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'Incredible Liar': CBS Fact-Checks Karen Bass: Spencer Pratt Was Right — She Lied About Palisades Fire

justmindy
justmindy | 11:16 AM on May 08, 2026
Twitchy/Meme

Oof! You know things are bad for Karen Bass in California if CBS is doing fact checks and determining Spencer Pratt was simply telling the hard truth.

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Basically, Spencer was 100% correct when he said the winds initially were not hurricane strength and Karen Bass was MIA attending a party in Africa.

It's about time.

Bari Weiss making great changes at CBS.

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She does not deserve another term.

No surprise there. Most Democrats are incredible liars.

It's a rare occasion when one sees actual journalism out of Corporate Media these days.

Heads up, mainstream media! There is a real desire for actual news. This is the way to get your audience back.

The news should not have a side other than that of regular people.

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Boom!

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2026 ELECTIONS CALIFORNIA CBS NEWS KAREN BASS SPENCER PRATT

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