As Twitchy readers know, Adam Kinzinger is having a terrible, horrible, no good, very bad day after Tucker Carlson released just a small portion of the J6 footage. Gosh, whoda thunk Americans might be ticked off at a former elected official who deliberately went along with forming a narrative to promote and push Democrats? Big meanies, expecting poor Adam to be, you know, honest.

Like Richard Grenell who was understandably pissed off:

Careful Richard, Adam cries easy.

He did try to come back all big and bad though:

Oh trust me, Mr. Grenell, between you and I deep down it isn’t me that is ashamed… you know better and have sold yourself out to power. https://t.co/pRU2ueB2Ow — Adam Kinzinger #fella (@AdamKinzinger) March 7, 2023

Says the guy who sold out to Nancy Pelosi.

Says the guy who sold out to Ukraine.

Says the guy who sold out to CNN.

Gosh, if anyone knows about being a sellout, it’s Adam.

Why did you not demand transparency with the video footage? https://t.co/Q7JKRsrO1w — Richard Grenell (@RichardGrenell) March 7, 2023

Annnd crickets.

. @AdamKinzinger hasn’t answered the question as to why the new footage wasn’t presented. And @kaitlancollins nor @donlemon pressed him. https://t.co/161sLQdcjp — Richard Grenell (@RichardGrenell) March 7, 2023

One of the most transparent hearings in history … HA HA HA HA HA HA HA HA

What a toad.

Adam and Liz will go down in history as the two biggest liars this country has ever seen. There is nothing either of them can say or do now to prevent that from happening. #HopeItWasWorthIt — Phlippr (@phlipprnet) March 7, 2023

Those two have zero conscious. They know a man is sitting in jail. He was led in. We had all heard this before, and now here is the video that THEY had. He was used for their own political talking points. He could have been turned around. 9 vs 1. — Louisiana Gurl (@gurl_louisiana) March 7, 2023

They have no shame sir — Scott C "Dicere Verum" (@ScottC20012) March 7, 2023

None.

At.

All.

