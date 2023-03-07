Awwww, poor BBC. HA HA HA HA

They seem to be very upset about Twitter not changing their diapers anymore.

*eye roll*

You know, it seems like our pals on the Left and in the media are none too happy about the rules being enforced EVENLY and across the board since Elon Musk took ownership of Twitter. For as long as we can remember, there was definitely a sense of entitlement among these same people who seem to think people on the Right having the ability to be seen and heard is a bad thing.

Whining about trolls on Twitter. Really BBC?

Tissue?

Musk responded as only he can:

Sorry for turning Twitter from nurturing paradise into place that has … trolls 🧌 pic.twitter.com/HaWl1jPfOm — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) March 6, 2023

Was that what Twitter was before Musk? A nurturing paradise?

*snort (yes, we’re snort-laughing a lot today, it’s a snort-laughing kind of day)*

He continued.

(real article from organization calling itself bbc) — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) March 6, 2023

Yeah, we’re not at all surprised this is a real article. Anyone who has been paying any attention at all to the mainstream media here in America and abroad knows how ridiculous they all really are.

Twitter won’t let us spread misinformation and control the population with our lies and send death threats to people on the right anymore* Fixed it! — Natalie F Danelishen (@Chesschick01) March 6, 2023

Basically.

Exactly. At the same time, worth noting that the left is not being censored either. This is not a right wing takeover, but rather a centrist takeover. — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) March 6, 2023

Or you know, a common sense take over where everyone has a voice.

Crazy, we know.

Mean ol’ Elon, letting the Left, the Right, and everyone in between actually create and reach an audience.

Twitter is for arguing. It’s not a support group lol — Patriot Sweetheart (@USAsweetheart30) March 7, 2023

What she said.

Perfectly.

Twitter is THUNDERDOME, not group therapy.

If you want someone to pat you on the head try Mastodon.

Or … not.

***

***

