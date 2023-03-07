As Twitchy readers know, Adam Kinzinger is having a terrible, horrible, no good, very bad day after Tucker Carlson released just a small portion of the J6 footage. Gosh, whoda thunk Americans might be ticked off at a former elected official who deliberately went along with forming a narrative to promote and push Democrats? Big meanies, expecting poor Adam to be, you know, honest.

Like Richard Grenell who was understandably pissed off:

Careful Richard, Adam cries easy.

He did try to come back all big and bad though:

Says the guy who sold out to Nancy Pelosi.

Says the guy who sold out to Ukraine.

Trending

Says the guy who sold out to CNN.

Gosh, if anyone knows about being a sellout, it’s Adam.

Annnd crickets.

One of the most transparent hearings in history … HA HA HA HA HA HA HA HA

What a toad.

None.

At.

All.

***

***

