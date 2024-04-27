Bill Maher as the 'Voice of Reason' on the Left Continues to be a Stunning Development

The Left should recognize they have reached peak crazy when even Bill Maher says they have gone too far. This monologue is a must watch.

Bill Maher Rips 'Narcissistic' Woke Protesters Who Back 'Communism — the Worst Form of Government Ever'



"You have to be pretty dumb to think the way to bring people around to your point of view is to make them late to pick up their kids from daycare. And that's what most normies… pic.twitter.com/iO2DzMnsiN — Kyle Becker (@kylenabecker) April 27, 2024

And, yes, I'm sure there are injustices on both sides in the Middle East. As there are injustices all over the world, but I'm going to be late for work. Something you protesters on the bridge seem to have the luxury of not having to worry about, which seems kind of privilegy," he added. "You can glue your hands to the street because your hands don't have to do any work today." Maher then slammed Gaza-defending protesters who accuse Israel of practicing 'apartheid' — he notes that it doesn't — while instituting the 'gender apartheid' of subjugating women to an inferior place in Islamic society. "Are you really speaking truth to power?" he asked rhetorically. "Or do you just think you look cool in a keffiyeh? Which is really just the new Che Guevara t-shirt. Another historical figure you never researched and so think is a hero but is actually a sadistic racist monster, fighting for communism, the worst form of government ever."

This, folks, is classical liberalism. He gets it. It's liberals who still value and uphold the Constitution. We need Bill Maher. He's preaching Truth to power https://t.co/FezVhQLsvA — Jeffrey Yanalunas (@realWLYanman) April 27, 2024

He literally is one of the only people speaking any common sense or truth on that side of the aisle.

And yet maher will still vote for biden. https://t.co/ZwCV0xs0Vs — mojo #1776 🇺🇸 #Free Assange, NO DM'S (@Wireshark777) April 27, 2024

Probably so. Nevertheless, it's still possible for him to change hearts and minds of some on his side and that is beneficial.

I don’t know why but these protests remind me a lot of the G8 protests back in 2001. 🤔 https://t.co/WTomV1gnOn — Kim “filterless” Wexler MA JD (@KimWexlerMAJD) April 27, 2024

Probably because they are likely all funded by Commies.

It’s getting much more difficult to dislike Bill Maher. — Jill Smith (@JillSmi55434504) April 27, 2024

There is a new found respect for this 'Bill Maher' who is reasonable.

I’ve been turned off by Maher’s treatment of women he dislikes on his show. But I knew I could count on him to speak the truth that everyone else not down with these protests and of a certain age are thinking: such a Che Guevara moment. — debra dresbach (@debradewonda) April 27, 2024

Maher has been hitting some valid points lately.



His audience doesn't know how or when to react.



His honest take stuns them into silence. — Chicago Guy (@dvdmtmbn) April 27, 2024

It's very clear his audience does not know how to react to some of the more valid points he makes. Perhaps he needs some of those 'Applause' signs in his studio to help them along.

These lefties continue to support radical causes, until it affects their lives. They created this monster. I have no sympathy. Maybe some are finally waking up to the woke poison. — anti marxist (@antimarxis82693) April 27, 2024

It's what happens when the monster you created turns on you.



