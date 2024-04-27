Biden Sees Economy 'Through the Eyes of Scranton and Working People' (Not THESE Working People)

The Biden White House and their economic advisers continue to gaslight about how great things are going with the economy and other issues, but most people just aren't buying it (because they can't afford to):

Advertisement

GALLUP: President Biden Job Approval



Approve 38% [-2]

Disapprove 58% [+3]



[+/- change vs March]

——

Job Approval Average (13th - Quarter)



1. Eisenhower: 73.2%

2. Reagan: 54.5%

3. Nixon: 53.7%

4. Clinton: 53%

5. G.W. Bush: 51%

6. Carter: 47.7%

7. Trump: 46.8%

8. Obama: 45.9%

9.… pic.twitter.com/aMfVXaDNzh — InteractivePolls (@IAPolls2022) April 26, 2024

Despite reality, the White House is still trying to do the "ain't Bidenomics great" thing and today the @JoeBiden account posted this about how President Biden sees the economy:

I see the economy through the eyes of Scranton and working people. pic.twitter.com/hhXhX7V6XS — Joe Biden (@JoeBiden) April 27, 2024

Earlier this month Biden campaigned in Scranton and it looked like they were doing the "social distancing" thing again from back in the Covid days:

Does not look like anywhere close to 300 people...



Explain? https://t.co/NTrMQ3iOdK pic.twitter.com/eltFf0O4VU — Henry Rodgers (@henryrodgersdc) April 16, 2024

Back to Biden's "I see the economy through the eyes of Scranton and working people" post.

A while back we shared a video of short interviews with the people of Scranton, and Biden's not seeing the economy through many of these eyes:

Reporter left in STUNNED silence after residents from Joe Biden's "hometown" of Scranton FLAME him back-to-back | The most BRUTAL takedown you will watch today (wait for it)🔥



"He's RUINED this country. This country is in a HOLE!" pic.twitter.com/NHrvrc6wr9 — Benny Johnson (@bennyjohnson) November 8, 2023

As for seeing the economy through the "eyes of the working class" Biden surely means his "working class" advisers who lie to him about how great the economy is, because he's certainly not seeing things through these working-class eyes (language warning):

This union worker says what much of America is thinking right now…..😂🙌🏼🇺🇸 pic.twitter.com/b4BOEchMBh — Spitfire (@DogRightGirl) April 25, 2024

Ouch! Biden's certainly not going to see anything like this from the "working class" he claims to champion, even in Manhattan:

I've never seen anything like this before.



Biden visits Manhattan (a city he won by 75%) and gets booed into oblivion.



Trump visits and gets a hero's welcome:



pic.twitter.com/pahFlkQPGB — End Wokeness (@EndWokeness) April 25, 2024

Even the UAW president who endorsed Biden recently admitted the union's membership isn't voting for his reelection:

Meanwhile, the White House seems determined to tweet and gaslight their way out of what's happened since Biden took office.

REMINDER: Joe Biden hasn’t lived in Scranton in over 7 decades. https://t.co/aCg1XcZknG — Steve Guest (@SteveGuest) April 27, 2024

Biden's spent more nights at the homes of billionaire Dem donors these past few years than he has in Scranton.