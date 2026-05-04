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Connecticut AG Says ‘We Are Sovereign in This State’ in Attempt to Force ICE to Wear Masks

Brett T. | 6:30 PM on May 04, 2026
AP Photo/Rogelio V. Solis

California already tried this with State Sen. Scott Wiener's bill banning ICE and other federal law enforcement from wearing face coverings. Plenty were happy to introduce Wiener to the Supremacy Clause, and the federal government is happily ignoring the law. 

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Not to be outdone, Connecticut Gov. Ned Lamont held a signing ceremony on Monday, banning ICE from wearing face coverings in the state. Good luck with that.

Don't worry … they won't. And we dare the state police to try to arrest them.

How about the chyron from Eyewitness News 3? "Signing ceremony underway for bill aimed at protecting civil rights from ICE." How about, "Signing ceremony underway for unenforceable virtue signalling bill."

This was just performative, but what's frightening is the secessionist-like talk we're used to from Minnesota Gov. Tim Walz coming from Connecticut Attorney General William Tong, who's declared the state a sovereign entity. No more federal funds for Connecticut.

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He knows. He and the governor aren't even being honest about what they really want. They don't want ICE agents to show their faces — they want ICE out of the state entirely so they can protect their criminal illegal aliens. They want to protect the "civil rights" of illegal aliens by stopping detainments and deportations.

It didn't work in California; it's not going to work in Connecticut.

***

Editor’s Note: Democrat politicians and their radical supporters will do everything they can to interfere with and threaten ICE agents enforcing our immigration laws.

Help us hold these leftists accountable and expose their obstruction. Join Twitchy VIP and use promo code FIGHT to receive 60% off your membership.

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CIVIL RIGHTS CONNECTICUT ICE ILLEGAL ALIEN

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