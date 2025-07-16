VIP
Let's Check and See How the 'Amazon Tax Movement' Seattle Progs Celebrated Has...
CNN Panel Throws a Hissy Fit on Scott Jennings for (Correctly) Stating That...
Adam Schiff Says DOJ Investigating Him for Alleged Mortgage Fraud Would Be an...
Here's More About the 'Providence Neighbor' a Dem State Rep Wants to Save...
They've Got Him THIS Time! Vile Lefties 'Pounce' on Trump's Hand and Ankles...
Humpty Had a Great Fall: Homeland Security Trolls NYT and Former Biden Official...
The Krypto Effect: Super Dog in Superman Film Has Canine Adoption Searches Soaring...
'It’s Watermelon Season!' Actress Valerie Bertinelli Posts Bizarre 'Cry for Help' Video on...
VIP
Real NYT Headline: ‘I Was One of Biden’s Border Advisers. Here’s How to...
Axios: MAGA Convinced Shadowy Forces Are Working to Undermine Its Every Gain
Chris Cillizza, Bulwark Writer Bullish About Mark Cuban Being the Dem Nominee
VIP
Dismantling the Department of Education Will Emancipate Students
No TACO TUESDAY! Arizona Mexican Restaurant Owner Arrested for Employing and Harboring Ill...
Oh, Honey, NO: Jasmine Crockett Says USAID Is Necessary to Fund Sesame Street...

Rain of Terror! Klobuchar Fearmongers Americans Won’t Get Weather Disaster Warnings Without PBS and NPR

Warren Squire
Warren Squire | 12:01 PM on July 16, 2025
AP Photo/Carolyn Kaster, Pool

Democrats say that NPR and PBS only use a sliver of federal taxpayer dollars, but try to cut that money, and it’s the end of the world. Republicans are close to defunding the two propaganda arms of the Democrat Party. Oh, no! Democrat Senator Amy Klobuchar appeared on MSNBC Wednesday, saying that Americans won't know about inclement weather without NPR and PBS. Sure, Amy.

Advertisement

Here she is. (WATCH)

Yep, we’ve assessed the damage!

Commenters don’t believe Klobuchar's fearmongering.

It probably would with the bonus of not being subjected to NPR and PBS programming.

Posters urban, suburban, and rural confess they’ve never used NPR or PBS for weather alerts or information. There are simply better and faster options.

Recommended

CNN Panel Throws a Hissy Fit on Scott Jennings for (Correctly) Stating That Egg Prices Have Gone Down
Grateful Calvin
Advertisement

Exactly, people are not huddled by their radio listening to NPR or PBS when skies turn dark in the afternoon.

Commenters say there are many free, non-taxpayer-funded media options available, so there’s no need for one or more that they have to pay for and never listen to.

Advertisement

The cuts need to be made, and all the fearmongering in the world is not going to change taxpayers’ minds. They’re tired of paying for two media outlets that are Democrat Party mouthpieces, come rain or shine.

Editor's Note: The mainstream media continues to deflect, gaslight, spin, and lie about President Trump, his administration, and conservatives.

Help us continue to expose their left-wing bias by reading news you can trust. Join Twitchy VIP and use promo code FIGHT to get 60% off your membership.

Tags:

AMY KLOBUCHAR DEMOCRAT PARTY MEDIA BIAS NPR PBS

Join the conversation as a VIP Member

Recommended

CNN Panel Throws a Hissy Fit on Scott Jennings for (Correctly) Stating That Egg Prices Have Gone Down
Grateful Calvin
They've Got Him THIS Time! Vile Lefties 'Pounce' on Trump's Hand and Ankles to Show Us Who They Are
Grateful Calvin
Adam Schiff Says DOJ Investigating Him for Alleged Mortgage Fraud Would Be an Assault on Rule of Law
Doug P.
Humpty Had a Great Fall: Homeland Security Trolls NYT and Former Biden Official on Immigration
Grateful Calvin
Here's More About the 'Providence Neighbor' a Dem State Rep Wants to Save From 'Nazi Gestapo ICE Thugs'
Doug P.
'It’s Watermelon Season!' Actress Valerie Bertinelli Posts Bizarre 'Cry for Help' Video on X
Warren Squire

Trending on Twitchy Videos

Advertisement

TRENDING ON TOWNHALL MEDIA

Advertisement

Most Popular

CNN Panel Throws a Hissy Fit on Scott Jennings for (Correctly) Stating That Egg Prices Have Gone Down Grateful Calvin
Advertisement