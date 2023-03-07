The J6 Committee has a LOT of explaining to do.

It’s astonishing, really, to think these people actually thought Americans would never ever see all of the J6 footage … ok, so maybe not astonishing considering everything our government has gotten away with over the past few years, but seriously with this?!

So much of what they pushed was a blatant lie and they did it knowing they were hurting innocent people for political gain. Not sure it gets much eviler than that. Greg Price put it all together in a couple of tweets, at least about what we know so far. With over 14k hours of footage to look through, we imagine there will be much, much more.

For example, watch this:

Remember the infamous video of Josh Hawley running away from the chaos on January 6? Never before seen J6 footage shows he was in fact one of many lawmakers running away from the chaos in that moment and was actually at the back of the pack. pic.twitter.com/wu8Q80b18y — Greg Price (@greg_price11) March 7, 2023

Aww yes, they loved smearing Josh Hawley and attacking his character … and they did it KNOWING damn well it was fake. False. A lie.

How much more did they lie about?

How many Americans are being detained needlessly because this committee refused to actually do its job?

How evil is a government that is willing to do this to its people?

Yeah, this is deep stuff for Twitchy this morning. Our bad.

Heh.

Price laid out the rest point by damning point:

The J6 Committee: – Lied about how Brian Sicknick died

– Lied about Barry Loudermilk taking rioters on a reconnaissance mission

– Lied about Josh Hawley running away

– Lied about Ray Epps being a credible witness@Liz_Cheney, @AdamKinzinger, and @RepAdamSchiff are liars. — Greg Price (@greg_price11) March 7, 2023

Liars.

At least.

What was it they were calling the people who walked into the Capitol? TRAITORS? Insurrectionists?

Shameful.

They MUST be expelled from congress. — Joshua Fontanilla (@joshfontanilla) March 7, 2023

You are forgetting about the officers that testified also. They lied — Travis Page (@TravisPage01) March 7, 2023

Good point.

So did they lie just to lie or did someone tell them to lie? (adjusts tinfoil)

FREE THE J6ers!!!! — Ca!t!e (@FireflyCait) March 7, 2023

How much more will we learn in the coming days? — Keith Kail (@KeithKail) March 7, 2023

Dunno … but make sure you’ve got PLENTY of popcorn.

***

***

