Rain of Terror! Klobuchar Fearmongers Americans Won’t Get Weather Disaster Warnings Without PBS and NPR

Democrats say that NPR and PBS only use a sliver of federal taxpayer dollars, but try to cut that money, and it’s the end of the world. Republicans are close to defunding the two propaganda arms of the Democrat Party. Oh, no! Democrat Senator Amy Klobuchar appeared on MSNBC Wednesday, saying that Americans won't know about inclement weather without NPR and PBS. Sure, Amy.

Here she is. (WATCH)

Amy Klobuchar fearmongers: People will not get alerts for natural disasters without PBS and NPR! pic.twitter.com/EEJQtyBQUX — Western Lensman (@WesternLensman) July 16, 2025

PBS and NPR are natural disasters. — Breanna Morello (@BreannaMorello) July 16, 2025

Yep, we’ve assessed the damage!

Commenters don’t believe Klobuchar's fearmongering.

There they go again, making stuff up. I've never looked to PBS or NPR for natural disaster alerts in my life. — Ellie A (@EllieGAnders) July 16, 2025

Amy just cares about the “rural folk” — this has nothing to do with protecting taxpayer funded leftwing propaganda outlets 🙄 — Western Lensman (@WesternLensman) July 16, 2025

It would be cheaper to buy every family in the country a weather radio. — dcnh (@dcnh42) July 16, 2025

It probably would with the bonus of not being subjected to NPR and PBS programming.

Posters urban, suburban, and rural confess they’ve never used NPR or PBS for weather alerts or information. There are simply better and faster options.

I've never looked to PBS or NPR for anything in my life, much less weather or natural diasaster alerts. I have 4 great weather apps and do not need a scintilla of information from those outlets. — MinnnesotaFan (@MinnesotaFan92) July 16, 2025

I have, never, ever relied on NPR or PBS for alerts, news or information about weather or natural disasters. I rely on NOAA, local meteorologists and the weather channel.



I haven’t watched, read or listened to anything from PBS or NPR in almost two decades. — Lady Liberty (@WeDidItOnce) July 16, 2025

"Gee. If it wasn't for NPR, I'd have perished in the blizzard/storm/hurricane/earthquake" -- Something I have never said. — Bohemio of the Reeeeing Twenties (@El__Bohemio) July 16, 2025

Exactly, people are not huddled by their radio listening to NPR or PBS when skies turn dark in the afternoon.

Commenters say there are many free, non-taxpayer-funded media options available, so there’s no need for one or more that they have to pay for and never listen to.

NPR affiliates make up 6% of the radio stations currently on the air.



The world will not come to an end of that 6% were to go off the air. — Senator Beauregard Claghorn (@SenBeauClaghorn) July 16, 2025

For 95% of us, PBS doesn’t exist, other than that we pay for it. — Dog Cat (@DogCatWI) July 16, 2025

We are on to fear mongering now. — George Denton (@LGDenton) July 16, 2025

Anything to protect their taxpayer subsidized propaganda outlet — Western Lensman (@WesternLensman) July 16, 2025

Ending government bureaucracies is one of the hardest jobs out there. They take on an almost sacred quality. — John Howard 🇺🇸 (@SSJIndy) July 16, 2025

The cuts need to be made, and all the fearmongering in the world is not going to change taxpayers’ minds. They’re tired of paying for two media outlets that are Democrat Party mouthpieces, come rain or shine.

Editor's Note: The mainstream media continues to deflect, gaslight, spin, and lie about President Trump, his administration, and conservatives.

