The New York Times EMBARRASSES Themselves in an Attempt to Cover for Lying Joe Biden

Thank goodness for conservative media to tell the truth about Joe Biden. Twitchy told you about all of Joe Biden's flat out lies (yes, lies) while speaking with Howard Stern. That is in direct opposition to how 'The New York Times' decided to cover it.

How did ⁦@nytimes⁩ describe ⁦@JoeBiden⁩ lying to Howard Stern about being arrested at a civil rights protest? By saying Biden “appeared to once again stretch the truth.” He didn’t “stretch the truth” he lied. Why won’t ⁦@nytimes⁩ say Biden lied? pic.twitter.com/A9GqmSsclb — Clay Travis (@ClayTravis) April 27, 2024

Stretching the truth? Is Joe Biden a small child? That is the only time it would be acceptable to be an apologist for lies. This is a grown man who runs (allegedly) the greatest country in the world and yet, he isn't held to any standard of truth? Disgusting.

All Bidenndoes is make sh-t up. https://t.co/TTibkscFvR — Irish Mike (@IrishMike_076) April 27, 2024

To be fair, maybe he has dementia. If that is the case, he shouldn't be President any longer.

.@nytimes is to journalism as Slimfast is to dieting https://t.co/DOLYCmD4WC — Cupcake Schotzie (@schotziejlk) April 27, 2024

Joe didn't stretch the truth, he told a DOWN RIGHT LIE! https://t.co/AGDQTj590l — Dolly (@DollyD2022) April 27, 2024

Let's call balls and strikes.

Stretch the truth? NYT is pathetic https://t.co/5l2mJ01iTX — Mr BigE Raider (@MrEricBigE35190) April 27, 2024

Just say 'Joe Biden is a liar'. It is not that hard.

He "misspoke." — JWF (@JammieWF) April 27, 2024

I listened to the interview. Stern just fawned and fawned over him and it was horrible. Only take away is Biden said he will debate Trump. We need to hold his feet to the fire! — Veronica Live 🎙️🇺🇸 (@VeronicaTalk) April 27, 2024

Let's be real. Biden is lying about that, too.

"Stretch the truth". That's good. I need to use that excuse with my wife.



"No honey, I was at the strip club because Hunter is going thru tough times and needed my support." — Dr. Theo 🇺🇸 (@Tedlinknews) April 27, 2024

Solidarity with Biden's wacky son or something like that.

A man that lives at my grandmas rest home, insists he was the first man to walk on the moon. Clearly he wasn’t but he’s old and has dementia so we all smile and say “oh wow! Isn’t that something!” The difference is he (as far as I can tell) isn’t in possession of the nuclear… — Chris Charles (@Thecharlesteam) April 27, 2024

Exactly! Americans would absolutely have sympathy for a man losing his faculties at the end of his life if he didn't have the power to end us all.

Time they just report their in-kind contributions to the FEC. Because they are clearly an arm of his campaign — Chuck (@SilverBulletLLC) April 27, 2024

He likely got mixed up with the time he was (not) arrested with Nelson Mandelahttps://t.co/ZqEcdhXKbv — VAstillers (@vastillers57608) April 27, 2024

Evidence he was a lying liar who lies long before he got this old.

He's a pathological liar. Lies about everything. His academic resume, his wife being killed by a drunk driver (that's libel and slander BTW), lies about being Catholic, etc. — Evan Aitkens (@evanaitkens) April 27, 2024

Absolutely. Biden has been doing this for forty years. Stunning that politics is the one occupation he could have chosen where lying is beneficial and will likely help you rise to great success. Kudos to Biden for knowing his strengths.















