Here's More About the 'Providence Neighbor' a Dem State Rep Wants to Save From 'Nazi Gestapo ICE Thugs'

Doug P. | 9:15 AM on July 16, 2025
Meme screenshot

The Democrats have really run the gamut when it comes to attempting to re-brand certain illegal aliens they don't want to be deported so as to generate more public sympathy. 

Advertisement

In the last few months we've heard the Democrats, with media assistance to amplify the spin, talk about the "Maryland man," a "children's chaplain" and a few more. Next up, thanks to a Rhode Island State Rep, we learn about a "Providence neighbor" who ICE has arrested:

"ICE thugs" kidnapped a "Providence neighbor" and committed an "act of terror"?

Fox News' Bill Melugin provided more details that make the man the Dems are trying to protect sound a little less neighborly, unless you're looking to buy fentanyl: 

Ah yes, another high quality "immigrant" the Democrats are fighting for. 

Advertisement

Sanchez also thought it was ridiculous that Fox News added the context to his "Providence neighbor" claim:

How dare they blow up the "Providence neighbor" narrative!

Maybe Sanchez should bring in Sen. Chris Van Hollen and have margaritas with this guy. 

If Dems want to know who the bad guys are all they need to do is go look in a mirror. 

*****

Editor’s Note: Democrat politicians and their radical supporters will do everything they can to interfere with and threaten ICE agents enforcing our immigration laws, all while fighting to keep criminal illegals in the U.S.

Advertisement

Advertisement

