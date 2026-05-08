'Incredible Liar': CBS Fact-Checks Karen Bass: Spencer Pratt Was Right — She Lied About Palisades Fire

Oof! You know things are bad for Karen Bass in California if CBS is doing fact checks and determining Spencer Pratt was simply telling the hard truth.

Los Angeles Mayor Karen Bass and mayoral candidate Spencer Pratt kicked off the city's mayoral debate in a heated exchange on Wednesday after Pratt called Bass "an incredible liar," and claimed she misguided Angelenos about the facts of the Palisades Fire when it broke out last… pic.twitter.com/shPJZKC28C — CBS News (@CBSNews) May 8, 2026

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Basically, Spencer was 100% correct when he said the winds initially were not hurricane strength and Karen Bass was MIA attending a party in Africa.

Wow. Spencer even got mainstream press to do real journalism! We’ve been hollering about the hurricane wind lie for 16 months and they’re FINALLY correcting the record. https://t.co/CXv2yOj0Le — Mann Made Cinema (@Hotshot_Movie) May 8, 2026

It's about time.

Wow. Actual reporting. Forgot what that looks like. https://t.co/MlFuXNdCxZ — Rambo Van Halen (@RamboVanHalen) May 8, 2026

Bari Weiss making great changes at CBS.

I’ll be honest. I did not expect this CBS reporter to acknowledge the mayor’s negligence. But he did.



Karen Bass was out of the country AND completely tuned out while her city burned. Please do not reward her failure with a second term. https://t.co/A9FCMBoPKw — Kristen Mag (@kristenmag) May 8, 2026

Pratt was telling the truth about the winds and when the Palisades was burning, Karen Bass was having champagne at a cocktail reception in Ghana after she was told of the fires. Unforgivable. Vote for @spencerpratt. https://t.co/V0Dy877z7J — T Wolf 🌁 (@Twolfrecovery) May 8, 2026

She does not deserve another term.

The TL;DR here is that Spencer Pratt was right when he called Karen Bass an “incredible liar.” https://t.co/YWyrRyYxW2 — Mark Hemingway (@Heminator) May 8, 2026

No surprise there. Most Democrats are incredible liars.

CBS News fact checks Karen Bass.



Surprise surprise, she’s been lying to Angelenos all along. https://t.co/H7BZqpLT9H — The Persian Jewess (@persianjewess) May 8, 2026

Holy crap. CBS calls out Karen Bass’s lies from the mayoral debate. Pratt was right. Bass was lying. The corrupt commie is losing the mainstream media. https://t.co/pMv1FefhjA — Gerry Callahan (@GerryCallahan) May 8, 2026

It's a rare occasion when one sees actual journalism out of Corporate Media these days.

It's refreshing to see a reporter from a major American broadcast tv network do actual non-partisan reporting https://t.co/ZmxGZbgUYz — Abby Normal 🥀 (@AbbyNormalSF) May 8, 2026

Heads up, mainstream media! There is a real desire for actual news. This is the way to get your audience back.

Can't say Bass has CBS on her side ... https://t.co/bvxr4eROiP — Mickey Kaus (@kausmickey) May 8, 2026

The news should not have a side other than that of regular people.

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OMFG. @CBSnews is telling the TRUTH for a change! I had to listen three times because I couldn't believe it. https://t.co/OLzfn9XV9E — BG Burton (@CuriousInkCo) May 8, 2026

This is how journalism should be; straight unbiased facts. Karen Bass screwed the pooch(and the citizens of LA)and people need to know the truth with regards to just how BAD she mishandled the fires. — The Patriot Dog (@Bolt71D) May 8, 2026

Shorter version: Spencer Pratt was right. Karen Bass is a proven liar. — Bailey (@RealXBailey) May 8, 2026

Boom!

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