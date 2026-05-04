Connecticut AG Says ‘We Are Sovereign in This State’ in Attempt to Force ICE to Wear Masks

California already tried this with State Sen. Scott Wiener's bill banning ICE and other federal law enforcement from wearing face coverings. Plenty were happy to introduce Wiener to the Supremacy Clause, and the federal government is happily ignoring the law.
Not to be outdone, Connecticut Gov. Ned Lamont held a signing ceremony on Monday, banning ICE from wearing face coverings in the state. Good luck with that.
🚨 JUST IN: Democrat Connecticut Gov. Lamont just signed a bill BANNING ICE from wearing face coverings in the state— Nick Sortor (@nicksortor) May 4, 2026
Violating agents face ARREST.
NOPE, not how this works, Democrats!
DO NOT COMPLY, ICE! pic.twitter.com/hTluQ2cPEk
Don't worry … they won't. And we dare the state police to try to arrest them.
How about the chyron from Eyewitness News 3? "Signing ceremony underway for bill aimed at protecting civil rights from ICE." How about, "Signing ceremony underway for unenforceable virtue signalling bill."
So glad I left that state. Brutal place to live.— MAZE (@mazemoore) May 4, 2026
Didn’t SCOTUS smack down California for the same thing?— 🇺🇸Judy Heinken🇺🇸 (@JudyHeinken) May 4, 2026
Not SCOTUS.... the ninth circuit struck down's CA's "law" on ICE masks.https://t.co/ZoFVLB8lnt— Paul Ruskov Benedict (@paulbenedict7) May 4, 2026
Democrats and their theatrics… but their followers believe it’s legit. 😂 Federal agencies laugh with me. @GovNedLamont , don’t you have more important things to do besides pretend you have power in your pen?— Pistolannie (@Pistolannie31) May 4, 2026
This was just performative, but what's frightening is the secessionist-like talk we're used to from Minnesota Gov. Tim Walz coming from Connecticut Attorney General William Tong, who's declared the state a sovereign entity. No more federal funds for Connecticut.
Recommended
Connecticut Attorney General William Tong on his attempt to override federal law by banning ICE from wearing masks:— Greg Price (@greg_price11) May 4, 2026
"We are sovereign in this state. We are the sovereign state of Connecticut... We are joined together by our consent in a federation known as the United States." pic.twitter.com/fS5lMR4tv0
Pretty sure that argument was settled in 1865. pic.twitter.com/fvCOQ5ebtg— The CEO Guy (@The_ceo_guy) May 4, 2026
Newly redesigned Connecticut State flag, apparently. pic.twitter.com/g6n5iEaGiz— Rudolfo Gaspari (@scottdelaney98) May 4, 2026
I think he forgot the part in the Constitution that talks about the Supremacy Clause. Or, maybe they didn't teach that in the Connecticut Public Schools.— John Reese - Person of Interest (@Rickisback_ON_X) May 4, 2026
Connecticut is a member state of the federal union.— Sylvia Quinn (@quinn31960) May 4, 2026
If the little commie thinks he’s exempt from federal law, he’s WRONG.
Connecticut can try to secede from the union if it’s no longer willing to follow federal law.
But it won’t. 😄
Sounds like insurrection and a threat to democracy— TexasAmerica (@TexasAmerica) May 4, 2026
Aw, cute how the AG thinks he can play sovereign state upstaging the US government.— HomeOfTheBrave (@TenneseeBrave) May 4, 2026
They are sovereign? Since when and how did they accomplish that?— LiseLaSalle@The Trouble With Justice (@Thetroublewit) May 4, 2026
A sovereign state that would prefer illegals over deporting illegals— August West 🇺🇸 (@RondureGyre) May 4, 2026
Pretty sure he doesn't understand what sovereign means
Civics is hard.— ChristopherT (@CBT_91) May 4, 2026
William Tong is undereducated.
Performative effeminate male democrats are so funny.— B-Probe (@BPROBE2) May 4, 2026
He has no clue he looks like a 14 year old theatre kid!
Good luck. Just pandering and gaslighting from lying @AGWilliamTong who knows damn well he can’t stop federal law.— Texagdal (@texagdal) May 4, 2026
He knows. He and the governor aren't even being honest about what they really want. They don't want ICE agents to show their faces — they want ICE out of the state entirely so they can protect their criminal illegal aliens. They want to protect the "civil rights" of illegal aliens by stopping detainments and deportations.
It didn't work in California; it's not going to work in Connecticut.
***
Editor’s Note: Democrat politicians and their radical supporters will do everything they can to interfere with and threaten ICE agents enforcing our immigration laws.
Help us hold these leftists accountable and expose their obstruction. Join Twitchy VIP and use promo code FIGHT to receive 60% off your membership.
Join the conversation as a VIP Member