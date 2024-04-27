Bill Maher as the 'Voice of Reason' on the Left Continues to be a Stunning Development

Kristi Noem Needs More Courageous Advisers
justmindy
justmindy  |  2:15 PM on April 27, 2024
Photo by Evan Agostini/Invision/AP, File

The Left should recognize they have reached peak crazy when even Bill Maher says they have gone too far.  This monologue is a must watch.

And, yes, I'm sure there are injustices on both sides in the Middle East. As there are injustices all over the world, but I'm going to be late for work. Something you protesters on the bridge seem to have the luxury of not having to worry about, which seems kind of privilegy," he added. "You can glue your hands to the street because your hands don't have to do any work today." Maher then slammed Gaza-defending protesters who accuse Israel of practicing 'apartheid' — he notes that it doesn't — while instituting the 'gender apartheid' of subjugating women to an inferior place in Islamic society. "Are you really speaking truth to power?" he asked rhetorically. "Or do you just think you look cool in a keffiyeh? Which is really just the new Che Guevara t-shirt. Another historical figure you never researched and so think is a hero but is actually a sadistic racist monster, fighting for communism, the worst form of government ever."

He literally is one of the only people speaking any common sense or truth on that side of the aisle.

Probably so. Nevertheless, it's still possible for him to change hearts and minds of some on his side and that is beneficial.

Probably because they are likely all funded by Commies.

There is a new found respect for this 'Bill Maher' who is reasonable.

It's very clear his audience does not know how to react to some of the more valid points he makes. Perhaps he needs some of those 'Applause' signs in his studio to help them along.

It's what happens when the monster you created turns on you.


Tags: BILL MAHER COMMUNISM LEFT PROTEST TRAFFIC BIDEN ADMINISTRATION

