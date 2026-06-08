Central Casting Delivers: Out-of-Touch Socialist Operatives Pick Graham Platner, Then Get Exposed

The Free Beacon has a bit of an expose on the two who 'discovered' or 'recruited' Graham Platner. They look about like you'd expect people who think Graham Platner is a good, quality person might look.

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Graham Platner was recruited to run for Senate by a pair of socialist political operatives, Daniel Moraff and Leanne Fan, who determined that another prospective candidate had “a skeleton in the closet.”



The Wall Street Journal published a rare interview with the duo on Sunday… pic.twitter.com/tbmOE5nxJX — Washington Free Beacon (@FreeBeacon) June 8, 2026

These are two beta weirdos who hang out and drink matcha and this is what they imagine the working class might like.

This is INCREDIBLE.



If I'm a Democrat, I'm finding out the name of the research firm that did the Platner "vetting" and making sure they never work in politics again. https://t.co/gT0v8LyRmp — Matt Whitlock (@MattWhitlock) June 8, 2026

Also, these are not people who understand regular people. They are probably nepo-babies who spent their summers at expensive camps in the Poconos.

I’m not sure I’ve ever heard male vocal fry this extreme before https://t.co/CFRbHe7BHk — Jerry Dunleavy IV 🇺🇸 (@JerryDunleavy) June 8, 2026

Oh, he definitely is for the girls.

Fascinating media strategy here https://t.co/zxOOIbfKS0 — Liam Donovan (@LPDonovan) June 8, 2026

Emasculation complete: a dude who uptalks WITH vocal fry. https://t.co/hkc8I1Fafb — NeverTweet (@LOLNeverTweet) June 8, 2026

Well, then they suck at their jobs. https://t.co/Idy2M7a7Zt — Amy Curtis (@RantyAmyCurtis) June 8, 2026

Lots of money was wasted.

You watch this guy for 10 seconds and know there is zero chance he knows how to screw in a light bulb much less change a tire or be responsible for any physical thing in the real world, and then it becomes apparent why they thought Platner was the perfect example of the… https://t.co/hvIYGXhl5G — Noah Pollak (@NoahPollak) June 8, 2026

This is not a man who hangs with the boys and watches some football on the weekends.

Did they hire the same people who vet prospective immigrants and citizens? https://t.co/fc5gfUkda0 — Mark Krikorian (@MarkSKrikorian) June 8, 2026

What is with that voice? https://t.co/oUOx4jQHXI — Pete Kaliner (@PeteKaliner) June 8, 2026

It's a major case of Low-T.

Insane. What's wrong with his voice, though? https://t.co/I50OqPvGyN — Alex deGrasse (@Degrasse81) June 8, 2026

Oh my goodness central casting didn't miss with these two either. EXACTLY what you would have imagined. I'd laugh but. https://t.co/4MdNvbJOJ5 — MikeMack33 (@mike95589) June 8, 2026

Moraff additionally didn't think to vet himself, and how his history could reflect on his candidate, Platner, in #MESEN.



As I revealed for @Daily_MailUS last week, Moraff once published a "humorous" essay which included sexual fantasies about MLK Jr. and Eleanor Roosevelt.… https://t.co/2KIYSADNY0 — Victoria Snitsar Churchill (@snits_churchy) June 8, 2026

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Oh, that tracks. Of course, this dude is a sicko himself. That's why he thought Graham Platner was a suitable candidate.

Please note - this scurvy, evil pair has done the same thing in other parts of the country, grooming and recruiting FAKE political candidates to advance their own DSA agenda. And they've made a lot of money doing it.



This time, they were too stupid & careless to find… https://t.co/MSWyrchTmW — Naran Row-Spaulding (@NRSmaine) June 8, 2026

These two are enemies of America.

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