'It’s Watermelon Season!' Actress Valerie Bertinelli Posts Bizarre 'Cry for Help' Video on X

Television actress and cable movie mainstay, Valerie Bertinelli, recently posted a bizarre video on X. In the video, she discusses not holding in her feelings while praising and slicing up a large watermelon. The video is clearly a cry for help and drew out strong emotions from viewers.

Check it out. (WATCH)

Actress Valerie Bertinelli is fighting the urge to drink. pic.twitter.com/je53LAz7gt — Mila Joy (@MilaLovesJoe) July 14, 2025

I'm pretty sure normal, emotionally balanced individuals don't do things like this? 🤔 — TheRealTBac (@ThaRealTbac) July 15, 2025

Correct, Bertinelli is having some issues, most likely due to giving up alcohol publicly recently.

Still, many posters think Bertinelli is just acting to get attention.

This is theatrics for internet sympathy. No normal person does this ever. You're sitting in a multi-million-dollar home in a wealthy community. In the meantime hard hard-working Americans get up each day, sick or not, go to work to put food on the table and a roof over our kids' heads. With nothing left at the end of the week. Cry more. Nobody cares. Bye! — Cynthia Holt (@Ghostofcynthia) July 15, 2025

Agree…



Exaggerating

Knife into the watermelon like it is someone’s head

Laughing hysterically between cries like she is severely manic

Tragic life



Either seek help or stop the demeaning acting — Heather (Hetty) Siebens (@idaho4me) July 16, 2025

We agree that she needs to seek out help.

Others say her wealth doesn’t matter and that alcoholism doesn’t care about one’s social status.

This is about alcoholism. Not social status. I’m very well off, sober 7 years and I can totally relate to this. It’s hard no matter how much money one has. — Bex (@bexters99) July 16, 2025

It's proof that everyone still has to live inside their own heads regardless of affluence. There is no escape from the torture of daily life. — Right Nasty (@RightNasty) July 15, 2025

Money doesn’t solve everything. — BBGirlie25 (@BBGirlie25) July 16, 2025

No, it doesn’t.

Many say they offer grace and empathize with whatever pain or struggle the actress has.

You know what, I give her grace. I’ve felt hurt and sad before, too. She’s just trying to do something that might connect with others and help them. She did not say one thing that was political, and that shirt was all the rage at one time in the 80’s. Most of us who were teenagers then had that exact shirt. — Lisa 🇺🇸 🐈‍⬛ 🎸🗽 (@RedAmericaGirl) July 15, 2025

I can’t stand her, but sometimes I still see Barbara Cooper from my childhood. I’m sorry she’s going through a hard time, although I know she wouldn’t feel the same way about me. I was also thinking, ‘My God, I hope that watermelon isn’t sour.’ That’s a lot of pressure, even for a watermelon. Yikes!! — Bad Nonni (@TTBellaSancho) July 15, 2025

We’re glad the watermelon tasted good. Who knows what she would have done if it were bad? Valerie, please get the help you need, and remember, whether good or bad, you have to face life one day at a time.

