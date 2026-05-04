Connecticut AG Says ‘We Are Sovereign in This State’ in Attempt to Force ICE to Wear Masks

California already tried this with State Sen. Scott Wiener's bill banning ICE and other federal law enforcement from wearing face coverings. Plenty were happy to introduce Wiener to the Supremacy Clause, and the federal government is happily ignoring the law.

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Not to be outdone, Connecticut Gov. Ned Lamont held a signing ceremony on Monday, banning ICE from wearing face coverings in the state. Good luck with that.

🚨 JUST IN: Democrat Connecticut Gov. Lamont just signed a bill BANNING ICE from wearing face coverings in the state



Violating agents face ARREST.



NOPE, not how this works, Democrats!



DO NOT COMPLY, ICE! pic.twitter.com/hTluQ2cPEk — Nick Sortor (@nicksortor) May 4, 2026

Don't worry … they won't. And we dare the state police to try to arrest them.

How about the chyron from Eyewitness News 3? "Signing ceremony underway for bill aimed at protecting civil rights from ICE." How about, "Signing ceremony underway for unenforceable virtue signalling bill."

So glad I left that state. Brutal place to live. — MAZE (@mazemoore) May 4, 2026

Didn’t SCOTUS smack down California for the same thing? — 🇺🇸Judy Heinken🇺🇸 (@JudyHeinken) May 4, 2026

Not SCOTUS.... the ninth circuit struck down's CA's "law" on ICE masks.https://t.co/ZoFVLB8lnt — Paul Ruskov Benedict (@paulbenedict7) May 4, 2026

Democrats and their theatrics… but their followers believe it’s legit. 😂 Federal agencies laugh with me. @GovNedLamont , don’t you have more important things to do besides pretend you have power in your pen? — Pistolannie (@Pistolannie31) May 4, 2026

This was just performative, but what's frightening is the secessionist-like talk we're used to from Minnesota Gov. Tim Walz coming from Connecticut Attorney General William Tong, who's declared the state a sovereign entity. No more federal funds for Connecticut.

Connecticut Attorney General William Tong on his attempt to override federal law by banning ICE from wearing masks:



"We are sovereign in this state. We are the sovereign state of Connecticut... We are joined together by our consent in a federation known as the United States." pic.twitter.com/fS5lMR4tv0 — Greg Price (@greg_price11) May 4, 2026

Pretty sure that argument was settled in 1865. pic.twitter.com/fvCOQ5ebtg — The CEO Guy (@The_ceo_guy) May 4, 2026

Newly redesigned Connecticut State flag, apparently. pic.twitter.com/g6n5iEaGiz — Rudolfo Gaspari (@scottdelaney98) May 4, 2026

I think he forgot the part in the Constitution that talks about the Supremacy Clause. Or, maybe they didn't teach that in the Connecticut Public Schools. — John Reese - Person of Interest (@Rickisback_ON_X) May 4, 2026

Connecticut is a member state of the federal union.



If the little commie thinks he’s exempt from federal law, he’s WRONG.



Connecticut can try to secede from the union if it’s no longer willing to follow federal law.



But it won’t. 😄 — Sylvia Quinn (@quinn31960) May 4, 2026

Sounds like insurrection and a threat to democracy — TexasAmerica (@TexasAmerica) May 4, 2026

Aw, cute how the AG thinks he can play sovereign state upstaging the US government. — HomeOfTheBrave (@TenneseeBrave) May 4, 2026

They are sovereign? Since when and how did they accomplish that? — LiseLaSalle@The Trouble With Justice (@Thetroublewit) May 4, 2026

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A sovereign state that would prefer illegals over deporting illegals



Pretty sure he doesn't understand what sovereign means — August West 🇺🇸 (@RondureGyre) May 4, 2026

Civics is hard.



William Tong is undereducated. — ChristopherT (@CBT_91) May 4, 2026

Performative effeminate male democrats are so funny.

He has no clue he looks like a 14 year old theatre kid! — B-Probe (@BPROBE2) May 4, 2026

Good luck. Just pandering and gaslighting from lying @AGWilliamTong who knows damn well he can’t stop federal law. — Texagdal (@texagdal) May 4, 2026

He knows. He and the governor aren't even being honest about what they really want. They don't want ICE agents to show their faces — they want ICE out of the state entirely so they can protect their criminal illegal aliens. They want to protect the "civil rights" of illegal aliens by stopping detainments and deportations.

It didn't work in California; it's not going to work in Connecticut.

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Editor’s Note: Democrat politicians and their radical supporters will do everything they can to interfere with and threaten ICE agents enforcing our immigration laws.

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