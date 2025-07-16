Here's More About the 'Providence Neighbor' a Dem State Rep Wants to Save From 'Nazi Gestapo ICE Thugs'

The Democrats have really run the gamut when it comes to attempting to re-brand certain illegal aliens they don't want to be deported so as to generate more public sympathy.

In the last few months we've heard the Democrats, with media assistance to amplify the spin, talk about the "Maryland man," a "children's chaplain" and a few more. Next up, thanks to a Rhode Island State Rep, we learn about a "Providence neighbor" who ICE has arrested:

Spoke to NBC 10 and the media today about the kidnapping of a Providence neighbor by Nazi Gestapo ICE thugs.



I strongly condemn this act of terror and will always stand up and fight for all our marginalized communities in Providence and across Rhode Island. pic.twitter.com/hbBvdwzzwv — State Representative Enrique Sanchez (@EnriqueForRI) July 16, 2025

"ICE thugs" kidnapped a "Providence neighbor" and committed an "act of terror"?

Fox News' Bill Melugin provided more details that make the man the Dems are trying to protect sound a little less neighborly, unless you're looking to buy fentanyl:

He’s doubling down.



Again, the “Providence neighbor” was a known MS-13 gang member charged with fentanyl trafficking in Rhode Island.



Even knowing this, RI Democratic state rep @EnriqueForRI condemns his arrest, which he calls an “act of terror” by “Nazi Gestapo ICE thugs”. https://t.co/wHCw9pzex3 — Bill Melugin (@BillMelugin_) July 16, 2025

Ah yes, another high quality "immigrant" the Democrats are fighting for.

Sanchez also thought it was ridiculous that Fox News added the context to his "Providence neighbor" claim:

Fox News has nothing better to report on. These people are ridiculous. Gente ridicula. https://t.co/DY0cJ0QTGY — State Representative Enrique Sanchez (@EnriqueForRI) July 15, 2025

How dare they blow up the "Providence neighbor" narrative!

This is a Rhode Island Democratic state rep who called ICE “Nazi Gestapo thugs” for “kidnapping” a “neighbor” in Providence, RI in what he described as an “act of terror”.



The “neighbor” turned out to be Honduran MS-13 gang member w/ pending fentanyl trafficking charges in RI. https://t.co/Cz2sgtto5g — Bill Melugin (@BillMelugin_) July 15, 2025

Maybe Sanchez should bring in Sen. Chris Van Hollen and have margaritas with this guy.

So ICE arrests an MS-13 fentanyl trafficker and this guy’s out here cosplaying the French Resistance. Democrats really don’t know who the bad guys are anymore. — The Undercurrent (@NotTheirScript) July 16, 2025

If Dems want to know who the bad guys are all they need to do is go look in a mirror.

