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Central Casting Delivers: Out-of-Touch Socialist Operatives Pick Graham Platner, Then Get Exposed

justmindy
justmindy | 3:20 PM on June 08, 2026
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The Free Beacon has a bit of an expose on the two who 'discovered' or 'recruited' Graham Platner. They look about like you'd expect people who think Graham Platner is a good, quality person might look. 

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These are two beta weirdos who hang out and drink matcha and this is what they imagine the working class might like.

Also, these are not people who understand regular people. They are probably nepo-babies who spent their summers at expensive camps in the Poconos.

Oh, he definitely is for the girls.

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Lots of money was wasted.

This is not a man who hangs with the boys and watches some football on the weekends.

It's a major case of Low-T.

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Oh, that tracks. Of course, this dude is a sicko himself. That's why he thought Graham Platner was a suitable candidate.

These two are enemies of America.

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Tags:

2026 ELECTIONS DEMOCRAT PARTY SOCIALISM THE WALL STREET JOURNAL GRAHAM PLATNER

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