

As usual, the legacy media wants us to ignore our eyes and ears and just listen to them tell us what the truth is.

How's that working out for them?

Advertisement

Prices of eggs went down since Trump has been elected, ,as did gas and beef and pork. I know this and so do most people. — Wendell Whitfield (@WendellWhitfie3) July 16, 2025

Yeah, it's not working out very well.

Hysterical listening to them squirm to avoid acknowledging the price of eggs has gone down under Trump. Year over year comparisons cannot be a reflection on Trump unless you believe he had the power to affect prices 6 months before he took office. https://t.co/doSuFZ5uCa — Sam Ritter (@SamRitter5000) July 16, 2025

The problem for the legacy media is that video is a thing that exists.

We can't wait to show this clip to Phillips and Roginsky next summer and see if they still want to talk about year-over-year prices.

We probably won't have to, though. We're sure Jennings has this segment saved as well and will be happy to remind them about it in 2026 (right before the midterms).

As insufferable as these two women -- and most others on CNN -- are, that will be worth making some popcorn to watch.

Editor's Note: The mainstream media continues to deflect, gaslight, spin, and lie about President Trump, his administration, and conservatives.

Help us continue to expose their left-wing bias by reading news you can trust. Join Twitchy VIP and use promo code FIGHT to get 60% off your membership.